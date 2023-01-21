Man Accused of Homicide in Chehalis Allegedly Gave Victim Pills He Found in a Parking Lot

Read full article on original website
Maria Maria
4d ago
Drugs are obviously bad but personal accountability is what we've got here, they both chose to do drugs, she overdosed, that's hardly his fault.
Reply
5
Justin Case
3d ago
doesn't sound like he made her do anything i can understand charging a drug dealer when someone dies because something was laced with something they didn't know about but this isn't that
Reply
4
Guest
4d ago
It is truly tragic when people don’t have personal responsibility. Taking drugs, that somebody hands you.
Reply
8
Related
Chronicle
Centralia Woman Charged With Robbery After Allegedly Trying to Steal Package in October
A 19-year-old woman accused of injuring a man while trying to steal a package outside his Centralia apartment in October was arrested on an outstanding warrant over the weekend. The defendant, Amaya M. Romero, of Centralia, had her preliminary hearing in Lewis County Superior Court on Monday. Romero is accused...
Chronicle
Mineral Murder Suspect Jailed Pending Charges
A Mineral woman suspected of killing a man in Mineral Sunday night will be held at the Lewis County Jail through Thursday morning as detectives finish their investigation into the incident, a Lewis County Superior Court judge ruled Tuesday. The suspect, Michelle Le Anne Steffens, 52, of Mineral, is suspected...
Chronicle
Ex-Green Hill School Employee Accused of Giving Gun to Former Inmate Involved in Drive-By Shootings
A former Green Hill School employee is facing charges in Lewis County Superior Court for allegedly giving a gun to a former inmate who was later arrested in connection to drive-by shootings in Cowlitz County. The former employee is also accused of lying to police by claiming the gun was...
Chronicle
Jordan Bowers, Mother of Missing Oakville Girl, Pleads ‘Not Guilty’ to Identity Theft Charges
Eight days removed from being arrested and charged with identity theft, Jordan Bowers, clad in orange, appeared before the Grays Harbor Superior Court for her arraignment hearing shortly after 8 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 23, in Montesano. Bowers, the biological mother and prime suspect in the disappearance of 6-year-old Oakley...
q13fox.com
Kia Boyz TikTok Challenge: Pierce County warns public after robbery suspects fled in stolen Kia
PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. - Pierce County Sheriff’s deputies are asking for the public’s help to identify two robbery suspects who threatened a store employee with a taser. On Jan 15, 2023 at 9:41 a.m., the got out of a stolen Kia Forte and entered the store at 16500 Pacific Ave S, Spanaway.
Motorsports Olympia alleged burglar and accomplice caught and arrested
Olympia — Deputies arrested a man attempting to rob the Motorsports in Olympia earlier Tuesday morning, according to the Thurston County Sheriff’s Department. Shortly after, another person believed to be involved was arrested. Around 6:30 a.m. the owner of Motorsports reported that he saw someone break into the...
KOMO News
Suspect arrested after shooting two officers in hours-long standoff in Puyallup
PUYALLUP, Wash. — A 37-year-old man who barricaded himself inside a Puyallup apartment was arrested by law enforcement on Tuesday evening. Residents in a Puyallup neighborhood were asked to shelter in place due to a person barricading themselves in a home nearby and firing shots, according to police. The...
Lewis County deputies seeking public’s help in Mineral death investigation
LEWIS COUNTY, Wash. — Detectives are looking into the death of a 58-year-old man in Mineral. At about 9:40 p.m. Sunday, deputies responded to a reported shooting near a house in the 100 block of Washington Street, according to the Lewis County Sheriff’s Department. When deputies arrived at the house, they found the man dead.
kptv.com
Lewis County shooting leaves 1 dead, suspect arrested
LEWIS COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - A shooting in Mineral left a man dead on Sunday night, according to the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to a call about a shooting at about 9:40 p.m. in the 100 block of Washington Street. They arrived to find a 58-year-old man from Mineral dead at the scene. After an investigation, detectives arrested 52-year-old Michelle Leanne Steffens.
Chronicle
Thurston County Police Looking for Robbery Suspect Who Displayed Knife, Charged at Employee
Lacey police are asking the public to help identify a man accused of robbery at the Home Depot store on Marvin Road. The man entered the store Wednesday, Jan. 18, according to police, then prepared to steal items from the store. When the man was confronted by a loss prevention...
KOMO News
Re-trial for accused getaway driver in 2009 Lakewood police murders gets underway
LAKEWOOD, Wash. — Opening statements in the re-trial for Darcus Allen started Monday after a judge declared a mistrial in his previous re-trial due to a hung jury. Allen is the accused getaway driver for Maurice Clemmons, the man who murdered four Lakewood police officers in 2009. In November,...
Chronicle
Mineral Man Found Dead After Reported Shooting; Murder Suspect Arrested
A woman was arrested for second-degree murder following the death of a Mineral man Sunday evening, the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday afternoon. Deputies were dispatched to a report of a shooting at a residential address in the 100 block of Washington Street in Mineral at about 9:40 p.m. on Sunday, according to the sheriff’s office.
Chronicle
Vigil Marks 16th Anniversary of Thurston County Woman’s Murder
Friends and family of Karen Bodine gathered Sunday evening at the gravel lot near Rochester where her body was found exactly 16 years prior to celebrate Bodine’s life and raise awareness for her ongoing case. Authorities have ruled Bodine’s cause of death strangulation but have not made an arrest...
Man arrested in connection with Brewmaster’s House arson in Tumwater
TUMWATER, Wash. — A man was arrested for arson on Monday after surveillance cameras captured him lighting the Brewmaster’s House building on fire on Jan. 21, according to the Tumwater Police Department. Just after 6 a.m. Saturday, Tumwater police and crews with the Tumwater Fire Department responded to...
q13fox.com
Federal Way Police looking for two suspects who robbed nail salon at gunpoint
FEDERAL WAY, Wash. - Surveillance cameras recorded video of two brazen suspects shooting a gun inside a nail salon in Federal Way and robbed everyone of their personal belongings. Video showed the two masked men walking into the nail salon on Jan. 18 with loaded guns. A Federal Way police...
Chronicle
Theft Suspect Has Stolen More Than $30,000 in Merchandise, Thurston County Police Say
A theft suspect, who was not identified, has been arrested on suspicion of 11 counts of first-degree theft, ending a streak of crimes that started in July 2022, according to Olympia police. Police announced the arrest on Jan. 19. Since July, the suspect allegedly stole more than $30,000 in merchandise...
Suspect rappels into Woodland Walmart, scared off by alarm
Surveillance video captured a brazen break-in at a Walmart in Woodland, Wash. where a would-be burglar rappelled into the store on Christmas Day, authorities said.
KUOW
Olympia Police all booked up for guns-for-gift-cards event
It didn't take long for the Olympia Police Department to run out of gift cards to exchange for firearms, and its first guns for gift cards event hasn't even happened yet. OPD announced the event on Jan. 17 at 9 a.m. By 2:50 p.m., and all available appointments to turn in firearms were scheduled.
Family identifies parents who died in Thurston County house fire
OLYMPIA, Wash. — Relatives want to remember Destiny and Steven Cox for the good they did, and the smiles they put on people's faces. Their family identified the couple as the two adults found deceased in a Thurston County home early Saturday morning following a fire. The bodies of...
q13fox.com
King County deputies investigate string of armed robberies
COVINGTON, Wash. - Deputies in King County are investigating a string of armed robberies from overnight. Before 3 a.m. Monday, investigators responded to a 76 station on South 272nd Street in Covington after employees said suspected robbers, who were armed, came in and got away with $50 and some cigars.
Comments / 7