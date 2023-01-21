Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Well-known store chain opening new location in IllinoisKristen WaltersEdwardsville, IL
Cardinals’ Lars Nootbaar is Ready to be Breakout StarIBWAASaint Louis, MO
A survey says Richmond, Virginia is the fourth loneliest city in AmericaMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
7 St. Louis Area Apartments That Are Under $700 a MonthEvan CrosbySaint Louis, MO
Missouri witness says triangle object moving overhead cloaked itselfRoger MarshMissouri State
Related
Albany Herald
Canucks open new era on high note, best Blackhawks
Andrei Kuzmenko scored twice, and the host Vancouver Canucks supplied new coach Rick Tocchet with a win in his first game by beating the Chicago Blackhawks 5-2 on Tuesday. Dakota Joshua, Sheldon Dries and Bo Horvat also scored for the Canucks, while Elias Pettersson and Luke Schenn both collected two assists. Goaltender Collin Delia made 12 saves for Vancouver, which snapped a three-game losing skid.
Albany Herald
Tanner Jeannot scores winner as Predators nip Jets
Tanner Jeannot scored the decisive goal early in the third period to lift the Nashville Predators to a 2-1 win over the visiting Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday. Cody Glass also scored for the Predators, who won for the fourth time in five games. Nashville's Roman Josi, Filip Forsberg and Tommy Novak each recorded an assist.
Albany Herald
Pacers bring new lineup, momentum to Orlando
Fresh off snapping a seven-game losing streak, the Indiana Pacers hit the road on Wednesday to face the Orlando Magic in the second leg of a back-to-back set. Indiana rallied from a 21-point deficit and outscored the visiting Chicago Bulls 36-23 in the fourth quarter en route to a 116-110 win on Tuesday.
Albany Herald
Andrew Copp carries Red Wings past Sharks in OT
Andrew Copp scored 25 seconds into overtime to give the Detroit Red Wings a 3-2 home win over the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday. Adam Erne and Michael Rasmussen also scored, and Ville Husso made 28 saves for Detroit, which earned its second win in three games.
Albany Herald
Kraken look for first-ever win against Canucks
Barely a season and a half into their existence, the Seattle Kraken are about to face their third different Vancouver Canucks head coach. They're still looking for the first win against any of them.
Albany Herald
Steven Stamkos, honored pregame, guides Lightning past Wild
Steven Stamkos broke a third-period tie with the game-winning goal on the night the Lightning celebrated him, leading host Tampa Bay to its 10th straight home win, a 4-2 decision over the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday. With the game tied at 2 after two periods, Stamkos swept in the 505th...
Albany Herald
Kris Letang returns, scores OT winner as Penguins top Panthers
Kris Letang, back from an 11-game injury absence, scored a power-play goal on a blast from the left circle with 53.1 seconds left in overtime Tuesday to give the Pittsburgh Penguins a wild 7-6 win over the visiting Florida Panthers. Letang, who was activated from long-term injured reserve earlier in...
Albany Herald
Capitals' Tom Wilson leaves with injury
Washington Capitals defenseman Tom Wilson left his team's game at Colorado with a lower-body injury on Tuesday night. Wilson was injured when he was hit on the right leg by an Avalanche shot in the second period. He made his way to the bench and then to the locker room.
Albany Herald
Kevin Fiala lifts Kings over Flyers in OT
Kevin Fiala scored at 1:09 of overtime to lift the Los Angeles Kings to a 4-3 victory over the host Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday. Fiala also had an assist, while Anze Kopitar scored two goals and Samuel Fagemo contributed one goal for the Kings.
Albany Herald
Streaking Bruins heat up in 3rd period, surge past Habs
Patrice Bergeron scored the deciding goal with 2:55 remaining and David Pastrnak finished with four points as the Boston Bruins came from behind for a 4-2 win over the host Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday night. Four of the game's six goals were scored in the third period, including the Boston...
Albany Herald
Suns hammer Hornets in matchup of short-handed teams
Cameron Johnson poured in 24 points as the Phoenix Suns blew out the visiting Charlotte Hornets -- twice -- in a 128-97 victory Tuesday night in a matchup of teams missing key players because of injuries. Phoenix built a 30-point lead in the second quarter, only to see it dwindle...
Albany Herald
Pacers rally in fourth quarter to beat Bulls, end losing streak
Bennedict Mathurin and Myles Turner both scored 26 points, T.J. McConnell went for 20 points and 10 assists and the Indiana Pacers rallied past the Chicago Bulls in the fourth quarter to snap a seven-game losing streak with a 116-110 victory on Tuesday in Indianapolis. The Pacers came into Tuesday's...
Comments / 0