CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo is drawing national acclaim for his defensive game plan in Cincinnati’s drubbing of Buffalo last weekend. And yet the more praise Anarumo draws, the more perplexing becomes his absence from the January interview circuit. There are five open head coaching positions in the NFL right now, and more than 20 interviews have been conducted. Lou Anarumo hasn’t sat for one of them.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 7 HOURS AGO