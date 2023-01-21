ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maumee, OH

Maumee alum returns to middle school to inspire students

By By Jeff Schmucker / The Blade
 4 days ago

Janiya Watts doesn’t like the thought of blood, so when Dr. Gayle Dean, a visiting obstetrician and gynecologist, showed Miss Watts and other Gateway Middle School students even mildly graphic pictures from surgical rooms on Friday, she quickly looked away.

But while becoming a surgeon is likely off the table, Janiya, 14, admits she might consider other medical fields thanks to Dr. Dean, a 1988 graduate of Maumee High School who in 2019 became the first Black woman to be named chief of staff for Tucson Medical Center in Arizona. After Dr. Dean’s presentation, the two spoke further about the possibilities.

“If I was to do anything, I think I would be a surgical technologist and give doctors the tools instead of actually doing it,” Miss Watts said.

“You know what? We all have our own special purpose,” Dr. Dean responded, “and it takes all of us to make the world go round.”

Dr. Dean has traveled to Maumee to accept the Maumee High School Distinguished Alumnus Award on Saturday evening at Parkway Place Banquet Hall. But she decided to stop first at her former middle school Friday to speak to sixth-grade through eighth-grade students about medical careers.

With her she brought longtime friend and surgical technologist Natasha Phillip, both as a travel companion and to offer another perspective of medical careers.

Although 40 years have passed since Dr. Dean was herself a student at Gateway, she said she wanted her audience to see she is just like them. For those whose grades so far have been weak, her message was that it isn’t too late to turn that around. And more than grades, it takes determination, dedication, self-discipline, and a willingness to delay gratification, as the road to becoming a doctor can be long.

“Guess what? I put my pants on one leg at a time just like you all did this morning,” she said. “And I want you all to know that you can do anything you put your mind to.”

Also watching the presentation was Gateway teacher Jennie Kleinfelter, a longtime friend who has known Dr. Dean since elementary school and nominated her for the Alumnus Award. To Ms. Kleinfelter, Dr. Dean exemplifies everything to which her students should aspire, and she said she’s proud of her friend and thrilled that she’ll be recognized Saturday for all of her accomplishments.

“Glass ceiling: broken; racial barriers: broken,” Ms. Kleinfelter said. “I just couldn't be more excited for her ... and she's just the perfect person to talk to our kids and say, ‘You know, I walked these halls, and you can do it too. You can achieve what you want. Now, it's gonna take some hard work, but you can do it.’”

The Distinguished Alumnus Awards recognizes Maumee High graduates who have made significant achievements in their careers. Three others will be honored during the ceremony Saturday:

  • Jordan Strack, Class of 2003, who is the sports director for WTOL-TV, Channel 11 in Toledo.
  • Caitlin Coyle, Class of 2004, who is the director of the Center for Social and Demographic Research on Aging at UMass Boston’s Gerontology Institute.
  • Allison Schrinel Fiscus, Class of 2004, who is the adult services coordinator for the Toledo Lucas County Public Library.

Dr. Dean said Friday she’s honored to receive the award, but getting to talk to the students beforehand was its own reward.

“It's a beautiful experience, it really is, and I'm so thankful that I have the opportunity to be here,” she said. “I'm hopeful that something that we share with them today will influence them in a positive way.

“That's what it's all about. To me, I think I believe that it's important to give back and so what better way than to share my time?” she added.

