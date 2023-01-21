Read full article on original website
Another Major Service Company Moves Its Headquarters to Scottsdale, AZ - Salt Dental CollectiveMark HakeScottsdale, AZ
Taco Restaurant With Large Following Closes After 6 MonthsGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
City of Mesa Little Library ProgramSuzy Jacobson CherryMesa, AZ
City of Mesa Offers Class in Water ConservationSuzy Jacobson CherryMesa, AZ
Mesa Arizona Police Department says they "do not need perfection" if you want to become a copBrenna TempleMesa, AZ
Arizona man arrested after trying to sell tiger cub on social media to undercover officers
PHOENIX — A man in Phoenix, Arizona, was arrested for allegedly trying to sell a tiger cub on social media to undercover officers. Phoenix Police Department on Twitter said that Carlos Castro-Alcaraz, 25, was arrested Monday for possession of live wildlife as well as game and fish violations for allegedly advertising the tiger cub on social media.
KTAR.com
Suspected street racer arrested after Phoenix freeway wreck
PHOENIX — A suspected street racer was arrested after a multivehicle wreck closed down a Phoenix freeway for several hours over the weekend, authorities said. Julian Beltran-Cardenas, 31, was booked on multiple counts — including racing on highways, reckless endangerment and aggravated assault — after Saturday night’s crash on Interstate 10, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.
fox10phoenix.com
Man tried to sell tiger cub on social media, Phoenix Police say
PHOENIX - A man who police say was in illegal possession of a tiger cub and tried to sell the animal has been arrested. Phoenix Police say 25-year-old Carlos Eduardo Castro Alcaraz was arrested on Jan. 23. An investigation began after officers received a tip that Alcaraz was trying to sell a baby tiger on social medias for $25,000. Detectives reportedly posed as buyers, and negotiated a price of $20,000.
Arizona double murder suspect killed, woman injured in shootout with Kansas police
DODGE CITY, Kan. — A suspect in a weekend double murder in Arizona was killed Monday morning in a shootout that left three Kansas sheriff’s deputies injured. The Associated Press reported that two deputies with the Ford County Sheriff’s Office and another with Clark County Sheriff’s Office were injured in the shooting.
ABC 15 News
US 93 shut down after driver goes over bridge, into ravine near Wikieup
WIKIEUP, AZ — A portion of US 93 was shut down after a vehicle crashed off the roadway Tuesday morning. Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say the collision happened near milepost 129, near Wikieup. A commercial vehicle reportedly went over the side of a bridge and down into...
kjzz.org
Maricopa county attorney hopes for speedy, transparent review of death-penalty protocols
Executions are on hold in Arizona until a governor-ordered review of death penalty protocols is complete. The state’s attorney general issued the moratorium last week. Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell said Tuesday that she respects the effort and hopes the process is speedy and transparent. Families often wait decades for state and federal appeals to play out.
arizonasuntimes.com
Kari Lake’s Team Announces ‘More Evidence to Come’ after Arizona Gov. Hobbs Requests Case Dismissal
Arizona GOP gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake’s team announced Monday that there’s more evidence to come regarding her election lawsuit soon after Democrat Gov. Katie Hobbs requested the case be thrown out. “Yesterday @katiehobbs filed to get our lawsuit thrown out,” the Kari Lake War Room tweeted. “Today, records...
AZFamily
Former federal agent from Mesa sentenced after driving for Lyft, Uber while on duty
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A former federal agent from Mesa will have to pay thousands in restitution after using his government-owned vehicle to drive for Lyft and other companies while on duty. Sean M. Nelson, 44, was previously a Special Agent with Homeland Security Investigations (HSI). Between Nov. 2019...
fox10phoenix.com
Newsmaker: FBI's Special Agent in Charge & Glendale City Manager Kevin Phelps
In this episode of John Hook's Newsmaker Saturday, we're chatting with the FBI's Special Agent in Charge of the Phoenix Field Office, Akil Davis, who is an Arizona native and served in the Scottsdale Police Department. He says the biggest issue he's facing right now, like all other major cities, is a spike in violent crime. In the second segment of Newsmaker, we're talking with Glendale City Manager Kevin Phelps about the city's turnaround within the last decade and where Phelps sees it going as Super Bowl LVII makes its way to the home of the Arizona Cardinals, State Farm Stadium.
allaboutarizonanews.com
Couple Murdered in Phoenix Leads Police to Kansas, Suspect Killed in Shootout
Authorities are reporting that a Phoenix murder suspect has been apprehended in Kansas after a shootout with local police. On Sunday afternoon, Phoenix police responded to an injured person call near 51st Avenue and Warner Street. Police discovered the brutal scene of a double murder. A young, mother and father were found shot to death inside the home Sunday,
AZFamily
Gilbert mom unhappy with city's settlement offer after garbage truck smashes car
Keeping plants and pipes safe during a freeze warning in Phoenix. We are in store for a very frigid night, with a freeze warning issued for the Valley, and wrapping your plants and pipes could save you a lot of trouble. Phoenix Oath Keeper conviction for role in capitol riot.
fox10phoenix.com
Point-in-time homeless count happening in Maricopa County
PHOENIX - Volunteers hit the pavement on Jan. 24 to try to get a better idea of just how many people in Arizona have no place to call home. The Point-In-Time Homeless Count is required annually by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, and it helps determine how communities should allocate resources.
Joe Arpaio lost four elections and his coveted county sheriff job — but not his lasting influence
Street signs and a doormat posted outside former Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio’s office refer to him as “Sheriff Joe.” He hasn’t held the position in six years, but he still sometimes slips into the present tense. “I am the sheriff for this county,” Arpaio said in an October interview, before switching back to speaking […] The post Joe Arpaio lost four elections and his coveted county sheriff job — but not his lasting influence appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
Attempted murder suspect arrested after drug bust in Casa Grande
CASA GRANDE, Ariz. — An attempted murder suspect out on bond was arrested Sunday morning by Casa Grande police for allegedly possessing drugs and guns. Joey Mata, 37, has had felony charges pending in Pinal County Superior Court since 2017. He was originally arrested in 2016 after he allegedly fled the state following a shooting in Coolidge, according to the Casa Grande Dispatch.
KTAR.com
Woman hit by vehicle, dies on street in Glendale, police say
PHOENIX – A woman was fatally struck by a vehicle on a West Valley street early Tuesday, authorities said. The Glendale Police Department said the unidentified woman and the vehicle collided near 91st Avenue and Camelback Road around 3:30 a.m. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Police...
fox10phoenix.com
Phoenix woman still searching for justice after fiance was shot dead
27-year-old Leonel Pineda-Valdez was shot and killed in October 2022, and months after the shooting happened, his fiancée is demanding answers over what happened. FOX 10's Stephanie Bennett reports.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Deepest Lake in Maricopa County
Maricopa County is in south-central Arizona and is the country’s fourth-most populous county. Around 62% of Arizona’s population is in Maricopa. Phoenix, the county seat, is the capital of Arizona. Of the total 9,224 square miles, 24 square miles are covered by water. These waterways include the Gila...
KTAR.com
Arrest made after 9 injured in multivehicle wreck in West Valley
PHOENIX – A 19-year-old driver was arrested after nine people were injured in a multivehicle wreck in the West Valley over the weekend, authorities said. Jose Sanchez was booked into jail on five counts of aggravated assault and eight counts of endangerment, the El Mirage Police Department said in a press release.
'The story needs to be told': First Black students to integrate Chandler High to be honored
CHANDLER, Ariz. — Decades have passed since Willie Arbuckle walked through Chandler High School for the first time. “Looking back, I guess it was a momentous occasion,” Arbuckle said. Now, Arbuckle sees the history he was a part of in 1949. “It was totally historical changing, you know,...
AZFamily
Judge sides with City of Scottsdale in lawsuit for Rio Verde Foothills water loss
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A judge with the Superior Court of Arizona in Maricopa County has denied the residents in Rio Verde Foothills a temporary stay in their lawsuit with the City of Scottsdale regarding the community’s water loss. For years the City of Scottsdale has provided water...
