Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ohio woman pretends to be deceased mother and must repay over $461,000 in stolen benefitsJake WellsCincinnati, OH
The Best Festivals in Ohio That You Don’t Want to MissTed RiversOhio State
3 Places To Get Wings in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Bengals vs Chiefs AFC Championship Preview, Odds and TicketsFlurrySportsKansas City, MO
Injured Bills Safety Damar Hamlin Provides Inspiration and Insight Ahead of Playoff Game Against Bengalshard and smartCincinnati, OH
Related
Fox 19
Zip’s Cafe selling ‘Playoff Patty’ curated by Sam Hubbard
CINCINNATI (Enquirer) - Ever wondered what a Cincinnati Bengals-themed burger tastes like? Here’s your chance to find out. Zip’s Cafe in Mount Lookout is selling a specialty burger called the Playoff Patty, curated by Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard, according to our media partners at the Enquirer. The...
Fox 19
Burrow’s ‘better send those refunds’ comment becoming city’s battle cry
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow’s postgame comments following Sunday’s win in Buffalo are turning into a battle cry across Cincinnati. Much of the talk going into the Bengals-Bills game was about how the NFL advised the Kansas City Chiefs and Bills to begin selling tickets for a potential AFC Championship game in Atlanta.
Fox 19
Fans react to Bengals playoff win against the Bills
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Fans are reacting to the Cincinnati Bengals win Sunday night against the Buffalo Bills. FOX19 NOW’s four-person team covered the game in Orchard Park, NY and the celebration after the win. Don’t miss out on any of FOX19 NOW’s coverage from Buffalo. The next...
Fox 19
Gold Star Chili, Bengal Jim present Damar Hamlin painting to Bills
ORCHARD PARK, NY (WXIX) -Gold Star Chili traveled to Orchard Park, New York to host a tailgate experience at Highmark Stadium Sunday with Bengal Jim in an effort to bring the flavor of Cincinnati chili to fans and to spread the love between Buffalo and the Queen City. In addition...
Fox 19
Bengals dominate Bills wire-to-wire in ‘most complete win of the season’
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow unleashed a 28-yard touchdown strike to wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase to cap the first drive of the game, and Cincinnati didn’t look back. The Bengals, now unbeaten in their last ten games, beat the Bills 27-10 to advance to the AFC...
Fox 19
Round Two: Bengals head to Kansas City for AFC Championship game
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - It will be a familiar scene next Sunday when the Cincinnati Bengals return to Kansas City to take on the Chiefs in the AFC Championship game. The Bengals’ path to Super Bowl LVII is nearly identical to last season’s playoff run. Cincinnati hosted a first-round...
Fox 19
No relaxing: Coach Taylor speaks on mindset heading into AFC Championship
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Bengals head coach Zac Taylor knows all too well that the job is not finished, and the team can’t afford to relax after Sunday’s win in Buffalo. Taylor met with the media Monday following the win in snowy Buffalo. The Bengals coach said his guys...
Fox 19
Fifth Bengals game ball located in Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WXIX) - The fifth Bengals game ball from their 27-10 win over the Buffalo Bills has been sent to the Music City. The Tailgate Brewery in Nashville received the latest game ball from the Bengals. The Nashville Bengals Fan Club described the Tailgate Brewery as their home for...
Fox 19
Bengals’ Eli Apple trolls Bills’ Diggs, Allen with ‘couples therapy’ tweet
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Bengals cornerback Eli Apple had some fun on Twitter Monday at the expense of the Buffalo Bills. Apple is not one to shy away from talking smack on social media, especially during the playoffs. Late Monday, the outspoken Bengals cornerback retweeted numerous tweets taking shots at Buffalo’s...
Fox 19
LIVE: Bengals perfect through first two drives, lead Bills 14-0
Live updates will be provided here. Original story is below. UPDATE 3:47 2Q: The Bengals dial up a decoy wide-receiver screen on third down from the Bills’ 15 yard line, and Joe Burrow finds tight end Hayden Hurst in the end zone for the score. Bengals up 14-0. Joe...
Fox 19
Bengals deliver Game Balls: ‘They gotta play us....in the snow!’
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Bengals game day tradition continues with three game balls given away locally after the team’s 27-10 win in Buffalo Sunday. Coach Zac Taylor walked into Rhinehaus in Over-The-Rhine around midnight Monday with the second game ball out of six that will be given away, much to the delight of cheering fans.
Fox 19
NFL teams skipping Lou Anarumo in head-coaching searches ‘a joke,’ says analyst
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo is drawing national acclaim for his defensive game plan in Cincinnati’s drubbing of Buffalo last weekend. And yet the more praise Anarumo draws, the more perplexing becomes his absence from the January interview circuit. There are five open head coaching positions in the NFL right now, and more than 20 interviews have been conducted. Lou Anarumo hasn’t sat for one of them.
Fox 19
Bengals now betting favorite to win AFC Championship game
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - In roughly 24 hours since the AFC Championship game was set, the Bengals overtook the Chiefs as the favorites for Sunday’s game. FanDuel, Bet MGM and numerous sportsbooks had the Bengals as 1-point favorites to beat the Chiefs in Kansas City for the AFC title as of Monday night.
Fox 19
Game Thread: Burrow, Mixon power Bengals to 27-10 lead
-- UPDATE 11:22 4Q: The Bengals extent the lead over the Bills to 27-10 after Evan McPherson’s second field goal of the game. Cincinnati has scored on five of seven total possessions. -- UPDATE: 1:34 3Q: The Bengals hammer it in from a yard out. Running back Joe Mixon...
Fox 19
Joe Burrow named MVP finalist
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is one of five finalists for the 2022 NFL MVP. The league announced the finalists on Wednesday. Here’s a glance at Burrow’s regular season stats:. Competition percentage: 68.3% (Second most) Passing yards: 4,475 (Fifth most) Touchdowns: 35 (T-2nd) Yards gained per...
Fox 19
D.J. Reader to Bengals fans: ‘We see you having our backs. We got your back too’
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Bengals’ hot start on offense against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday got most of the attention early on—blink your eyes and it was 14-0. But the Bengals defense was just as dominant through the Bills’ first two drives, and it stayed that way for the duration of the game.
Fox 19
Joe Burrow’s two-word Instagram post a possible shot at NFL
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Joe Burrow and the Bengals crashed any potential hope the NFL had for a Kansas City Chiefs vs Buffalo Bills AFC Championship game. Following Sunday’s 27-10 win in snowy Buffalo, Burrow alluded to the league’s advice to the Chiefs and Bills that they should begin to sell tickets to the conference title game that would have been played in Atlanta if the Bengals had lost.
Fox 19
‘High demand’ for Bengals-Chiefs tickets limits availability on Ticketmaster
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WXIX) - Tickets for Sunday’s Bengals-Chiefs AFC Championship game are in “high demand” on at least one online secondary market. Fans wanting to buy through Ticketmaster are being placed in a queue due to the number of people wanting tickets. Ticketmaster posted this update...
Comments / 0