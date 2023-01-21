ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Purlear, NC

abc45.com

Randolph County Woman Arrested on Intent to Sell Drugs

RANDOPLH COUNTY, N.C. — On Friday, Randolph County Sheriff’s Office's Vice and Narcotics Division searched the residence at 935 Teresa Way in Asheboro. During the search, detectives say they found and took in Methamphetamine, Fentanyl, Suboxone and other drug paraphernalia. Pamela Beth McDuffie, 51, was also arrested and...
RANDOLPH COUNTY, NC
abc45.com

Surry County Sheriff's Deputies: Two Arrested on Drug Trafficking

SURRY COUNTY, N.C. — On January 5, Surry County Sheriff’s deputies from the Narcotics Division and Patrol Division conducted a warranted search at 8548 West Pine Street in Lowgap. The warrant followed a month-long investigation for illegal controlled substance distribution. During the search, detectives say they located trafficked amounts of methamphetamine, stolen firearms, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia.
SURRY COUNTY, NC
qcnews.com

Statesville man caught after Jan. 19 Mooresville break-in

STATESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Iredell County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a Statesville man after he allegedly broke into a Mooresville-area house. On Jan. 19, Iredell County deputies went to Deerwood Lane after getting a service call about a breaking-in. When they arrived, they learned the suspect was still in the house. Witnesses said the same suspect pointed a pistol at citizens in a nearby neighborhood earlier.
MOORESVILLE, NC
WXII 12

More than $2 million worth of drugs seized in Forsyth County

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — More than $2 million worth of drugs is off the streets in Forsyth County. The Forsyth County Drug Task Force said they arrested seven people charged with trafficking heroin and methamphetamine drugs. They said they also seized 4,000 fentanyl pills and a gun. Those arrested...
860wacb.com

Felony Drug Charge Filed Against Taylorsville Man

Jason Colton Hubbard, age 33 of Taylorsville, is facing a felony drug charge after he was taken into custody on Friday, January 20th by the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office. Hubbard is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. As of earlier today, Hubard remained in the Alexander County Jail with a secured bond of $5,000. A Monday court appearance is listed.
TOWNSHIP OF TAYLORSVILLE, NC
WSPA 7News

19-year-old faces drug charge after traffic stop in NC

MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – A 19-year-old was arrested on a drug charge following a traffic stop. The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged Furie Nikayla Benge with possession of methaphetamine. Deputies said on January 12th, a deputy initiated a traffic stop on Harmony Grove Road on a vehicle for numerous violations. An unknown male driver […]
MCDOWELL COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Officers seize 88 animals from multiple Burke Co. properties

MORGANTON, N.C. (WBTV) - Burke County Animal Services/Animal Enforcement seized a total of 88 animals from multiple locations between Jan. 18 and 20, the agency said in a press release. The agency first seized 32 miniature horses and 39 chickens from two properties on Jan. 18. Both properties were owned...
BURKE COUNTY, NC
Queen City News

Wanted: Suspect stole bus from church in Burke County

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A suspect is being sought after a bus was stolen from a church in Burke County, the Burke County Sheriff’s Office said Monday. Deputies said they are investigating the theft of the white 1993 International bus from the Liberty Baptist Church on Cape Hickory Road in eastern Burke […]
BURKE COUNTY, NC
ourlocalcommunityonline.com

Yancey Sheriff’s Report 01/13 – 01/18/23

(Press Release from YanceyCounty Sheriff’s Department. Everyone is presumed innocent until proven guilty.) Christy Lynn Garland 44 Of Oak Hill Drive Burnsville, NC Was Arrested On 01/15/2023 And Charged With Felony Flee/Elude Arrest With Motor Vehicle And Was Issued A $22,000.00 Bond. Jonathan Reese Greene 37 Of Carl Fox...
BURNSVILLE, NC
FOX8 News

2 men shot, seriously injured in Lexington

LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — The Lexington Police Department is investigating a shooting that left two men seriously injured. At around 12:52 p.m. on Sunday, officers responded to a report of a shooting in the area of the intersection of Winston Road and US 29/70. At the scene, police found evidence that a shooting had occurred […]
LEXINGTON, NC
wfmynews2.com

Woman dies in crash due to wet conditions in Randleman

RANDLEMAN, N.C. — A 21-year-old woman is dead after losing control of her car twice and running off the road into trees Sunday night in Randleman, according to police. Randleman police and Randolph County EMS responded to the crash. Stacie Nicole Luther was driving west on West Academy Street...
RANDLEMAN, NC
FOX8 News

31-year-old man shot, killed in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was shot and killed in Greensboro on Sunday morning, according to the Greensboro Police Department. At around 5:06 a.m. on Sunday, officers came to the 1900 block of Larkin Street after getting a report of an aggravated assault. At the scene, police found  Jordan Mckale Little, 31, suffering from […]
GREENSBORO, NC

