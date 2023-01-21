ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

KTBS

Rain, gusty winds and possible snow end later this evening

SHREVEPORT, La. - Mega 3 Storm Team Doppler Radar as of late Tuesday afternoon showed rain covering most of the ArkLaTex with the heaviest downpours in eastern sections. Snow was just northwest of the area. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for the northern part of McCurtain, county for...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

Rain, snow expected as winter weather moves into Oklahoma

A winter weather advisory has been issued for several counties throughout Oklahoma, with other parts of the state under a winter weather watch until Wednesday morning. KOCO 5 Meteorologist Damon Lane has the latest timeline. The winter weather event is expected to start Tuesday morning and continue into Tuesday night....
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

First Alert Ride Along: Tracking winter weather moving across Oklahoma

KOCO 5 First Alert Storm Chasers are tracking winter weather in Oklahoma. Watch Field Meteorologist Michael Armstrong and Storm Command in the video player above. Watch First Alert Storm Chaser Derik Kline in the video player below. Watch First Alert Storm Chaser Chris Lee in the video player below. Watch...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

Northern parts of Oklahoma prepared despite not much snow expected

ENID, Okla. — Northern parts of Oklahoma are prepared for whatever may come their way, though not much snow is expected. | TIMELINE | Rain, snow expected as winter weather moves into Oklahoma. City officials in Enid said with this weather and warm ground temperatures, they’re not too worried...
ENID, OK
KLAW 101

Forecast for Most of Oklahoma Calls for Snow & Ice Tomorrow

Grab the bread and milk, Snowmageddon 2023 is coming! From all the forecasts and predictions, Oklahoma is expected to get a winter storm tomorrow (01-24-23). Mother Nature will hit us with sleet, snow, and ice. Right now the forecast is calling for well below-freezing temperatures, snow, and ice for most,...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KFOR

Winter storm on track for Tuesday

A strong system will track south of Oklahoma Monday night through Tuesday bringing rain and snow to a big portion of Oklahoma. Look for dry conditions with near average highs Monday. Rain and snow will begin west Tuesday morning, and will continue through the day. What snow does fall will...
OKLAHOMA STATE
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Snowy evening expected, tapering off by morning

WINTER STORM WARNING for Adair, Cherokee, Delaware, Haskell, Latimer, Le Flore, McIntosh, Muskogee, Okfuskee, Okmulgee, Pittsburg & Sequoyah counties from Noon Tuesday until Wednesday 6 AM. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for Tulsa, Creek, Wagoner, Mayes, Craig, Nowata, Osage, Pawnee & Washington counties in OK and Chautauqua & Montgomery counties in KS...
MCINTOSH COUNTY, OK
fox8live.com

Strong storms move in Tuesday night; tornadoes possible

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Cold, sunny conditions give way to a quick spring-like feel Tuesday. There will be a chilly start in the high 30s and mid 40s across the area, but winds pick up from the south pushing moisture into throughout the day. Showers will begin to pop up through the afternoon and evening before the main line of storms moves in late overnight.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

ODOT crews making sure roads stay clear for morning commute

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Department of Transportation crews is making sure the roads stay clear for the morning commute. ODOT said they are going to continue monitoring the roads over the next couple of hours. "They will be out very early tomorrow morning to check bridges and spot...
OKLAHOMA STATE
iheart.com

Winter Storm Moves Through Oklahoma

Accumulating snow is expected across eastern Oklahoma and western Arkansas through Wednesday morning. The highest amounts are current forecast across east-central and southeast Oklahoma into western Arkansas with 4 to 8 inches forecast. Locally higher amounts are expected in the higher terrain of northwest Arkansas. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect across a large part of the state, with Winter Weather Advisories and Winter Storm Watches in other areas.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Z94

Grab the Bread & Milk Oklahoma the Snowpocalypse is Coming

Better get the milk and bread while you still can! We could be seeing a severe winter storm with snow, ice, and freezing temperatures tomorrow. Now is the time to grab your essential supplies and get prepared. All of the weather forecasts for every news outlet predict a frozen, icy...
OKLAHOMA STATE
news9.com

Oklahoma Crews Hope Beet Juice Creates Safer Roads During Winter Storm

As winter weather approaches, the Oklahoma Department of Public Works has found a new solution to frozen roads and bridges. Rather than just salting the roads, a new solution containing beets will be spread. This 10-percent concentrated beet juice and salt brine concoction coated 11 bridges on Sunday, according to...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KATV

Heavy snow likely by late Tuesday across parts of Arkansas

Snow is likely for parts of Arkansas Tuesday into early Wednesday. This will begin as heavy rain across all of Arkansas, but by late Tuesday the higher elevations of north and west Arkansas will change over to snow. Winter storm watches are in effect in north central and northwest Arkansas...
ARKANSAS STATE

