South Dakota State

Gov. Kristi Noem bans state from doing business with companies tied to 'evil foreign governments'

By Jenny Goldsberry
WashingtonExaminer
 4 days ago

G ov. Kristi Noem (R-SD) signed an executive order Friday that forbids state business with telecommunications companies with ties to "evil foreign governments."

The forbidden governments include those of China, North Korea, Iran, Russia, Cuba, and Venezuela.

The order, effective Jan. 25, cites the countries as having "engaged in increasingly aggressive cyber attacks on United States assets, including Iranian financially motivated ransomware operations, Russian phishing attempts, Chinese targeted extractions of corporate data, and cyber attacks on crucial ports."

“It is critical that we protect South Dakotans from evil foreign governments,” Noem said in a press release .

“This order ensures that these countries cannot leverage telecommunications or state contract procurements to gain access to crucial state infrastructure and data,” she added.

Gov. Kristi Noem gives her first budget address to lawmakers at the state Capitol.


Every state contract will be required to include a clause certifying that all contracted parties are not owned, influenced, or affiliated with any of these countries.

The commissioner of the Bureau of Administration has the authority to waive the ban if ever deemed necessary.

Noem banned the Chinese-owned TikTok social media app from all state devices in a November executive order.

Brian
4d ago

Good move. As much as possible, don't buy crap from China. It's not hard to do. There are plenty of alternatives. You can't do it 100% unfortunately but you can cut back at least 50%. If Americans cut by half the money flowing into COMMUNIST China it would be dramatic in its impact to that slave gangster country.

jerseyjenna
4d ago

A lot of you here make a mockery of an important issue. Yes, we shouldn't "give our business" and build up countries that mean us ill. No business, no sale of land, or real estate, no education of their professionals, strict visa requirements. Most importantly, protect our borders. Borders define every country, so why should the US be different. This is the only way known to humans to protect sovereignty.

Reylobo24
4d ago

Dam so we can’t even do business with our federal government 🤔it’s the most evil yet immoral and responsible for deaths of soldiers

