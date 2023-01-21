Gov. Kristi Noem bans state from doing business with companies tied to 'evil foreign governments'



G ov. Kristi Noem (R-SD) signed an executive order Friday that forbids state business with telecommunications companies with ties to "evil foreign governments."

The forbidden governments include those of China, North Korea, Iran, Russia, Cuba, and Venezuela.

The order, effective Jan. 25, cites the countries as having "engaged in increasingly aggressive cyber attacks on United States assets, including Iranian financially motivated ransomware operations, Russian phishing attempts, Chinese targeted extractions of corporate data, and cyber attacks on crucial ports."

“It is critical that we protect South Dakotans from evil foreign governments,” Noem said in a press release .

“This order ensures that these countries cannot leverage telecommunications or state contract procurements to gain access to crucial state infrastructure and data,” she added.

(AP Photo/James Nord) Gov. Kristi Noem gives her first budget address to lawmakers at the state Capitol.



Every state contract will be required to include a clause certifying that all contracted parties are not owned, influenced, or affiliated with any of these countries.

The commissioner of the Bureau of Administration has the authority to waive the ban if ever deemed necessary.

Noem banned the Chinese-owned TikTok social media app from all state devices in a November executive order.