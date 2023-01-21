Read full article on original website
Albany Herald
Ducks dispatch Coyotes behind Cam Fowler
Cam Fowler had two goals and an assist for the Anaheim Ducks in a 5-2 win against the Arizona Coyotes on Tuesday night in Tempe, Ariz. Troy Terry had a goal and two assists, Frank Vatrano had a goal and an assist and Anthony Stolarz made 37 saves for the Ducks, who are 2-2-1 on their current six-game road trip.
Albany Herald
Kraken look for first-ever win against Canucks
Barely a season and a half into their existence, the Seattle Kraken are about to face their third different Vancouver Canucks head coach. They're still looking for the first win against any of them.
Albany Herald
Streaking Bruins heat up in 3rd period, surge past Habs
Patrice Bergeron scored the deciding goal with 2:55 remaining and David Pastrnak finished with four points as the Boston Bruins came from behind for a 4-2 win over the host Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday night. Four of the game's six goals were scored in the third period, including the Boston...
Albany Herald
Tanner Jeannot scores winner as Predators nip Jets
Tanner Jeannot scored the decisive goal early in the third period to lift the Nashville Predators to a 2-1 win over the visiting Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday. Cody Glass also scored for the Predators, who won for the fourth time in five games. Nashville's Roman Josi, Filip Forsberg and Tommy Novak each recorded an assist.
Albany Herald
Andrew Copp carries Red Wings past Sharks in OT
Andrew Copp scored 25 seconds into overtime to give the Detroit Red Wings a 3-2 home win over the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday. Adam Erne and Michael Rasmussen also scored, and Ville Husso made 28 saves for Detroit, which earned its second win in three games.
Baseball Hall Of Famer Found Dead
In just a little over a month, the World Baseball Classic is set to begin on March 8, 2023. The world baseball classic reminds us of how many baseball players reside in countless countries all across the globe. There are major baseball leagues around the world, and a lot of top players have never had the opportunity to play in the MLB, yet their impact is still felt.
Broncos Have Reportedly 'Made Decision' On Coaching Offer
The Denver Broncos have already interviewed Sean Payton for their head coaching position, and are reportedly planning a second meeting with the former Saints head coach. If FS1's Colin Cowherd is correct, Denver doesn't even need to speak with Payton again. On "The Herd" Tuesday afternoon, Cowherd ...
Albany Herald
Canucks open new era on high note, best Blackhawks
Andrei Kuzmenko scored twice, and the host Vancouver Canucks supplied new coach Rick Tocchet with a win in his first game by beating the Chicago Blackhawks 5-2 on Tuesday. Dakota Joshua, Sheldon Dries and Bo Horvat also scored for the Canucks, while Elias Pettersson and Luke Schenn both collected two assists. Goaltender Collin Delia made 12 saves for Vancouver, which snapped a three-game losing skid.
Albany Herald
Avalanche fend off Capitals for sixth straight win
Artturi Lehkonen, Alex Newhook and Andrew Cogliano scored goals, Alexandar Georgiev had 37 saves and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Washington Capitals 3-2 in Denver on Tuesday night. Logan O'Connor had two assists for Colorado, which has won six straight despite Cale Makar missing his fourth straight game with an...
Albany Herald
Kris Letang returns, scores OT winner as Penguins top Panthers
Kris Letang, back from an 11-game injury absence, scored a power-play goal on a blast from the left circle with 53.1 seconds left in overtime Tuesday to give the Pittsburgh Penguins a wild 7-6 win over the visiting Florida Panthers. Letang, who was activated from long-term injured reserve earlier in...
Albany Herald
Kevin Fiala lifts Kings over Flyers in OT
Kevin Fiala scored at 1:09 of overtime to lift the Los Angeles Kings to a 4-3 victory over the host Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday. Fiala also had an assist, while Anze Kopitar scored two goals and Samuel Fagemo contributed one goal for the Kings.
Albany Herald
Dougie Hamilton strikes again in OT as Devils edge Knights
Dougie Hamilton scored the tying goal with 1:10 left in regulation before netting a power-play goal in overtime for the second straight game as the New Jersey Devils beat the Vegas Golden Knights 3-2 on Tuesday in Newark, N.J. Golden Knights defenseman Ben Hutton was whistled for tripping Yegor Sharangovich...
Albany Herald
Sabres stay hot on road with win over Blues
Tage Thompson had a goal and two assists as the visiting Buffalo Sabres defeated the St. Louis Blues 5-3 Tuesday night for their fourth straight victory. Jeff Skinner and Alex Tuch had a goal and an assist for the Sabres, who improved to 11-2-1 in their last 14 road games. Owen Power and Dylan Cozens also scored, and Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 25 saves.
Albany Herald
Suns hammer Hornets in matchup of short-handed teams
Cameron Johnson poured in 24 points as the Phoenix Suns blew out the visiting Charlotte Hornets -- twice -- in a 128-97 victory Tuesday night in a matchup of teams missing key players because of injuries. Phoenix built a 30-point lead in the second quarter, only to see it dwindle...
Albany Herald
Wolves hope they aren't cure to Pelicans' ills
The last time they took the floor, the Minnesota Timberwolves lost to the Houston Rockets, a team riding a 13-game losing streak. The New Orleans Pelicans will try to end their season-worst five-game losing streak when they host the Timberwolves on Wednesday night.
Albany Herald
Pacers bring new lineup, momentum to Orlando
Fresh off snapping a seven-game losing streak, the Indiana Pacers hit the road on Wednesday to face the Orlando Magic in the second leg of a back-to-back set. Indiana rallied from a 21-point deficit and outscored the visiting Chicago Bulls 36-23 in the fourth quarter en route to a 116-110 win on Tuesday.
Albany Herald
Chiefs ‘Don’t Want to Mess It Up’ Against Bengals, Again
George Karlaftis remembers the Chiefs’ last game before he joined the team. They were at home. He was in Dallas, preparing for the draft. He had watched Kansas City beat Buffalo (“That was all-time wild game”) and then he watched the AFC championship game against Cincinnati. Kansas City raced to a 21–3 lead.
Albany Herald
Red Sox drop Matt Barnes to make room for Adam Duvall
Right-hander Matt Barnes, a 2021 All-Star and a career Red Sox pitcher, will be moving on from Boston. The Red Sox designated the reliever for assignment on Tuesday to make room on the 40-man roster for free agent acquisition Adam Duvall, a versatile defensive outfielder who also hits for power.
