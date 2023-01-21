ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

Ship Sinks Between S. Korea and Japan, at Least 14 Rescued

Ships searching in wind-whipped waters between South Korea and Japan have picked up at least 14 of the 22 crew members from a cargo ship that sank early Wednesday. South Korean officials said nine of them remain unconscious, but they did not immediately confirm any deaths. They said the crew members would be airlifted to Japan for treatment.
