Community supports Sentinel High teacher after accident
MISSOULA, Mont. — Community members set up a GoFundMe to help a Sentinel High School teacher who was hit by a vehicle the night of Jan. 15. Lori Messenger suffered broken ribs, ankle and spinal injuries in the accident. She was transferred to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle. The...
"Every Brilliant Thing" to bring anti-suicide message to UM Western
MISSOULA, Mont. — An anti-sucide production aims to engage Montana's middle and high school students at the University of Montana-Western. "Every Brilliant Thing" will be performed at the campus Feb. 10-12. From the University of Montana- Western. After completing a successful and moving 44-city tour of Montana in the...
Missoula Midtown Master Plan team to meet Thursday
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Missoula Midtown Master Plan team has been exploring options for midtown's future. Plan draft concepts have been developed and the project team would like to share them with the community. A public workshop will be held Thursday, Jan. 26 from 5:30 -7 p.m. at the...
Missoula moves forward with demolition plans for Sleepy Inn
MISSOULA, Mont. — In a Monday night meeting, the Missoula City Council made the decision to clean up and demolish the Sleepy Inn. The council awarded the bid for the hazardous building materials cleanup and deconstruction of the property. Three Rivers Landworks expects it to cost about $283,600. The...
3 Missoula businesses close their doors
MISSOULA, Mont. — Tough times are hitting home for several Missoula businesses. The popular chain restaurant Red Robin located within Missoula's Southgate Mall closed in November due to a staffing shortage. Franchise developer and owner Jake Jones said the closure would remain in place until they could hire and...
Crash that closed Highway 93 south of Missoula was fatal
MISSOULA, Mont. — Officials say one person is dead after a crash on Highway 93 south of Missoula Sunday evening. It happened along the S-curves between Missoula to Lolo just before 8 p.m. The crash closed both southbound lanes of traffic for hours. Montana Highway Patrol suspects road conditions...
Highway 93 open again south of Missoula, after accident
MISSOULA, Mont. — Dispatchers at the Missoula County 911 Center confirm that all lanes of Highway 93, South of Missoula are open again. The Missoula County Sheriff's Office had closed the southbound lanes at mile marker 87, after 10:00 p.m. Sunday. Officials said an accident happened in the S-curves...
3D Weather: Rime ice vs. hoarfrost
Malary Hathcox of Victor sent in photos of rime ice coating the trees outside her home and wanted an explanation as to what is the difference between rime ice and hoarfrost. Watch the video above as Meteorologist Mitchel Coombs describes what makes these types of ice different. Both are common...
Community Medical Center holds events as it celebrates centennial
MISSOULA, Mont. — Community Medical Center in Missoula is reaching out to help people be in touch with their health. The medical center has many events this year, as it celebrates its 100th anniversary, after starting out with just 28 beds in a downtown building. It is now housed in a large campus on the west side of Reserve, with Montana's newest cath lab.
Kalispell Firefighters train for ice rescue
MISSOULA, Mont. — Kalispell firefighters are ready for anything that goes wrong out on the ice. Several just trained in ice rescues with the Whitewater Rescue Institute. Whitefish and Evergreen emergency rescuers also took part. Authorities advise that if you choose to recreate on the ice, make sure you...
Missoula Public Library to unveil artwork by Denver-based artist
MISSOULA, Mont. — The city of Missoula Public Art Committee is collaborating with the Missoula Public Library to install new public artwork. The project will be an interactive piece constructed with hundreds of glass hexagons by Denver-based artist, Mike Lustig. This is another collaboration between Dashboard and 501c3, an...
MDT seeks public comment on bridge preservation
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Montana Department of Transportation is opening public comment on a proposal to preserve 41 bridges south of Missoula. The bridges are located on Highway 93 between Florence and Sula, the Eastside Highway, Victor Crossing and Main Street in Hamilton. Proposed work includes bridge deck repairs...
Suspect in custody after shelter in place in Missoula neighborhood
MISSOULA, Mont. — Missoula police say an 18-year-old male suspect is in custody after a violent incident where nearby residents were asked to shelter in place Tuesday morning. Missoula Police public information officer Whitney Bennett reports the situation began in the 1100 block of West Broadway at around 2:30...
Missoula City Council passes JEDI resolution
MISSOULA, Mont. — On a 9-2 vote, City Council members approved a resolution that will establish a Justice, Equity, Diversity and Inclusion Advisory Board in Missoula. The board -- known as JEDI -- will work to make the city and county more inclusive and develop more equitable structures and systems, especially with regard to Black, Indigenous and persons of color.
Missoula City Council approves 6-week parental leave policy
MISSOULA, Mont. — Missoula City Council voted to get rid of its six-week paid pregnancy leave and replace it with a six-week paid parental leave policy. In a meeting Monday night, officials decided parents could take off six continuous weeks, for a maximum of 240 hours. Part-time employees would...
Motivate Your Monday: Keeping your New Year's resolution
MISSOULA, Mont. — Did you know that statistics show that 80% of New Year’s resolutions fail by February?!. I know, as high as that sounds you don’t have to be a part of the 80% group. Here are a few motivating tips to help beat those odds.
