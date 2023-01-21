Read full article on original website
fox2detroit.com
Former employee says Macomb County Prosecutor Pete Lucido used 'sham' allegations to fire him
MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - An assistant prosecutor has accused Macomb County Prosecutor Pete Lucido of retaliating against him by firing the employee after he spoke to investigators during an internal review of the office. Joshua VanLaan said both Lucido and Chief Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Donald Fresard "knowingly and...
Cops Shut Down Massive Party Thrown by Teen Who Rented a Utica Home
Cops in Utica put the kibosh on a massive teen party at a home that was rented from a short-term rental company last month. The 19-year-old who rented the house advertised the bash on social media. Party Quickly Gets Out of Control. Police were called to the Macomb County home...
Former Novi HS student charged with terrorism for public threat, could face 20 years in prison
The Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office has charged a former Novi High School student with felony terrorism for a public threat made at the school in November.
sanilacbroadcasting.com
Saginaw man sentenced on Huron County meth delivery charges
A Saginaw man was sentenced on Monday for delivering methamphetamine in Huron County last year. 47-year-old Edward Rodriquez was convicted for two counts of controlled substance delivery, having been caught with meth during an April 2022 traffic stop in Sebewaing Township. During the traffic stop, officers with Bad Axe PD,...
legalnews.com
Oakland County man sentenced for conducting a criminal enterprise
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced last Friday that an Oakland County man who pled guilty to Conducting a Criminal Enterprise has been sentenced. Kevin Adolph, 27, of Detroit, was sentenced on January 18, 2023, in the 6th Circuit Court on one count of Conducting a Criminal Enterprise, a 20-year felony, for obtaining Comerica account numbers of numerous victims and stealing money from their bank accounts.
Police investigating death of 5-year-old boy found in Clinton Township after wandering from home
Police on Monday said they began searching the area near the Saravilla Apartment complex, in the area of Harper Ave. and 15 Mile Rd., after the boy left his home.
Suspected drunk driver charged in Macomb County crash that killed one person
WARREN, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A 36-year-old man, who prosecutors say was on bond for driving while intoxicated, is charged in connection with another drunk driving crash that killed one person in Macomb County.According to the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office, Demetrius Benson is charged with operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated causing death, driving while license suspended causing death, attempted carjacking, possession of a control substance, and operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.Benson was arraigned and given a $500,000 cash/surety bond. If released, he will be required to have a steel GPS tether, no alcohol or drugs.Officials say on Jan....
sanilacbroadcasting.com
Marlette school board approves investigation into superintendent allegations
The Marlette School Board held a special meeting on Thursday night following district superintendent, Matt Karaffa, being placed on paid administrative leave amid allegations of verbally harassing female teachers. Most of the January 19th meeting happened in closed session with the school district’s attorneys from Thrun Law, the board returning...
Macomb County robbery suspect shot in arm, taken into custody after allegedly pointing gun at Illinois cop
After three days on the run, 18-year-old Jacob Edwards – a person of interest in Tuesday’s New Baltimore bank robbery – was arrested in Illinois during an encounter where he allegedly pointed a weapon at a police officer.
Grand Blanc man arrested at Flint meeting after what police say were threatening emails
FLINT, MI — A 52-year-old Grand Blanc has been arrested and held overnight in the Genesee County Jail after police said he sent a series of threatening emails to county Prosecutor David Leyton. Sheriff Chris Swanson said on Thursday, Jan. 19, he expects to present a case charging the...
sanilacbroadcasting.com
Parents: 13-year-old Cros-Lex student ran from school Friday after school officials allegedly taunted him while searching his belongings
The parents of the 13-year-old student who ran from Croswell-Lexington Middle School last Friday are alleging that the student wasn’t just questioned– he was searched and taunted. The 34-year-old father says that his son had no game plan in mind when he left the school on Friday, January...
fox2detroit.com
'I was going to die': Heroic stranger saves choking woman at Warren restaurant
WARREN, Mich. (FOX 2) - Jenn Gottschling doesn't get a lot of days out but on Monday she wanted to split some Saganaki cheese with her friend at the Leo's Coney Island in Warren. But then Jenn stood up in distress and other customers came over. "No one knew what...
Detroit firefighter arrested, charged for selling drugs in Macomb County
A Detroit firefighter was arrested in Sterling Heights Friday for selling narcotics and prescription pills in multiple metro Detroit municipalities.
fox2detroit.com
Eastpointe mayor blasts residents for high crime rate complaints: 'Blame yourselves'
EASTPOINTE, Mich. (FOX 2) - Eastpointe Mayor Monique Owens recently put her residents on blast. "You can never say the mayor disappointed you. You all disappoint me," Owens said. "Don't blame the mayor for your city, blame yourselves, because it’s deep rooted." Mayor Owens closed the Jan. 17th council...
AOL Corp
Man convicted of Lexington murders gets life sentence after request for new trial is denied
A Michigan man convicted of a double homicide in Lexington had asked for a new trial, but a Fayette County judge rejected his request and instead sentenced him to life in prison Thursday. Antonio “Tyree” Gaskin’s attorneys requested a new trial in a previously-filed motion, arguing that prosecutors withheld evidence...
UpNorthLive.com
Michigan man sentenced for stealing money from bank accounts
LANSING, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- An Oakland County man who pled guilty to a charge of conducting a criminal enterprise was sentenced on Wednesday. Kevin Adolph, 27, who was accused of stealing money from numerous victims after obtaining their bank account numbers, was sentenced to serve two to 20 years in prison, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Friday.
Lakeland HS student killed in crash after apparently turning in front of school bus in Northern Oakland County
Police are investigating after a student from the Huron Valley School District was killed in a car crash involving a school bus on Thursday afternoon in northern Oakland County.
Macomb County bank robbery suspect accused in police chase in Indiana, Illinois
Police said the driver of the Ford F-150, believed to be Edwards, fled the scene of the carjacking and lead police on a chase that eventually ended in Illinois. The pursuit ended when the suspect crashed into a field.
Troy police catch Detroit woman in the act of stealing mail, find more stolen mail in her car
Khaira Howard of Detroit has been charged with multiple counts of receiving and concealing property, after Troy police caught her in the act of stealing mail, a crime that’s been on the rise in the community.
Warren woman worried after person with stepladder seen in backyard overnight
A Warren family is on edge after a person with a stepladder was seen hopping their fence at 2 a.m. Friday and lurking in their backyard.
