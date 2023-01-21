Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
N.Y mom, 33, is arrested after letting her 10-year-old son get a tattoo of his name 'in full-size block letters'Westland DailyLloyd, NY
Suri Cruise Makes Her Singing Debut In Mom Katie Holmes Romantic Comedy "Alone Together" Filmed In SalisburyFlorence CarmelaSalisbury, CT
This Abandoned New York Town is One of the Eeriest Places in the CountryTravel MavenPottersville, NY
20 years ago, a young mom of 3 finished her nursing shift and headed home. She hasn't been seen since.Fatim HemrajCatskill, NY
Related
hudsonvalleyone.com
All the games worth playing in Ulster County, Jan. 25-31
MTG Pauper – Gunks Gaming Guild (New Paltz) @ 6pm. MTG Draft – POW! Card Games & Comics (Port Ewen) @ 6pm. MTG Draft – Gunks Gaming Guild (New Paltz) @ 6pm & World’s End Comics (Kingston) @ 7pm. Yu-Gi-Oh – POW! Card Games & Comics...
hudsonvalleyone.com
Every live music event in Ulster County, Jan 25 – Jan 31
Hudson Valley native Olson is a singer/songwriter with an appropriately outdoorsy sound influenced by jazz, country, R&B, folk and indie rock. Her voice is silky smooth and pitch-perfect, and her instrumentation has a relaxed Sunday morning groove. Her compositions hide harmonic twists and turns yet remain eminently accessible. The Dead...
Watch Out: Shameless Egg Scam Exposed in the Hudson Valley
Egg prices are still rising in the Hudson Valley, and local scammers are taking notice. New York isn't the only place struggling with surging prices. We're also not the only ones witnessing the increased criminal activity around the ballooning costs. While we're not seeing eggs being smuggled over the Mexican border like in California, the Hudson Valley is falling victim to a scam from someone posing as a local farmer.
hudsonvalleyone.com
Top 10 free sledding hills in Ulster County (if it ever snows)
The best place to go sledding is often the spot no one else knows about or can get to. If you’re fortunately situated in Ulster County, there’s a perfect hill on your property or a short trudge through the snow nearby. Some of us lucky locals grew up in just such a scenario, and sledding is in our blood.
hudsonvalleyone.com
Mohonk Preserve offers insights into history, nature, climate and physical fitness
Despite the one snowfall and cold snap back in December and last week’s modest dusting, winter has yet to unveil her full majesty in the Hudson Valley. With warming winters and decreased snowfall on the ground most years, it’s becoming harder to know when one might be able to strap on cross-country skis or snowshoes and hit the trails. That makes it all the more important to guard those groomed trails for the Nordic ski lovers and enjoy the plethora of paths in the Valley that are dazzling with or without snow.
hudsonvalleyone.com
Winter is a great time to learn something new in the Hudson Valley
I walk into a big, brick industrial building in Kingston known as The Shirt Factory. I have never been in this building. I feel a little lost. It feels dusty and a bit impersonal. Trudging up the metal stairs, I begin to feel a little queasy. Why do I suddenly...
hudsonvalleyone.com
Saugerties neighbors wary of senior housing at Dominican Sisters of Sparkill site
A Saugerties Town Board special meeting to receive public input on a proposed apartment complex at the Dominican Sisters of Sparkill property off Spaulding Lane drew almost entirely negative comments from residents. Supervisor Fred Costello said that the purpose of the meeting, held Wednesday, January 18, was to guide the...
Some Hudson Valley schools announce closures, delays on Wednesday due to bad weather
Newburgh Schools announced it will be closed Wednesday because of the weather.
Bread Alone Café to close Lake Katrine location
Bread Alone Café in Lake Katrine will close to customers after shutting its doors on Sunday. The bakery, known for its certified organic breads and other baked goods, announced that the café in its Ulster County headquarters will no longer serve as a café to the public, but serve as a "cafeteria and break room" space for its employees. It first announced the news on its Facebook page.
Newburgh, NY Resorts World Hudson Valley Casino Updates Hours Of Operation
The newest Hudson Valley casino is seeing a few minor changes since its opening last month. The Newburgh Mall has been transformed into the brand new Resorts World Hudson Valley. Construction began in the summer of 2021 and moved along quickly. The newest entertainment attraction in the Hudson Valley opened its doors back on December 28th of 2022. For the last few weeks, Hudson Valley residents have been visiting in droves and cashing in big.
Officials: Woman dies in Ulster County house fire
The supervisor's office says more than 70 firefighters were at the scene of the fire - some from about 3 a.m. to after 6 a.m.
Hudson Valley Cops Investigate Man Luring Kids At New York State Diner
Warning: Police are searching for an "old man" who allegedly offered children money to get them to go into a bathroom at a popular diner. Over the weekend, a social media post reported a man tried to lure a child into a bathroom at a diner in Orange County, New York.
New Strange Details: Hudson Valley Student Missing In New York State
New details are coming after a Hudson Valley student went missing earlier this month. Family and friends continue to ask for help. Family and friends are searching for 29-year-old Jordan Taylor. New Paltz, Spring Valley Graduate Is Missing. Taylor went to Spring Valley High School and graduated from SUNY New...
hudsonvalleyone.com
Saugerties to host inaugural Snow Moon Festival February 3 to 5
“Wouldn’t it be fun to do something like this in Saugerties?” That’s what a group of friends from the Saugerties area, who first met while doing volunteer work together started asking each other after a trip to the Funky Ice Fest and Winter Carnival in Lake George. They liked to travel and attend events together, and talking about it they shared a feeling that the Saugerties downtown needed some sort of midwinter morale (and tourism) boost once the holiday festivities had faded and the equine excitement of HITS was still months away.
hudsonvalleyone.com
Town of Hurley declares highway department garage unsafe
The Town of Hurley’s decrepit highway department garage on Dug Hill Road was declared unsafe by town code enforcement officer Tom Tryon late Tuesday afternoon, January 24. Earlier in the day, the town government had received a structural analysis report from Lockwood Architecture, which had conducted an inspection on December 14. Lockwood’ report recommended “the building be demolished in its entirety.”
hudsonvalleyone.com
Hunter Mountain’s ski weekend nightlife is staging a post-pandemic comeback
It’s hard to find good nightlife in Ulster County these days, especially in the dead of winter. Unless you’re part of a wedding reception, Kingston’s night scene all but died after BSP was unceremoniously shuttered. New Paltz is decent, but only if you’re a college student. Woodstock caters to well-to-do music fans. You’re in and out. Where can a regular person do some down-and-dirty bar hopping and hanging with fun-time locals and tourists late into the night?
hudsonvalleyone.com
Kingston man injured in mountain bike incident
DEC forest rangers John Franceschina and Erich Horn responded to Bluestone Wild Forest in the Town of Kingston for a report of a mountain biker with an upper leg injury on January 11. When rangers arrived, Ruby Fire, Sawkill Volunteer Fire, and paramedics were already at the scene. The 68-year-old...
Winter storm arrives in the Hudson Valley; snow falling around the region
Snow began falling across most of the region around mid-morning on Wednesday as the first major winter storm of the month arrived. Sullivan County and western Ulster County are expected to get the most snow. The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for those areas, which is not expected to expire...
Kingston railroad crossing on Foxhall Avenue closed
The railroad crossing on Foxhall Avenue in Kingston will be closed from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesday, according to a Facebook post from the city.
Daunting ‘Explosive Device’ Shockingly Found in Orange County, NY
A routine situation quickly escalated and became very scary. You always have to be careful when your doing construction in the area because you never know what you'll find in the process. The Orange County Sheriff's Office recently put out some information on something pretty bizarre that happened and it's leaving residents with many unanswered questions on the matter.
Comments / 0