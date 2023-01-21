Read full article on original website
Related
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves After Hours: Microsoft, Texas Instruments, Capital One & More
Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:. Microsoft — The tech giant saw shares rise 4% in extended trading after the company reported fiscal second-quarter results that exceeded analysts' estimates, driven by the strong growth in its cloud unit. Microsoft's total revenue increased by 2% year over year in the quarter, marking the slowest rate since 2016, however.
NBC Chicago
Jim Cramer Says to Consider an Analyst's Call Timeframe When Investing
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday reminded investors to pay close attention to the scope of an analyst's calls. He used recent notes on Advanced Micro Devices to illustrate his point. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday reminded investors to pay close attention to the scope of an analyst's calls. "In the...
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Premarket: Boeing, News Corp, AT&T, Microsoft and More
Check out the companies making headlines before the bell. Boeing – Boeing's stock dropped about 1.7% premarket after the aircraft maker posted earnings and revenue that missed expectations, despite a demand recovery. The company cited labor and supply shortages for the disappointing numbers. News Corporation, Fox News — Shares...
‘Outright Negative' on Stocks: JPMorgan's Marko Kolanovic Braces for Correction, Hard Landing
JPMorgan's Marko Kolanovic is abstaining from the early 2023 rally. Instead, the Institutional Investor hall-of-famer is bracing for a 10% or more correction in the first half of this year, telling investors he's "outright negative" on the market. "Fundamentals are deteriorating. And, the market has been moving up. So, that...
NBC Chicago
NYSE Says It Will Cancel Some Early Trades After Technical Issue Led to Halts for Over 200 Stocks
The major stocks impacted included Morgan Stanley, Verizon, AT&T, Nike and McDonald's, according to the NYSE's website. Many stocks were shown to have abnormally large moves when the market opened, which may have triggered volatility halts. The NYSE said at roughly 9:50 a.m. all of its systems were operational. Trading...
NBC Chicago
5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Tuesday
Microsoft invests billions in ChatGPT creator OpenAI. Google executives defend layoffs in town hall. The FDA lays out a road map for annual Covid vaccines. Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. 1. Staying in the green. Lackluster earnings? Economic indicators pointing...
DCG-Owned Crypto Exchange Luno Axes 35% of Staff, Citing Market Turbulence
London-based crypto exchange Luno informed employees of the redundancies at 12 p.m. GMT on Wednesday in a live-streamed town hall. Luno has a total headcount of roughly 960, according to its LinkedIn profile, meaning that more than 330 jobs will be impacted. The company, which has offices in Africa, southeast...
Dow Futures Drop Nearly 300 Points, Microsoft Falls After Earnings
Stock futures fell on Wednesday after the latest batch of corporate earnings intensified concerns over how some of the largest U.S. companies are faring as rates rise and recession fears mount. Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average futures declined by 290 points, or 0.85%. Nasdaq-100 futures shed 1.6%, and...
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: 3M, Paccar, Bed Bath & Beyond, AMD and More
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading Tuesday. Lyft — The ride-sharing app's stock lost 0.7% following an upgrade to overweight from sector weight by KeyBanc. The firm said cost-saving strategies such as layoffs and stabilizing demand could help the stock. Bed Bath & Beyond — The...
BlockFi Secret Financials Show a $1.2 Billion Relationship With Sam Bankman-Fried's Crypto Empire
Financial documents that were mistakenly uploaded from bankrupt crypto firm BlockFi show a $1.2 billion relationship with FTX and Alameda Research. The presentation, assembled by M3 Partners, offers a previously unseen overview of BlockFi's balance sheet. BlockFi filed for bankruptcy in late November after the collapse of Sam Bankman-Fried's crypto...
How Tesla's Price Cuts Could Spur an EV Pricing War
DETROIT — Tesla vehicles in the U.S. are seeing significant price cuts, and that's proving to be a double-edged sword for the electric carmaker and the greater automotive industry. Tesla earlier this month slashed prices of its new cars by as much as 20%, making the vehicles more affordable...
Inflation Is Cooling, But Prices on Many Items Are Going to Stay High for Months
Slowing inflation hasn't brought relief for consumers yet because prices are still well above where they were a year ago. Commodity and freight costs are falling, but won't immediately trickle down to consumers in part due to supplier contracts and some companies' desire to boost profit margins. But retailers are...
Microsoft's Forecast Suggests Gloomy Tech Environment Will Continue
Microsoft sees Azure growth slowing down in the next quarters as customers try to save money on their existing applications running in the cloud. The company's finance leader said a slowdown in new business that occurred in December will continue across Microsoft's commercial business. Microsoft executives on Tuesday told analysts...
Rupert Murdoch Calls Off Proposed Fox-News Corp Merger
Rupert Murdoch withdrew his proposal to explore a reunion of Fox News' parent and Wall Street Journal owner News Corp. Murdoch and his son Lachlan Murdoch "determined that a combination is not optimal" at this time. The proposal has been withdrawn as News Corp is in advanced discussions to sell...
NBC Chicago
Chicago, IL
105K+
Followers
88K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT
The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0