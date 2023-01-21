ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

KMOV

Woman pleads guilty to cashing dead mother’s Social Security checks for 11+ years

METRO EAST (KMOV) -- A Caseyville woman pleaded guilty Monday to cashing her dead mother’s social security checks since 2009. Darlene L. Rogers, 72, admitted in court that she cashed more than $128,000 worth of checks that were meant for her mother, who died in 1997. Court documents allege the family never reported the mother’s death to the Social Security Administration.
CASEYVILLE, IL
KMOV

Breakdown in procedures allowed gun-wielding juveniles to go free

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A breakdown in procedures allowed juveniles involved in a gunfight Saturday to go home without being detained, the 22nd Judicial Circuit Court said. Three juveniles, including one allegedly armed with a fully automatic handgun, were released to their parents after running from St. Louis Police following the gunfight near the City Foundry. 22nd Judicial Court Spokesperson Joel Currier said in a statement that the court later determined the St. Louis City Family Court’s intake staff and the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department did not follow the outlined procedures for juveniles involved in a crime.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Advocates protest ‘anti-LGBTQ’ bills in Missouri legislature

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - LGBTQ advocates protested in St. Louis and Jefferson City over proposed legislation they say targets that specific demographic. On Tuesday, several LGBTQ rights advocates rallied through The Grove over several bills limiting LGBTQ exposure in Missouri. The ACLU reported Missouri lawmakers have filed 30 anti-LGBTQ bills,...
MISSOURI STATE
stlouiscnr.com

Wiegmann Associates Completes Work for St. Louis’ First Ferrari Dealership, Cavallino Rosso

Wiegmann Associates has completed work on St. Louis’ first Ferrari dealership, Cavallino Rosso, located at 3000 South Hanley Road. Wiegmann designed and installed HVAC systems to serve the new $6 million, two-story, 28,000-square-foot dealership including a high-end showroom, customer lounge, management offices, reception area, service department and upstairs indoor vehicle storage. In addition to providing value engineering, Wiegmann served as the installing mechanical contractor. Brinkmann Constructors served as the general contractor. The architect was Goree of Houston, Texas.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Leaders break ground on East St. Louis Public Safety Center

EAST ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - Citing safety and infrastructure improvements, leaders in East St. Louis broke ground Monday on a new multi-million dollar public safety center. The building will come at a cost of more than $13 million and will replace the dated building currently at the site of the Emerson Park Transit Center. The facility will house a St. Clair County 911 Dispatch Center, a backup MetroLink control center, and office space for the sheriff’s department.
EAST SAINT LOUIS, IL
advantagenews.com

Mayor comments on vision for Alton cannabis dispensary

The former Winnelson Plumbing & Pipe Supply building on Broadway in Alton is nothing but an empty lot today. That’s the site of what is expected to be Alton’s first marijuana dispensary. The location is not far from the entrance to the Clark Bridge, and just a few steps away from Fast Eddie’s Bon-Air.
ALTON, IL
KMOV

Bus route changes coming to Madison County Transit February 5th

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Madison County Transit (MCT) just announced its winter service changes coming on February 5th, noting significant extensions in MCT routes and eliminations of some others. All the changes that will take effect on February 5th, 2023 can be found below:. ROUTE CHANGES:. #4 Madison-Edwardsville:...
MADISON COUNTY, IL

