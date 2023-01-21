Read full article on original website
WVNews
Margaret DeProspero
REEDSVILLE — Margaret DeProspero, age 92, of Reedsville, departed this life on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023 at WVU Hospital in Morgantown. She was born on July 26, 1930 in Morgantown, a daughter of the late Joseph and Helen (Yuhas) Takacs.
WVNews
Lora Ann Palmer
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Lora Ann Parmer, 63, of Clarksburg, passed away on Monday, January 23, 2023 at her residence. She was born in Clarksburg on February 19, 1959, a daughter of the late Kinzy and Thresa Swisher Swiger. Lora is survived by her two daughters, Amanda Jo...
WVNews
Robey grows into leadership role within The Bridge Sports Complex in Bridgeport (West Virginia)
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Chase Robey, a former Bridgeport High School basketball and golf athlete, enjoys being back on the hardwood after working at The Bridge Sports Complex’s Citynet Center during the day. “I get my exercise in by playing basketball, pickleball and maybe an adult co-ed...
WVNews
Glenville State & Marshall officials meet to discuss partnerships
GLENVILLE, W.Va. (WV News) — Representatives from Glenville State University and Marshall University met recently to discuss current and potential new partnerships. The meeting took place at Glenville State University and included the presidents and provosts of both institutions, academic department representatives and others.
WVNews
Lewis County's Emily Lybarger signs with West Virginia Wesleyan tennis
WESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Lewis County tennis standout Emily Lybarger took the next step in her athletic and academic careers last week, signing a letter of intent to attend West Virginia Wesleyan College and join the Bobcats’ tennis program. Lybarger has already put together quite a career...
WVNews
Polar Plunge set Feb. 11 at Buckhannon's Riverwalk Boat Ramp
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WV News) — Officials with the Upshur County Special Olympics will host their inaugural Polar Plunge on Feb. 11 in support of their athletes training throughout Upshur County. Registration for the Polar Plunge starts at 12:30 p.m. with a costume contest (best individual costume and best team...
WVNews
Johnson Elementary students collect winter weather gear for Shepherds Corner (in Bridgeport, West Virginia)
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — While Johnson Elementary staff and volunteers were packing Christmas trees before the semester began, they didn’t have many ornaments to pack. That’s because the ornaments were donated cold-weather supplies.
WVNews
Lots on the horizon for Weston in 2023
Here we are quickly barreling towards the end of the first month of 2023. Within Weston city government, we are using the winter months to regroup and analyze our slate of projects and events for the upcoming year. Part of that process has included the onboarding of our newest AmeriCorps member serving through the WV Preservation Alliance.
WVNews
Marion Co., West Virginia, officials advance school safety measures with metal detectors, school assessments
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — A task force to increase school safety across Marion County is routinely adding new measures to elementary, middle and high schools to keep students safe and happy, from metal detectors to facial recognition cameras and safety lockers. The task tforce is mainly comprised of...
WVNews
Buckhannon-Upshur Chamber of Commerce announces annual dinner
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WV News) – The Buckhannon-Upshur Chamber of Commerce will hold its annual dinner March 16 and is currently seeking nominations for awards as well as sponsors and ticker reservations. The event will be held at the Event Center at Brushy Fork on from 6 p.m. to 9...
WVNews
Jane Lew VFD gets new truck ready for service
One year ago members of the Jane Lew Volunteer Fire Department started the process of building a piece of apparatus to replace their old 1998 Kenworth walk in squad. On Sunday, January 22, the department took delivery of their 2022 RAM 3500 built by Ashley Truck Service in Cannonsburg, PA.
WVNews
WVa gov goes on the road to tout income tax cut proposal
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice is going on the road to tout his proposal to reduce the state's personal income tax by 50%. The Republican governor and Revenue Secretary Dave Hardy will conduct meetings Wednesday at the Parkersburg City Council chambers, Thursday at Tamarack in Beckley and Friday at Independence Hall in Wheeling. All three events will be livestreamed.
WVNews
Moose Lodge begins accepting women as members
JANUARY 26, 2022- Moose Lodge 1376 has been a part of Lewis County for many years. A fraternal organization, women have not been able to be full-fledged members until 2021, when a change was made to allow women the opportunity. Lewis County resident, Lesley Slaughter, was appointed the first female officer and serves as chaplain.
WVNews
Berlin CEOS club hosts county council
On December 7, 2022 the Berlin CEOS Club hosted the Lewis County CEOS County Council meeting at the Berlin United Methodist Church. Those present for the meeting were the following: Judy Smith, Barbara Squires, Vonda Dye, Connie Krafft, Marsha Gant, Mary Marple, Linda White, Sherry Smith, Lucille Hicks, Evelyn Krafft BERLIN; Susie Heath, Kathy Cowger, Helen McClain, VANDALIA; Marsha Skinner, Linda Clutter, SHAMROCK; Imogene Wimer, Fern Watson, Velma Walton, Connie Cutright, STRAIGHT FORK; and Julia Bragg, Mida Peterson, and Marcella Linger HORNER.
WVNews
Chamber of Commerce names Tucker as Lewis Countian of the Year
NOVEMBER 9, 2022 — A well-deserved recognition was bestowed upon Barb Tucker as she was named 2022 Lewis Countian of the Year by the Lewis County Chamber of Commerce at the organization’s annual gala held Saturday, November 5, at Stonewall Resort. The award was sponsored this year by J.E. Hitt Garage.
WVNews
Lewis County First moves forward on brick building floor
Members of Lewis County First worked on the floor of the Little Brick Building. All the floor joists have been leveled in the front room and electric wires have been tied up. “We have one joist we have to put a support under, then we will put down the vapor barrier. Then the blocking and install the subfloor,” member Ray Smith said.
WVNews
Emily Lybarger signs to join WVWC Tennis
Lewis County Tennis standout Emily Lybarger took the next step in her athletic and academic careers last week signing a letter of intent to attend West Virginia Wesleyan College and join the Bobcats Tennis Program. Lybarger has already put together quite career at Lewis County, winning a pair of Big...
WVNews
Garton, Johnston recognized as teacher, service personnel of the year
Lewis County Teacher of the Year is third-grade teacher Liz Garton from Peterson Central. Lewis County Service Personnel of the Year is kindergarten aide Glenna Johnston from Peterson Central.
WVNews
Street Fair brings people to downtown for Independence Day festivities
For the first time, a street fair was held in downtown Weston during Independence Day festivities for Lewis County. The fair brought 27 vendors, live entertainment, and a throng of people to Water Street following the parade on Saturday, July 2. Fireworks, set off by members of the Weston Volunteer Fire Department, were on display over the river at the end of the night.
WVNews
Barbour, West Virginia, Sheriff's Office seeks help locating missing girl
PHILIPPI, W.Va. (WV News) — The Barbour County Sheriff's Office is asking the public's help in locating a missing 16-year-old Philippi female. Sunday night, Lucinda "Cindy" Miller got into a white four-door Chevy Cruze with Pennsylvania plate LZV3385, according to the Sheriff's Office.
