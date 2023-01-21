ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Pierce, FL

'Keep replaying the incident': Mass shooting at Martin Luther King Jr. event in Fort Pierce still haunts vendor

By Angela Rozier
WPBF News 25
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cbs12.com

$10,000 reward offered in MLK Day shooting in Fort Pierce

FORT PIERCE, Fla (CBS12) — The reward for information in the MLK Day shooting in Fort Pierce that left a young mother dead is now up to $10,000. The St. Lucie County Sheriff's office said the reward money is coming from the ATF and the Florida Sheriff's Association. The...
FORT PIERCE, FL
WPBF News 25

Palm Beach County leaders to hold hate crime roundtable Tuesday

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Another Palm Beach County neighborhood was left with hateful messages. More antisemitic flyers were found in Lake Worth Beach. It's the most recent target in attacks against the Jewish community just in the past week. WPBF 25 News Reporter Jossie Carbonare shares more.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
wflx.com

Families frustrated as some homicides remain unsolved in Fort Pierce

Despite an around-the-clock investigation, law enforcement officials in St. Lucie County still have not made an arrest in the deadly shooting in Fort Pierce a week ago. As the makeshift memorial for last week’s homicide victim grows, so does the community concern, so does the community concern for finding the shooters.
FORT PIERCE, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Traffic Snarled By Fatal I-95 Wreck In Palm Beach County

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A man was killed Tuesday morning while apparently walking on I-95 in Palm Beach County. The crash, in the area of Lantana Road, was first reported around 10 a.m. We are publishing the narrative provided by Florida Highway […]
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
WPBF News 25

West Palm Beach church hosting egg giveaway

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Egg prices jumped 60% last year, according to the Consumer Price Index. That’s among the largest percentage increase of any U.S. good or service. Your neighborhood: Local coverage from WPBF 25 News. Payne Chapel AME Church in West Palm Beach is going to...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

PBSO searching for missing 25-year-old in Lake Worth Beach

LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Authorities are seeking help in locating a missing woman in the Lake Worth Beach area. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said 25-year-old Cassandra Eagle was reported missing by her mother and was last seen on Monday, Jan. 23, around 9 a.m. in Lauderhill.
LAKE WORTH, FL
WPBF News 25

FULL AUDIO: Officials release Fort Pierce mass shooting 911 calls

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — Authorities have released the 911 calls in the deadly mass shooting that took place Monday in Fort Pierce. Eight people were shot and four others were injured after someone opened fire during a family-friendly Martin Luther King Jr. Day event. A 29-year-old mother from Fort...
FORT PIERCE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy