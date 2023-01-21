ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC Chicago

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Chicago

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves After Hours: Microsoft, Texas Instruments, Capital One & More

Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:. Microsoft — The tech giant saw shares rise 4% in extended trading after the company reported fiscal second-quarter results that exceeded analysts' estimates, driven by the strong growth in its cloud unit. Microsoft's total revenue increased by 2% year over year in the quarter, marking the slowest rate since 2016, however.
NBC Chicago

Jim Cramer Says to Consider an Analyst's Call Timeframe When Investing

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday reminded investors to pay close attention to the scope of an analyst's calls. He used recent notes on Advanced Micro Devices to illustrate his point. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday reminded investors to pay close attention to the scope of an analyst's calls. "In the...
NBC Chicago

5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Tuesday

Microsoft invests billions in ChatGPT creator OpenAI. Google executives defend layoffs in town hall. The FDA lays out a road map for annual Covid vaccines. Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. 1. Staying in the green. Lackluster earnings? Economic indicators pointing...
FLORIDA STATE
NBC Chicago

DCG-Owned Crypto Exchange Luno Axes 35% of Staff, Citing Market Turbulence

London-based crypto exchange Luno informed employees of the redundancies at 12 p.m. GMT on Wednesday in a live-streamed town hall. Luno has a total headcount of roughly 960, according to its LinkedIn profile, meaning that more than 330 jobs will be impacted. The company, which has offices in Africa, southeast...
NBC Chicago

Dow Futures Drop Nearly 300 Points, Microsoft Falls After Earnings

Stock futures fell on Wednesday after the latest batch of corporate earnings intensified concerns over how some of the largest U.S. companies are faring as rates rise and recession fears mount. Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average futures declined by 290 points, or 0.85%. Nasdaq-100 futures shed 1.6%, and...
NBC Chicago

How Tesla's Price Cuts Could Spur an EV Pricing War

DETROIT — Tesla vehicles in the U.S. are seeing significant price cuts, and that's proving to be a double-edged sword for the electric carmaker and the greater automotive industry. Tesla earlier this month slashed prices of its new cars by as much as 20%, making the vehicles more affordable...
MICHIGAN STATE
NBC Chicago

Microsoft's Forecast Suggests Gloomy Tech Environment Will Continue

Microsoft sees Azure growth slowing down in the next quarters as customers try to save money on their existing applications running in the cloud. The company's finance leader said a slowdown in new business that occurred in December will continue across Microsoft's commercial business. Microsoft executives on Tuesday told analysts...
NBC Chicago

Rupert Murdoch Calls Off Proposed Fox-News Corp Merger

Rupert Murdoch withdrew his proposal to explore a reunion of Fox News' parent and Wall Street Journal owner News Corp. Murdoch and his son Lachlan Murdoch "determined that a combination is not optimal" at this time. The proposal has been withdrawn as News Corp is in advanced discussions to sell...
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

Chicago, IL
105K+
Followers
88K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy