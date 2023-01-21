ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Campbell, OH

WFMJ.com

Concerned citizens meet against SOBE Energy in Youngstown

The fight to keep a waste-to-energy plant out of Youngstown continues. Concerned citizens met Tuesday afternoon at a billboard with the phrase "We have enough toxic air pollution. STOP SOBE." The billboard is located on Belmont Avenue and Burlington Street. SOBE is a Columbus area company planning to set up...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Front Street in Youngstown reopens to two-way traffic Tuesday

Traffic is flowing again on West Front Street in Youngstown, after more than a year of being closed westbound on the street. City officials expected the project to be completed in August, but scheduling, labor and supply issues obstructed crews from reaching the anticipated date. Both lanes on the road...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Valley parking bans

The Mahoning Valley is preparing for a severe winter storm with some communities already issuing parking bans. A complete list of parking bans can be found below. This list will update as more come in. Austintown: Wednesday, January 25 from 3 a.m. to 9 p.m. Campbell: Wednesday, January 25 from...
MAHONING COUNTY, OH
WFMJ.com

Police, ambulances rush to Warren's Northwest side

The Warren Police Department is expected to issue a news release following an incident on the city's Northwest Side late Tuesday. 9-1-1 dispatchers tell 21 News that police were called to Olian Avenue shortly after 11 p.m., but say they are not permitted to release more information. Dispatchers would not...
WARREN, OH
WFMJ.com

Federal prison in Columbiana Co. hiring for full range of jobs

The Federal Bureau of Prisons is hiring workers for its location in Columbiana County. FCI Elkton is looking to add staff for a full range of jobs. The facility is hosting a hiring event as part of National Recruitment Day on Saturday, February 4 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the FCI Elkton Training Center at 8730 Scroggs Road.
WFMJ.com

Years Ago | January 25th

Vindicator file photo / January 25, 1973 | Three Youngstown State University ROTC cadets were honored 50 years ago, from left, Cadet 2 nd Lt. Alan Krezeczowski of Niles, cadet Cap. James Forestal of Boardman and cadet Major Robert Fitzgerald of Warren. Presenting the awards was Major Lonnie Williams, ROTC executive officer.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Youngstown municipal court Judge Carla Baldwin running for re-election

Youngstown Municipal Court Judge Carla Baldwin filed her paperwork to run for re-election in the May primary. Baldwin's current term expires at the end of this year. She was elected back in 2017 as the first African American female judge in Mahoning County and she tells 21 News the main focus of her career as a judge is caring for the people.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
butlerradio.com

Mercer County Preparing For Reassessment

Neighboring Mercer County is about to undergo a reassessment of property values. Their board of commissioners voted to seek proposals for reassessment services to more than 60,000 property parcels. It would be the first time in over 50 years the county has reassessed property values. Advocates of the move say...

