KTBS
Rain, gusty winds and possible snow end later this evening
SHREVEPORT, La. - Mega 3 Storm Team Doppler Radar as of late Tuesday afternoon showed rain covering most of the ArkLaTex with the heaviest downpours in eastern sections. Snow was just northwest of the area. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for the northern part of McCurtain, county for...
KOCO
Crews continue monitoring road conditions after winter storm brings snow to Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY — Authorities are monitoring the possibility of slick bridges and slushy roads after a winter storm brought snow to Oklahoma on Tuesday. Oklahoma Department of Transportation crews are looking at road conditions and were out early Wednesday checking other slick spots. They don't expect the wet roads to freeze, but they want to make sure.
KOCO
Rain, snow expected as winter weather moves into Oklahoma
A winter weather advisory has been issued for several counties throughout Oklahoma, with other parts of the state under a winter weather watch until Wednesday morning. KOCO 5 Meteorologist Damon Lane has the latest timeline. The winter weather event is expected to start Tuesday morning and continue into Tuesday night....
KOCO
First Alert Ride Along: Tracking winter weather moving across Oklahoma
KOCO 5 First Alert Storm Chasers are tracking winter weather in Oklahoma. Watch Field Meteorologist Michael Armstrong and Storm Command in the video player above. Watch First Alert Storm Chaser Derik Kline in the video player below. Watch First Alert Storm Chaser Chris Lee in the video player below. Watch...
How to make homemade de-icer for Tuesday snowstorm
The first big snowstorm of 2023 will arrive in Oklahoma on Tuesday. KFOR is looking out for you with an old but new way to prepare.
KOCO
Northern parts of Oklahoma prepared despite not much snow expected
ENID, Okla. — Northern parts of Oklahoma are prepared for whatever may come their way, though not much snow is expected. | TIMELINE | Rain, snow expected as winter weather moves into Oklahoma. City officials in Enid said with this weather and warm ground temperatures, they’re not too worried...
KOCO
Warm ground temperatures could help winter weather moving into Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY — The warm ground temperatures could help the winter weather that is moving into Oklahoma. Oklahomans are asking about the morning and evening commutes ahead of the winter weather. KOCO 5 Meteorologist Sabrina Bates has been looking at this event closely. Open the video player above for...
Forecast for Most of Oklahoma Calls for Snow & Ice Tomorrow
Grab the bread and milk, Snowmageddon 2023 is coming! From all the forecasts and predictions, Oklahoma is expected to get a winter storm tomorrow (01-24-23). Mother Nature will hit us with sleet, snow, and ice. Right now the forecast is calling for well below-freezing temperatures, snow, and ice for most,...
KOCO
EMSA anticipates large number of calls during Oklahoma winter weather
OKLAHOMA CITY — EMSA is anticipating a large number of calls during the winter weather. EMSA said your best option for the winter storm is to stay prepared. If you have to leave your house, keep your phone charged, a spare blanket with you in case you get stuck and an extra water bottle to stay hydrated.
KFOR
Winter storm on track for Tuesday
A strong system will track south of Oklahoma Monday night through Tuesday bringing rain and snow to a big portion of Oklahoma. Look for dry conditions with near average highs Monday. Rain and snow will begin west Tuesday morning, and will continue through the day. What snow does fall will...
Snowy evening expected, tapering off by morning
WINTER STORM WARNING for Adair, Cherokee, Delaware, Haskell, Latimer, Le Flore, McIntosh, Muskogee, Okfuskee, Okmulgee, Pittsburg & Sequoyah counties from Noon Tuesday until Wednesday 6 AM. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for Tulsa, Creek, Wagoner, Mayes, Craig, Nowata, Osage, Pawnee & Washington counties in OK and Chautauqua & Montgomery counties in KS...
fox8live.com
Strong storms move in Tuesday night; tornadoes possible
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Cold, sunny conditions give way to a quick spring-like feel Tuesday. There will be a chilly start in the high 30s and mid 40s across the area, but winds pick up from the south pushing moisture into throughout the day. Showers will begin to pop up through the afternoon and evening before the main line of storms moves in late overnight.
WATCH: David Payne Discusses Oklahoma Winter Snow Storm
OKLAHOMA CITY - News 9 Chief Meteorologist David Payne discussed Tuesday's snow storm in a Facebook Live on Monday. In this video, David talks about timing of the snow and how much will fall. He also talks about possible poor road conditions and school closings potential.
KOCO
ODOT crews making sure roads stay clear for morning commute
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Department of Transportation crews is making sure the roads stay clear for the morning commute. ODOT said they are going to continue monitoring the roads over the next couple of hours. "They will be out very early tomorrow morning to check bridges and spot...
iheart.com
Winter Storm Moves Through Oklahoma
Accumulating snow is expected across eastern Oklahoma and western Arkansas through Wednesday morning. The highest amounts are current forecast across east-central and southeast Oklahoma into western Arkansas with 4 to 8 inches forecast. Locally higher amounts are expected in the higher terrain of northwest Arkansas. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect across a large part of the state, with Winter Weather Advisories and Winter Storm Watches in other areas.
Grab the Bread & Milk Oklahoma the Snowpocalypse is Coming
Better get the milk and bread while you still can! We could be seeing a severe winter storm with snow, ice, and freezing temperatures tomorrow. Now is the time to grab your essential supplies and get prepared. All of the weather forecasts for every news outlet predict a frozen, icy...
news9.com
Oklahoma Crews Hope Beet Juice Creates Safer Roads During Winter Storm
As winter weather approaches, the Oklahoma Department of Public Works has found a new solution to frozen roads and bridges. Rather than just salting the roads, a new solution containing beets will be spread. This 10-percent concentrated beet juice and salt brine concoction coated 11 bridges on Sunday, according to...
KOCO
Oklahoma schools closing, moving to remote learning Wednesday due to winter weather
Some Oklahoma school districts have announced that they are closed, or students will learn remotely on Wednesday after winter weather and snow hit the state on Tuesday. Oklahoma City Public Schools will be virtual again on Wednesday. Norman Public Schools officials said classes on Wednesday have been canceled and that...
Watch: Fireball lights night sky over Missouri, Oklahoma
A large fireball illuminated the night sky over Missouri and Oklahoma, and was caught on camera by one man's doorbell camera.
KATV
Heavy snow likely by late Tuesday across parts of Arkansas
Snow is likely for parts of Arkansas Tuesday into early Wednesday. This will begin as heavy rain across all of Arkansas, but by late Tuesday the higher elevations of north and west Arkansas will change over to snow. Winter storm watches are in effect in north central and northwest Arkansas...
