MSU took the bus down to Bloomington to take on the Hoosiers. Indiana had won 2 in a row coming into this contest, and the announcers today had to repeatedly remind us that our opponents were on a winning streak. Mentioned only once was the fact that MSU had won 8 of their last ten. Coming off a fairly impressive win over Rutgers, this game kind of felt like anyone’s guess.

BLOOMINGTON, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO