Conservative network Newsmax has gone dark on DirecTV, and Republican lawmakers are accusing the privately held distributor of “an assault on free speech.” DirecTV, which is owned by AT&T and private equity firm TPG, blamed the disruption in carriage on “significant fees” being requested by the news outlet. “We’ve discussed with Newsmax on several occasions that we’d like to offer their programming, however the network is now seeking significant fees that we would have to pass on to our broad customer base,” the operator said in a statement. “Additionally, the same programming offered by Newsmax today is already available at no charge to...

23 MINUTES AGO