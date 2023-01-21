Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
KMOV
Concrete contractor facing lawsuits for allegedly scamming people out of thousands
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A Missouri concrete contractor has been working under the radar for years and taking on new jobs despite a trail of lawsuits, a police investigation, and court orders to pay back tens of thousands of dollars. Dan Carbone is based out of Franklin County. He’s been...
edglentoday.com
Belleville Man Pleads Guilty To Stealing Government Benefits From Deceased In-Law
EAST ST. LOUIS – A Belleville man admitted to stealing more than $17,000 in Government benefits from a deceased in-law in a U.S. District Court on Tuesday. Scott C. Gunnarson, 47, pled guilty to one count of Theft of Government Funds. “By failing to notify the Government of a...
edglentoday.com
Caseyville Woman Admits to Cashing Deceased Mother’s Social Security Checks
EAST ST. LOUIS – A 72-year-old Caseyville woman admitted to cashing more than $128,000 in her deceased mother’s Social Security benefits in a U.S. District Court on Monday. Darlene L. Roger pled guilty to one count of Theft of Government Funds. “Concealing a relative’s death from the Government...
Judge rules in favor of taxpayers; orders St. Louis to refund earnings tax for work
The City of St. Louis Circuit Judge Jason Sengheiser ruled on Thursday in favor of the taxpayers in the city earnings tax refund case.
KMOV
Woman pleads guilty to cashing dead mother’s Social Security checks for 11+ years
METRO EAST (KMOV) -- A Caseyville woman pleaded guilty Monday to cashing her dead mother’s social security checks since 2009. Darlene L. Rogers, 72, admitted in court that she cashed more than $128,000 worth of checks that were meant for her mother, who died in 1997. Court documents allege the family never reported the mother’s death to the Social Security Administration.
Dan Isom Resigns as St. Louis' Interim Public Safety Director
Deputy Fire Chief and Fire Marshal Charles Coyle will serve in the role during a national search for Isom's replacement
Kia, Hyundai owners may not be able to get coverage at some major insurance companies
ST. LOUIS — Some insurance companies are refusing coverage for people who own Kias and Hyundais. 5 On Your Side has reported these car thefts around the St. Louis area for more than a year now. This surge in stolen vehicles is the reason for the restrictions. 5 On...
KMOV
Breakdown in procedures allowed gun-wielding juveniles to go free
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A breakdown in procedures allowed juveniles involved in a gunfight Saturday to go home without being detained, the 22nd Judicial Circuit Court said. Three juveniles, including one allegedly armed with a fully automatic handgun, were released to their parents after running from St. Louis Police following the gunfight near the City Foundry. 22nd Judicial Court Spokesperson Joel Currier said in a statement that the court later determined the St. Louis City Family Court’s intake staff and the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department did not follow the outlined procedures for juveniles involved in a crime.
'I drank a fifth of tequila every day': Former alderman Boyd says he doesn't remember taking first bribe
ST. LOUIS — Starting Tuesday, Jeffrey Boyd will be known mostly as a number. It will come from the federal Bureau of Prisons, and be used to identify him for the next 36 months. For the past 19 years, Boyd has been known as the alderman of St. Louis’...
KMOV
First dispensary in downtown STL opens this week as state prepares for recreational sales
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - Amidst the sounds of construction in an ever-growing Downtown West neighborhood is where the St. Louis downtown region’s first marijuana dispensary now calls home. “It’s about four years in the making, so we’re just excited. Bringing in the staff, training everybody, [and] getting the final...
KMOV
Advocates protest ‘anti-LGBTQ’ bills in Missouri legislature
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - LGBTQ advocates protested in St. Louis and Jefferson City over proposed legislation they say targets that specific demographic. On Tuesday, several LGBTQ rights advocates rallied through The Grove over several bills limiting LGBTQ exposure in Missouri. The ACLU reported Missouri lawmakers have filed 30 anti-LGBTQ bills,...
MDC searching for mountain lion struck by vehicle in Franklin County
State conservation agents are looking for an injured mountain lion that was struck by a car Monday evening in Franklin County.
Sullivan Independent News
Man Breaks Key Off In Ignition, Slashes Tires In Child Custody Dispute
A man allegedly broke a key off in the ignition and slashed the tires of a party he is having a child custody dispute with, leading to his arrest and two charges. Patrick R. Sullivan, 40, Washington, has been charged with stealing a motor vehicle and first-degree property damage. Sullivan...
stlouiscnr.com
Wiegmann Associates Completes Work for St. Louis’ First Ferrari Dealership, Cavallino Rosso
Wiegmann Associates has completed work on St. Louis’ first Ferrari dealership, Cavallino Rosso, located at 3000 South Hanley Road. Wiegmann designed and installed HVAC systems to serve the new $6 million, two-story, 28,000-square-foot dealership including a high-end showroom, customer lounge, management offices, reception area, service department and upstairs indoor vehicle storage. In addition to providing value engineering, Wiegmann served as the installing mechanical contractor. Brinkmann Constructors served as the general contractor. The architect was Goree of Houston, Texas.
KMOV
Leaders break ground on East St. Louis Public Safety Center
EAST ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - Citing safety and infrastructure improvements, leaders in East St. Louis broke ground Monday on a new multi-million dollar public safety center. The building will come at a cost of more than $13 million and will replace the dated building currently at the site of the Emerson Park Transit Center. The facility will house a St. Clair County 911 Dispatch Center, a backup MetroLink control center, and office space for the sheriff’s department.
KMOV
Mayor Jones announces nationwide search after Isom steps down as interim public safety director
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – St. Louis Interim Public Safety Director Dr. Dan Isom is stepping down. Isom has been in the position for two years. His last day will be Feb. 11. He is leaving the position to work as the vice president of safety, security and crisis management at Ameren.
stlpublicradio.org
It’s taken 2 winters to open St. Louis’ 24/7 homeless shelter despite federal money in hand for it
After two winters, a 24-hour shelter for people without housing is set to open in St. Louis by the end of the month, according to City of St. Louis officials. But volunteers and providers say the shelter’s opening halfway through winter is “unacceptable.”. That’s because a dangerous deep...
advantagenews.com
Mayor comments on vision for Alton cannabis dispensary
The former Winnelson Plumbing & Pipe Supply building on Broadway in Alton is nothing but an empty lot today. That’s the site of what is expected to be Alton’s first marijuana dispensary. The location is not far from the entrance to the Clark Bridge, and just a few steps away from Fast Eddie’s Bon-Air.
KMOV
Bus route changes coming to Madison County Transit February 5th
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Madison County Transit (MCT) just announced its winter service changes coming on February 5th, noting significant extensions in MCT routes and eliminations of some others. All the changes that will take effect on February 5th, 2023 can be found below:. ROUTE CHANGES:. #4 Madison-Edwardsville:...
At least four carjacked Monday in St. Louis
Car thefts and break-ins have spiked around St. Louis City in recent days. On Monday alone, police responded to at least four carjackings in city limits.
