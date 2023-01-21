Read full article on original website
WFMJ.com
Concerned citizens meet against SOBE Energy in Youngstown
The fight to keep a waste-to-energy plant out of Youngstown continues. Concerned citizens met Tuesday afternoon at a billboard with the phrase "We have enough toxic air pollution. STOP SOBE." The billboard is located on Belmont Avenue and Burlington Street. SOBE is a Columbus area company planning to set up...
WFMJ.com
Front Street in Youngstown reopens to two-way traffic Tuesday
Traffic is flowing again on West Front Street in Youngstown, after more than a year of being closed westbound on the street. City officials expected the project to be completed in August, but scheduling, labor and supply issues obstructed crews from reaching the anticipated date. Both lanes on the road...
Youngstown Hard Chrome hiring for multiple positions
One of the leaders in the chromium industry is hiring in the Valley.
One of WRTA’s bus routes out of Youngstown to be discontinued
The WRTA announced Tuesday a discontinuation of Route 81, known as Akron Express, starting in March.
WFMJ.com
Valley parking bans
The Mahoning Valley is preparing for a severe winter storm with some communities already issuing parking bans. A complete list of parking bans can be found below. This list will update as more come in. Austintown: Wednesday, January 25 from 3 a.m. to 9 p.m. Campbell: Wednesday, January 25 from...
Austintown trustees approve liquor license hearing
Sam Boak of Boak and Sons bought the building in December.
West Side house damaged by gunfire early Saturday
Reports said no one was injured early Saturday after a home on the lower West Side was damaged by gunfire.
WFMJ.com
FirstEnergy upgrades transmission lines to reduce outages in Columbiana County
A project replacing outdated wooden poles with stronger steel towers should make power outages less frequent according to a FirstEnergy subsidiary. American Transmission Systems has announced the completion of a 13-mile upgrade to a high-voltage transmission line in Carroll and Columbiana counties. The first phase of a larger 64-mile transmission...
cleveland19.com
‘I’m just afraid’: Akron woman fears for her safety due to no outdoor lights
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An Akron woman told 19 News she is scared to leave her home, because there have been no outdoor lights in her apartment complex for the past several months. Regina Wells reached out to the 19 Troubleshooters after she management at the Summit Ridge Apartments were...
WFMJ.com
Police, ambulances rush to Warren's Northwest side
The Warren Police Department is expected to issue a news release following an incident on the city's Northwest Side late Tuesday. 9-1-1 dispatchers tell 21 News that police were called to Olian Avenue shortly after 11 p.m., but say they are not permitted to release more information. Dispatchers would not...
WFMJ.com
Federal prison in Columbiana Co. hiring for full range of jobs
The Federal Bureau of Prisons is hiring workers for its location in Columbiana County. FCI Elkton is looking to add staff for a full range of jobs. The facility is hosting a hiring event as part of National Recruitment Day on Saturday, February 4 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the FCI Elkton Training Center at 8730 Scroggs Road.
WFMJ.com
Years Ago | January 25th
Vindicator file photo / January 25, 1973 | Three Youngstown State University ROTC cadets were honored 50 years ago, from left, Cadet 2 nd Lt. Alan Krezeczowski of Niles, cadet Cap. James Forestal of Boardman and cadet Major Robert Fitzgerald of Warren. Presenting the awards was Major Lonnie Williams, ROTC executive officer.
Ohio student arrested for hitting another student with chair
An East High School student was booked into the Mahoning County jail after reports said he hit a female student Monday with a chair.
WFMJ.com
Youngstown municipal court Judge Carla Baldwin running for re-election
Youngstown Municipal Court Judge Carla Baldwin filed her paperwork to run for re-election in the May primary. Baldwin's current term expires at the end of this year. She was elected back in 2017 as the first African American female judge in Mahoning County and she tells 21 News the main focus of her career as a judge is caring for the people.
Group less than 1,000 signatures away from sending in petition
Less than 1,000 signatures are needed on the petition to remove Austintown Trustee Steve Kent.
Portion of major road to close for sewer construction
Starting Monday, a major road will close for months for construction.
Youngstown mother suing Mahoning County Jail after son’s death
In October of 2019, 33-year-old James Kennedy was booked into the Mahoning County Jail on a parole violation. Less than a year later, James would be found unresponsive in his cell. Shortly after, he passed away.
Popular restaurant set to reopen in Youngstown
A once popular spot in downtown Youngstown is making a comeback.
butlerradio.com
Mercer County Preparing For Reassessment
Neighboring Mercer County is about to undergo a reassessment of property values. Their board of commissioners voted to seek proposals for reassessment services to more than 60,000 property parcels. It would be the first time in over 50 years the county has reassessed property values. Advocates of the move say...
Fire under investigation after 2 cars, garage damaged
Warren Fire Department's Fire Investigation Unit is working to figure out how two cars caught fire early Saturday morning.
