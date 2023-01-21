ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chehalis, WA

Man Accused of Homicide in Chehalis Allegedly Gave Victim Pills He Found in a Parking Lot

By Emily Fitzgerald / emily@chronline.com
Chronicle
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 7

Maria Maria
4d ago

Drugs are obviously bad but personal accountability is what we've got here, they both chose to do drugs, she overdosed, that's hardly his fault.

Reply
5
Justin Case
3d ago

doesn't sound like he made her do anything i can understand charging a drug dealer when someone dies because something was laced with something they didn't know about but this isn't that

Reply
4
Guest
4d ago

It is truly tragic when people don’t have personal responsibility. Taking drugs, that somebody hands you.

Reply
8
Related
Chronicle

Mineral Murder Suspect Jailed Pending Charges

A Mineral woman suspected of killing a man in Mineral Sunday night will be held at the Lewis County Jail through Thursday morning as detectives finish their investigation into the incident, a Lewis County Superior Court judge ruled Tuesday. The suspect, Michelle Le Anne Steffens, 52, of Mineral, is suspected...
MINERAL, WA
kptv.com

Lewis County shooting leaves 1 dead, suspect arrested

LEWIS COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - A shooting in Mineral left a man dead on Sunday night, according to the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to a call about a shooting at about 9:40 p.m. in the 100 block of Washington Street. They arrived to find a 58-year-old man from Mineral dead at the scene. After an investigation, detectives arrested 52-year-old Michelle Leanne Steffens.
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
Chronicle

Mineral Man Found Dead After Reported Shooting; Murder Suspect Arrested

A woman was arrested for second-degree murder following the death of a Mineral man Sunday evening, the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday afternoon. Deputies were dispatched to a report of a shooting at a residential address in the 100 block of Washington Street in Mineral at about 9:40 p.m. on Sunday, according to the sheriff’s office.
MINERAL, WA
Chronicle

Vigil Marks 16th Anniversary of Thurston County Woman’s Murder

Friends and family of Karen Bodine gathered Sunday evening at the gravel lot near Rochester where her body was found exactly 16 years prior to celebrate Bodine’s life and raise awareness for her ongoing case. Authorities have ruled Bodine’s cause of death strangulation but have not made an arrest...
THURSTON COUNTY, WA
KUOW

Olympia Police all booked up for guns-for-gift-cards event

It didn't take long for the Olympia Police Department to run out of gift cards to exchange for firearms, and its first guns for gift cards event hasn't even happened yet. OPD announced the event on Jan. 17 at 9 a.m. By 2:50 p.m., and all available appointments to turn in firearms were scheduled.
OLYMPIA, WA
q13fox.com

King County deputies investigate string of armed robberies

COVINGTON, Wash. - Deputies in King County are investigating a string of armed robberies from overnight. Before 3 a.m. Monday, investigators responded to a 76 station on South 272nd Street in Covington after employees said suspected robbers, who were armed, came in and got away with $50 and some cigars.
KING COUNTY, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy