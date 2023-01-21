ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

sanilacbroadcasting.com

Saginaw man sentenced on Huron County meth delivery charges

A Saginaw man was sentenced on Monday for delivering methamphetamine in Huron County last year. 47-year-old Edward Rodriquez was convicted for two counts of controlled substance delivery, having been caught with meth during an April 2022 traffic stop in Sebewaing Township. During the traffic stop, officers with Bad Axe PD,...
HURON COUNTY, MI
legalnews.com

Oakland County man sentenced for conducting a criminal enterprise

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced last Friday that an Oakland County man who pled guilty to Conducting a Criminal Enterprise has been sentenced. Kevin Adolph, 27, of Detroit, was sentenced on January 18, 2023, in the 6th Circuit Court on one count of Conducting a Criminal Enterprise, a 20-year felony, for obtaining Comerica account numbers of numerous victims and stealing money from their bank accounts.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
CBS Detroit

Suspected drunk driver charged in Macomb County crash that killed one person

WARREN, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A 36-year-old man, who prosecutors say was on bond for driving while intoxicated, is charged in connection with another drunk driving crash that killed one person in Macomb County.According to the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office, Demetrius Benson is charged with operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated causing death, driving while license suspended causing death, attempted carjacking, possession of a control substance, and operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.Benson was arraigned and given a $500,000 cash/surety bond. If released, he will be required to have a steel GPS tether, no alcohol or drugs.Officials say on Jan....
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
sanilacbroadcasting.com

Marlette school board approves investigation into superintendent allegations

The Marlette School Board held a special meeting on Thursday night following district superintendent, Matt Karaffa, being placed on paid administrative leave amid allegations of verbally harassing female teachers. Most of the January 19th meeting happened in closed session with the school district’s attorneys from Thrun Law, the board returning...
MARLETTE, MI
UpNorthLive.com

