Tempe, AZ

KTAR.com

Suspected street racer arrested after Phoenix freeway wreck

PHOENIX — A suspected street racer was arrested after a multivehicle wreck closed down a Phoenix freeway for several hours over the weekend, authorities said. Julian Beltran-Cardenas, 31, was booked on multiple counts — including racing on highways, reckless endangerment and aggravated assault — after Saturday night’s crash on Interstate 10, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Man tried to sell tiger cub on social media, Phoenix Police say

PHOENIX - A man who police say was in illegal possession of a tiger cub and tried to sell the animal has been arrested. Phoenix Police say 25-year-old Carlos Eduardo Castro Alcaraz was arrested on Jan. 23. An investigation began after officers received a tip that Alcaraz was trying to sell a baby tiger on social medias for $25,000. Detectives reportedly posed as buyers, and negotiated a price of $20,000.
PHOENIX, AZ
kjzz.org

Maricopa county attorney hopes for speedy, transparent review of death-penalty protocols

Executions are on hold in Arizona until a governor-ordered review of death penalty protocols is complete. The state’s attorney general issued the moratorium last week. Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell said Tuesday that she respects the effort and hopes the process is speedy and transparent. Families often wait decades for state and federal appeals to play out.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Newsmaker: FBI's Special Agent in Charge & Glendale City Manager Kevin Phelps

In this episode of John Hook's Newsmaker Saturday, we're chatting with the FBI's Special Agent in Charge of the Phoenix Field Office, Akil Davis, who is an Arizona native and served in the Scottsdale Police Department. He says the biggest issue he's facing right now, like all other major cities, is a spike in violent crime. In the second segment of Newsmaker, we're talking with Glendale City Manager Kevin Phelps about the city's turnaround within the last decade and where Phelps sees it going as Super Bowl LVII makes its way to the home of the Arizona Cardinals, State Farm Stadium.
GLENDALE, AZ
allaboutarizonanews.com

Couple Murdered in Phoenix Leads Police to Kansas, Suspect Killed in Shootout

Authorities are reporting that a Phoenix murder suspect has been apprehended in Kansas after a shootout with local police. On Sunday afternoon, Phoenix police responded to an injured person call near 51st Avenue and Warner Street. Police discovered the brutal scene of a double murder. A young, mother and father were found shot to death inside the home Sunday,
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Point-in-time homeless count happening in Maricopa County

PHOENIX - Volunteers hit the pavement on Jan. 24 to try to get a better idea of just how many people in Arizona have no place to call home. The Point-In-Time Homeless Count is required annually by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, and it helps determine how communities should allocate resources.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
Arizona Mirror

Joe Arpaio lost four elections and his coveted county sheriff job — but not his lasting influence

Street signs and a doormat posted outside former Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio’s office refer to him as “Sheriff Joe.” He hasn’t held the position in six years, but he still sometimes slips into the present tense. “I am the sheriff for this county,” Arpaio said in an October interview, before switching back to speaking […] The post Joe Arpaio lost four elections and his coveted county sheriff job — but not his lasting influence appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
12 News

Attempted murder suspect arrested after drug bust in Casa Grande

CASA GRANDE, Ariz. — An attempted murder suspect out on bond was arrested Sunday morning by Casa Grande police for allegedly possessing drugs and guns. Joey Mata, 37, has had felony charges pending in Pinal County Superior Court since 2017. He was originally arrested in 2016 after he allegedly fled the state following a shooting in Coolidge, according to the Casa Grande Dispatch.
CASA GRANDE, AZ
KTAR.com

Woman hit by vehicle, dies on street in Glendale, police say

PHOENIX – A woman was fatally struck by a vehicle on a West Valley street early Tuesday, authorities said. The Glendale Police Department said the unidentified woman and the vehicle collided near 91st Avenue and Camelback Road around 3:30 a.m. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Police...
PHOENIX, AZ
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Deepest Lake in Maricopa County

Maricopa County is in south-central Arizona and is the country’s fourth-most populous county. Around 62% of Arizona’s population is in Maricopa. Phoenix, the county seat, is the capital of Arizona. Of the total 9,224 square miles, 24 square miles are covered by water. These waterways include the Gila...
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
KTAR.com

Arrest made after 9 injured in multivehicle wreck in West Valley

PHOENIX – A 19-year-old driver was arrested after nine people were injured in a multivehicle wreck in the West Valley over the weekend, authorities said. Jose Sanchez was booked into jail on five counts of aggravated assault and eight counts of endangerment, the El Mirage Police Department said in a press release.
EL MIRAGE, AZ

