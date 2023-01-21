Read full article on original website
Supreme Court sees uptick in approval rating since overturning Roe v. Wade tanked national support: poll
A new Marquette University poll found that national approval for the Supreme Court is on the rise for the first time since the Dobbs decision in June.
Trump responded to the Monterey Park mass shooting by complaining about the treatment of Jan. 6 rioters
Donald Trump said "nothing will happen" to the gunman, compared with those arrested in connection with the Capitol riot.
Trump’s golf course photo with Philadelphia mob boss raises questions
Spokesman won’t say if ex-president knows Joseph ‘Skinny Joey’ Merlino, saying he ‘takes countless photos with people’
Analysis shows Kari Lake lost by 17,000 votes after 33,000 Republicans voted for Democratic opponent
Arizona television personality Kari Lake's first foray into politics failed in a spectacular manner, in large part because she alienated a substantial segment of voters in her own party who either flipped to her opponent or chose to skip voting for anyone for governor. That's according to a post-election analysis...
Democrats tweet "bigotry and white supremacy" motive in Monterey Park Asian Mass Shooting
The shooter has since been identified as Huu Can Tran, an Asian man. On Saturday January 21, 2023 the small city of Monterey Park California, once named one of the best places to live in America, was rocked by a horrific mass shooting that killed 10 and injured many others.
Hakeem Jeffries tells Kevin McCarthy that it's a 'double standard' if 'serial fraudster' George Santos serves on committees but Schiff and Swalwell get kicked off of the intelligence committee
In a letter obtained by Insider, Jeffries pushed for keeping Reps. Schiff and Swalwell on the Intel committee. McCarthy has pledged to remove them.
Kevin McCarthy reportedly ‘will never leave’ Marjorie Taylor Greene
The far-right Republican congresswoman was a fierce advocate of the House speaker during the 15-vote marathon for the office
Ex-prosecutor calls for new investigation into Brett Kavanaugh over bombshell documentary revelation
Based upon new allegations of sexual impropriety committed by now-sitting Supreme Court Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh, a former career prosecutor stated there is no reason why a new investigation should not be undertaken by the Justice Department. Speaking with MSNBC host Katie Phang, Glenn Kirschner hammered the FBI for the...
Conservative TV Outlet Newsmax Goes Dark On DirecTV; Republican Lawmakers Call The Outage “An Assault On Free Speech”
Conservative network Newsmax has gone dark on DirecTV, and Republican lawmakers are accusing the privately held distributor of “an assault on free speech.” DirecTV, which is owned by AT&T and private equity firm TPG, blamed the disruption in carriage on “significant fees” being requested by the news outlet. “We’ve discussed with Newsmax on several occasions that we’d like to offer their programming, however the network is now seeking significant fees that we would have to pass on to our broad customer base,” the operator said in a statement. “Additionally, the same programming offered by Newsmax today is already available at no charge to...
Military leaders detail future of National Guard
The National Guard remains an integral part of U.S. military might, and it’s changing to remain effective for the future, said Army Gen. Daniel R. Hokanson, chief of the National Guard Bureau.
