In this episode of John Hook's Newsmaker Saturday, we're chatting with the FBI's Special Agent in Charge of the Phoenix Field Office, Akil Davis, who is an Arizona native and served in the Scottsdale Police Department. He says the biggest issue he's facing right now, like all other major cities, is a spike in violent crime. In the second segment of Newsmaker, we're talking with Glendale City Manager Kevin Phelps about the city's turnaround within the last decade and where Phelps sees it going as Super Bowl LVII makes its way to the home of the Arizona Cardinals, State Farm Stadium.

GLENDALE, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO