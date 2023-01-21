East Idaho Eats: Pocatello’s Main Steam Coffee and Desserts serves everything from coffee and pastries to gourmet dog treats

POCATELLO — You grow up in the kitchen, learning how to perfect a recipe from your father who was once known as one of Pocatello’s best executive chefs. You try your hand working at one of the Gate City staple restaurants that your dad helped get off the ground, only to find out that that grind just isn’t your jam. Then, you plunge head first into opening your own business, a food truck that offers upscale finger food at an affordable price. ...

POCATELLO, ID ・ 4 DAYS AGO