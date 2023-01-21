'Keep replaying the incident': Mass shooting at Martin Luther King Jr. event in Fort Pierce still haunts vendor

Read full article on original website
Celebrate the Vero Beach 21st Annual Gardenfest in Riverside ParkKristin Leigh WilsonVero Beach, FL
Vero Beach SAFIR Family Fun Festival (Free Admission)Kristin Leigh WilsonVero Beach, FL
The Florida sheriff's office said 8 individuals were shot during a Martin Luther King Jr. Day rally.Sherif SaadFort Pierce, FL
Announcing The 32nd Annual Fellsmere Frog Leg FestivalKristin Leigh WilsonFellsmere, FL
Presenting The 2023 Sebastian Riverfront Fine Art & Music FestivalKristin Leigh WilsonSebastian, FL
cbs12.com
$10,000 reward offered in MLK Day shooting in Fort Pierce
FORT PIERCE, Fla (CBS12) — The reward for information in the MLK Day shooting in Fort Pierce that left a young mother dead is now up to $10,000. The St. Lucie County Sheriff's office said the reward money is coming from the ATF and the Florida Sheriff's Association. The...
WPBF News 25
Palm Beach County leaders to hold hate crime roundtable Tuesday
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Another Palm Beach County neighborhood was left with hateful messages. More antisemitic flyers were found in Lake Worth Beach. It's the most recent target in attacks against the Jewish community just in the past week. WPBF 25 News Reporter Jossie Carbonare shares more.
wflx.com
Families frustrated as some homicides remain unsolved in Fort Pierce
Despite an around-the-clock investigation, law enforcement officials in St. Lucie County still have not made an arrest in the deadly shooting in Fort Pierce a week ago. As the makeshift memorial for last week’s homicide victim grows, so does the community concern, so does the community concern for finding the shooters.
8 Juveniles Located After "Riot" At Palm Beach County Treatment Center
50 of the 130 residents at the Sandy Pines Treatment Center in Tequesta reportedly rioted after a fight broke out on Friday night.
Fort Pierce city leaders won't let tragedy stop positive momentum
City leaders in Fort Pierce are focusing on transformative projects and continuing to make the city safer following a mass shooting.
cw34.com
Fight at South Florida Fair leads to 4 arrested, nearly 60 kicked out
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A fight broke out over the weekend at the South Florida Fair where four people were arrested and almost 60 people were kicked out of the fair. Now, South Florida Fair is considering tightening rules even further to protect fairgoers. The South Florida...
foxsports640.com
A man is dead after a shooting in Riviera Beach
(RIVIERA BEACH, Florida)– A convenience store shooting has left one person dead Saturday morning. Officers were called to a shooting just after 3:30 p.m. near Midtown Grocery in the 100…
cw34.com
11-year-old boy robbed in Indian River County, two 18-year-olds arrested
GIFFORD, Fla. (CBS12) — Deputies said an 11-year-boy was robbed in Indian River County, after an investigation two 18 year-olds were arrested. The Indian River County Sheriff's Office said on Friday, Jan. 20, deputies received a report of a missing 11-year-old boy. After an immediate search, the boy was found not far from his home in Gifford.
Traffic Snarled By Fatal I-95 Wreck In Palm Beach County
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A man was killed Tuesday morning while apparently walking on I-95 in Palm Beach County. The crash, in the area of Lantana Road, was first reported around 10 a.m. We are publishing the narrative provided by Florida Highway […]
WPBF News 25
Internal Affairs, Rivera Beach police chief differ over officer's actions in deadly police chase
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — Video from a police dashcam shows the moments an 18-year-old girl crashed her vehicle during a police chase. The teen and her boyfriend both died. The question now being asked is if the officer followed department policy by initiating the chase. WPBF 25 News obtained...
WPBF News 25
'Scared to leave my house': Lake Worth woman describes antisemitic flyers in front of home
LAKE WORTH, Fla. — Tina Podhurst was shocked when she found antisemitic pamphlets on her driveway over the weekend. She has been living in the Lake Worth community for about 15 years and says something like this has never happened to her before. "This is so horrible that this...
WPBF News 25
Officials find nothing after bomb threat at Palm Beach International Airport
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A bomb threat led to the temporary closure of half of Palm Beach International Airport Tuesday night. Investigators said an exhaustive search turned up no evidence of any explosives. Passengers said they were in Concourse C around 5 p.m. when deputies with the Palm...
WPBF News 25
West Palm Beach church hosting egg giveaway
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Egg prices jumped 60% last year, according to the Consumer Price Index. That’s among the largest percentage increase of any U.S. good or service. Your neighborhood: Local coverage from WPBF 25 News. Payne Chapel AME Church in West Palm Beach is going to...
Martin County Sheriff's Office wants to bill youth facility after 'riot'
WPTV is learning new details about what happened late Friday night at a youth residential treatment center near Tequesta that the Martin County Sheriff's Office described as a "riot."
WPBF News 25
Martin County Sheriff's Office demands private juvenile treatment center pay for costly operations
TEQUESTA, Fla. — The Martin County Sheriff's office says they have responded to the Sandy Pines juvenile facility nearly 300 times in the last 18 months. This time, it took 27 deputies out of a busy weekend rotation. Now, the chief deputy says it's time the facility pays the bill.
treasurecoast.com
Martin Sheriff: Truck Driver involved in Hit & Run of Bicyclist identified and arrested
Martin Sheriff: Truck Driver involved in Hit & Run of Bicyclist identified and arrested. Martin County, Fl (TreasureCoast.com) – The Martin County Sheriff have reported that the Truck Driver involved in Hit & Run of a Bicyclist has been identified and arrested. This is what happened:. The Martin County...
Children's center van riddled with bullets in Fort Pierce shooting
In the chaos of Monday's mass shooting in Fort Pierce, which occurred at an event that followed a Martin Luther King Jr. parade, a van belonging to a children's center was hit by several bullets.
cbs12.com
PBSO searching for missing 25-year-old in Lake Worth Beach
LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Authorities are seeking help in locating a missing woman in the Lake Worth Beach area. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said 25-year-old Cassandra Eagle was reported missing by her mother and was last seen on Monday, Jan. 23, around 9 a.m. in Lauderhill.
Man arrested after antisemitic propaganda found in Atlantis
Local leaders are condemning what they call an act of hate after anti-Semitic propaganda was found over the weekend in multiple cars and in driveways in Palm Beach County, including in Atlantis.
WPBF News 25
FULL AUDIO: Officials release Fort Pierce mass shooting 911 calls
FORT PIERCE, Fla. — Authorities have released the 911 calls in the deadly mass shooting that took place Monday in Fort Pierce. Eight people were shot and four others were injured after someone opened fire during a family-friendly Martin Luther King Jr. Day event. A 29-year-old mother from Fort...
