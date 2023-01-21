ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Fox 19

Zip’s Cafe selling ‘Playoff Patty’ curated by Sam Hubbard

CINCINNATI (Enquirer) - Ever wondered what a Cincinnati Bengals-themed burger tastes like? Here’s your chance to find out. Zip’s Cafe in Mount Lookout is selling a specialty burger called the Playoff Patty, curated by Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard, according to our media partners at the Enquirer. The...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Burrow’s ‘better send those refunds’ comment becoming city’s battle cry

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow’s postgame comments following Sunday’s win in Buffalo are turning into a battle cry across Cincinnati. Much of the talk going into the Bengals-Bills game was about how the NFL advised the Kansas City Chiefs and Bills to begin selling tickets for a potential AFC Championship game in Atlanta.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Fans react to Bengals playoff win against the Bills

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Fans are reacting to the Cincinnati Bengals win Sunday night against the Buffalo Bills. FOX19 NOW’s four-person team covered the game in Orchard Park, NY and the celebration after the win. Don’t miss out on any of FOX19 NOW’s coverage from Buffalo. The next...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Round Two: Bengals head to Kansas City for AFC Championship game

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - It will be a familiar scene next Sunday when the Cincinnati Bengals return to Kansas City to take on the Chiefs in the AFC Championship game. The Bengals’ path to Super Bowl LVII is nearly identical to last season’s playoff run. Cincinnati hosted a first-round...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Fifth Bengals game ball located in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WXIX) - The fifth Bengals game ball from their 27-10 win over the Buffalo Bills has been sent to the Music City. The Tailgate Brewery in Nashville received the latest game ball from the Bengals. The Nashville Bengals Fan Club described the Tailgate Brewery as their home for...
NASHVILLE, TN
Fox 19

Bengals deliver Game Balls: ‘They gotta play us....in the snow!’

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Bengals game day tradition continues with three game balls given away locally after the team’s 27-10 win in Buffalo Sunday. Coach Zac Taylor walked into Rhinehaus in Over-The-Rhine around midnight Monday with the second game ball out of six that will be given away, much to the delight of cheering fans.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

NFL teams skipping Lou Anarumo in head-coaching searches ‘a joke,’ says analyst

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo is drawing national acclaim for his defensive game plan in Cincinnati’s drubbing of Buffalo last weekend. And yet the more praise Anarumo draws, the more perplexing becomes his absence from the January interview circuit. There are five open head coaching positions in the NFL right now, and more than 20 interviews have been conducted. Lou Anarumo hasn’t sat for one of them.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Bengals now betting favorite to win AFC Championship game

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - In roughly 24 hours since the AFC Championship game was set, the Bengals overtook the Chiefs as the favorites for Sunday’s game. FanDuel, Bet MGM and numerous sportsbooks had the Bengals as 1-point favorites to beat the Chiefs in Kansas City for the AFC title as of Monday night.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Game Thread: Burrow, Mixon power Bengals to 27-10 lead

-- UPDATE 11:22 4Q: The Bengals extent the lead over the Bills to 27-10 after Evan McPherson’s second field goal of the game. Cincinnati has scored on five of seven total possessions. -- UPDATE: 1:34 3Q: The Bengals hammer it in from a yard out. Running back Joe Mixon...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Joe Burrow named MVP finalist

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is one of five finalists for the 2022 NFL MVP. The league announced the finalists on Wednesday. Here’s a glance at Burrow’s regular season stats:. Competition percentage: 68.3% (Second most) Passing yards: 4,475 (Fifth most) Touchdowns: 35 (T-2nd) Yards gained per...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Joe Burrow’s two-word Instagram post a possible shot at NFL

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Joe Burrow and the Bengals crashed any potential hope the NFL had for a Kansas City Chiefs vs Buffalo Bills AFC Championship game. Following Sunday’s 27-10 win in snowy Buffalo, Burrow alluded to the league’s advice to the Chiefs and Bills that they should begin to sell tickets to the conference title game that would have been played in Atlanta if the Bengals had lost.
CINCINNATI, OH

