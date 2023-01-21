ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Katrine, NY

hudsonvalleyone.com

Every live music event in Ulster County, Jan 25 – Jan 31

Hudson Valley native Olson is a singer/songwriter with an appropriately outdoorsy sound influenced by jazz, country, R&B, folk and indie rock. Her voice is silky smooth and pitch-perfect, and her instrumentation has a relaxed Sunday morning groove. Her compositions hide harmonic twists and turns yet remain eminently accessible. The Dead...
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Watch Out: Shameless Egg Scam Exposed in the Hudson Valley

Egg prices are still rising in the Hudson Valley, and local scammers are taking notice. New York isn't the only place struggling with surging prices. We're also not the only ones witnessing the increased criminal activity around the ballooning costs. While we're not seeing eggs being smuggled over the Mexican border like in California, the Hudson Valley is falling victim to a scam from someone posing as a local farmer.
BEACON, NY
hudsonvalleyone.com

Top 10 free sledding hills in Ulster County (if it ever snows)

The best place to go sledding is often the spot no one else knows about or can get to. If you’re fortunately situated in Ulster County, there’s a perfect hill on your property or a short trudge through the snow nearby. Some of us lucky locals grew up in just such a scenario, and sledding is in our blood.
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
hudsonvalleyone.com

Mohonk Preserve offers insights into history, nature, climate and physical fitness

Despite the one snowfall and cold snap back in December and last week’s modest dusting, winter has yet to unveil her full majesty in the Hudson Valley. With warming winters and decreased snowfall on the ground most years, it’s becoming harder to know when one might be able to strap on cross-country skis or snowshoes and hit the trails. That makes it all the more important to guard those groomed trails for the Nordic ski lovers and enjoy the plethora of paths in the Valley that are dazzling with or without snow.
NEW PALTZ, NY
Times Herald-Record

Bread Alone Café to close Lake Katrine location

Bread Alone Café in Lake Katrine will close to customers after shutting its doors on Sunday. The bakery, known for its certified organic breads and other baked goods, announced that the café in its Ulster County headquarters will no longer serve as a café to the public, but serve as a "cafeteria and break room" space for its employees. It first announced the news on its Facebook page.
LAKE KATRINE, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Newburgh, NY Resorts World Hudson Valley Casino Updates Hours Of Operation

The newest Hudson Valley casino is seeing a few minor changes since its opening last month. The Newburgh Mall has been transformed into the brand new Resorts World Hudson Valley. Construction began in the summer of 2021 and moved along quickly. The newest entertainment attraction in the Hudson Valley opened its doors back on December 28th of 2022. For the last few weeks, Hudson Valley residents have been visiting in droves and cashing in big.
NEWBURGH, NY
hudsonvalleyone.com

Saugerties to host inaugural Snow Moon Festival February 3 to 5

“Wouldn’t it be fun to do something like this in Saugerties?” That’s what a group of friends from the Saugerties area, who first met while doing volunteer work together started asking each other after a trip to the Funky Ice Fest and Winter Carnival in Lake George. They liked to travel and attend events together, and talking about it they shared a feeling that the Saugerties downtown needed some sort of midwinter morale (and tourism) boost once the holiday festivities had faded and the equine excitement of HITS was still months away.
SAUGERTIES, NY
hudsonvalleyone.com

Town of Hurley declares highway department garage unsafe

The Town of Hurley’s decrepit highway department garage on Dug Hill Road was declared unsafe by town code enforcement officer Tom Tryon late Tuesday afternoon, January 24. Earlier in the day, the town government had received a structural analysis report from Lockwood Architecture, which had conducted an inspection on December 14. Lockwood’ report recommended “the building be demolished in its entirety.”
HURLEY, NY
hudsonvalleyone.com

Hunter Mountain’s ski weekend nightlife is staging a post-pandemic comeback

It’s hard to find good nightlife in Ulster County these days, especially in the dead of winter. Unless you’re part of a wedding reception, Kingston’s night scene all but died after BSP was unceremoniously shuttered. New Paltz is decent, but only if you’re a college student. Woodstock caters to well-to-do music fans. You’re in and out. Where can a regular person do some down-and-dirty bar hopping and hanging with fun-time locals and tourists late into the night?
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
hudsonvalleyone.com

Kingston man injured in mountain bike incident

DEC forest rangers John Franceschina and Erich Horn responded to Bluestone Wild Forest in the Town of Kingston for a report of a mountain biker with an upper leg injury on January 11. When rangers arrived, Ruby Fire, Sawkill Volunteer Fire, and paramedics were already at the scene. The 68-year-old...
KINGSTON, NY

