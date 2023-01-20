Read full article on original website
How to Dust Your Home the Right Way
Although you can beat back the general household dust invasion, dust will never go away. Wipe it up one week and by the next, a fine gray film has settled on the picture frames and mantel, and dust bunnies are scurrying around under the bed. No one yet has found...
How to Clean Blinds, Shades, and Curtains the Right Way
When it comes to routine household cleaning, window treatments are often overlooked. But just like other areas of your home, blinds, curtains, and shades can be a collection site for dust and dirt. Not only does regular upkeep of your window treatments reduce unwanted allergens in your house, it also enhances their appearance and longevity.
Can You Wash All Your Laundry in Cold Water?
Ask people how to do laundry, and you’ll likely hear conflicting opinions. My mom strictly separates whites, colors and delicates, washing them in hot, warm and cold, respectively. She’d be aghast at the idea of tossing everything in together. My friends with young kids and full-time jobs don’t...
How to Make a DIY Floating Nightstand with IKEA Parts
As rent and housing prices continue to rise, many of us are looking to maximize our small home spaces. Many DIYers on TikTok are turning to creative solutions for nightstands, such as installing a floating shelf or two beside their beds. While some have happily constructed their own creative shelves, IKEA’s classic Lack shelf makes for an even simpler DIY. Better yet, its minimalist design makes it perfect for endless customization. Read on to discover how to install your own floating nightstand.
A Full Guide To Bathroom Cleaning
I’ve written extensively about cleaning your home and keeping it tidy. With bathrooms, I want the fastest path to clean. I asked my longtime friend Becky Rapinchuk, an author and owner of the Clean Mama website, for her advice on bathroom cleaning. Rapinchuk is a natural-cleaning expert, so I knew she would have the best knowledge and hacks.
Family of 6 lives in house with no walls: 'We had cold running water and went into the woods when we needed to go potty'
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. When my family moved from the Azores to the United States, my mother, her three siblings, and their parents lived in a house with no walls. The house had exterior walls, of course. Otherwise, no one could rightfully call it a house at all. However, the house was missing interior walls, and without interior walls, the house was also missing any semblance of privacy.
The best flooring trends to look out for in 2023
A new year has arrived and so have the interior trends set to shape the months ahead. And when it comes to flooring, bold patterns, cosy carpets and neutral colours inspired by the natural world will be big in 2023. 'For 2023, giving our homes a new lease of life...
How to Clean Your Baseboards
There are numerous ways to clean your baseboards. A simple wipe-down with warm water and mild soap is the easiest technique, safe for painted and wood trim work. Your baseboards give your room a finished look but don’t get cleaned as often as your floors or countertops. You can make your baseboards look clean and help them repel dust using one of the strategies below.
A stroke of genius! This designer made a luxe bathroom work on a budget with one slab of marble used five ways
Including texture in bathrooms is a growing interior design trend – a reaction to the overly sleek, less-than-cozy designs of yesteryear. Today's modern bathroom has more soul to it, while still embracing luxurious fixtures and finishes to bring a spa-like quality to them. But while these on-trend finishes are...
Husband Makes Gorgeous Custom Dining Room Accent Wall With Simple Strips of Wood
We love the texture!
Here’s How to Clean Every Type of Couch
Out of all the furniture in our homes, couches experience the most wear and tear. After all, we use them every day to kick up our feet and relax, watch Netflix with a snack and drink in hand, and cuddle up with our human and furry babies. We might even use them as a makeshift bed for guests. But all that activity can turn your favorite gathering spot into a hot spot for dirt, germs, allergens and more. That’s why it’s essential to learn how to clean a couch—and to do it regularly.
How to Clean Crevices in a Car
How often do you clean the inside of your car? This is one chore that drops off the radar. We'll show you how to clean the crevices in a car. Your car does a lot for you. It takes you to and from work, helps you bring home groceries, transports your family safely and much more. And it gets dirty doing all of that, so it needs to be cleaned regularly.
Finish Those Projects! Shop Deals on DIY Essentials
Planning your 2023 projects, but last year’s schedule lagged during the holidays? Now is the best time to hammer in those final nails before moving on to bigger and better ideas. Retailers expect new innovations this year, which means DIY deals with deep discounts on essential tools, adhesives and hardware.
How to Clean a Wall Before Painting
Cleaning the walls before painting is one of the most critical steps to a good paint job. If you don’t clean the walls, you’ll see dust trapped under your fresh paint, and your paint might not adhere. If you’re gearing up for a new paint color, cleaning the...
10 Finished Basement Ideas: How to Design and Furnish Your Space Like a Pro
Looking to revamp your downstairs space? Here are 10 ways to make your finished basement a well-designed and functional oasis. Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication.
How to Build Faux Basement Windows That Provide Real Light
This project uses a slim LED light panel mounted in a simple frame to give you light and the illusion of a new window. Want to bring daylight into a finished basement without the labor and cost of adding an egress window? Here’s a quick, effective way to gain the light along with the illusion of a beautiful new window. You won’t get any views of the outdoors, but there’s often not much to see out of a below-grade basement window anyway. We used super-thin LED light panels with adjustable color temperature, set in easy-to-build window frames. There's a little electrical work required to bring power to the panels, but the lights are remote controlled so you don’t have to add a switch.
Inside insane £70million ‘flying’ yacht with giant wings so you can glide above the sea at blistering speeds
PLANS for an insane £70 million "flying" yacht that has massive wings so it can glide above the water have been unveiled. The spectacular 242ft Plectrum uses a foil system to rise above the waves and zip along at up to 75 knots. The futuristic plans were released by...
When Is the Ideal Time To Start Spring Cleaning?
The concept of spring cleaning dates back centuries. We emerge from winter, wanting to clean and freshen. But if you get the urge sooner, go for it!. It depends on who you ask. “Right now is the best time,” says Chris Willatt, owner of Alpine Maids in Denver, Colorado. You’re...
Woman Creates Genius Way to Elevate Builder-Grade Bathroom on a Budget
It looks like a totally different space.
Should I Rotate Crops in My Vegetable Garden?
In the earliest days of agriculture, farmers observed some crops grew better in a field where different crops grew the year before. They also learned that growing the same crops every year in the same spot often led to poorer harvests. They used this knowledge to develop crop rotation, which we can apply to our home vegetable gardens.
