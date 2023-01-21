Read full article on original website
Here's why Candi CdeBaca's re-election is Denver's most-watched council race
Candi CdeBaca says she knows she has a target on her back. Driving the news: The Democratic Socialists of America-backed Denver City Council member is facing attacks, pointed barbs from opponents and a big-moneyed rival months before the April election.An anonymous mailer suggesting she opposes affordable housing was recently circulated in the city. She told 9News she felt it was connected to the Park Hill Golf Course redevelopment vote she opposed this week.Yes, but: The developer responsible for the golf course denied responsibility for the fliers according to 9News. Why it matters: This is perhaps the most watched — and...
Hey Kiddo is Denver's trendiest new restaurant
Chef Kelly Whitaker doesn't do predictable. In fact, to access his new restaurant — arguably one of Denver's hippest yet — you'll need to take an elevator. Details: Hey Kiddo, which debuted on Tennyson Street last Thursday, puts complexity and innovation at the forefront with elegant dishes that draw inspiration from around the world. Whitaker, famous for his highly acclaimed eateries Wolf's Tailor and Basta, partnered with San Francisco chef Deuki Hong on the cocktail-forward concept. Hong's influence is spotted in several menu standouts, like the Korean fried chicken and shaken chef rice (which a waiter enthusiastically shakes up at...
The Battle for Gold Pan between DU and CC arrives at Ball Arena for first time
Colorado's greatest sports rivalry hits the ice Friday.What to know: The University of Denver men's hockey plays rival Colorado College in the first game of the Gold Pan series Friday at Ball Arena.This is the first regular season game the teams have played at the NHL rink, though they played at Coors Field in 2016.The game moved from DU's Magness Arena after record ticket demand, the school announced. The teams will play three more times this year on their respective campuses.The back story: The rivalry — known as the Gold Pan series — dates back to the 1949-50 season and the teams have met 332 times since then. It's the second most-played rivalry in college hockey, behind only Michigan and Michigan State.What they're saying: "We are excited to take one of the best rivalries in college hockey to Ball Arena," Colorado College head coach Kris Mayotte said in a statement. "It shows the tremendous appetite for hockey in Colorado."What to watch: Denver won the previous three Gold Pan series after winning all four games last season. Tickets start at $15.The next matchup is Saturday, Feb. 4 at Colorado College's Ed Robson arena.
