ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elizabeth City, NC

Woman pleads guilty to lesser charges after striking protestors with car in Elizabeth City

By Courtney Ingalls
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SqQ9P_0kM5ZLED00

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) – An woman pled guilty to lesser charges after she was accused of striking two women who were protesting at an intersection in Elizabeth City in 2021.

Lisa O’Quinn entered an Alford plea on Thursday, meaning that she maintains her innocence but acknowledges that the prosecution has enough evidence for a conviction.

O’Quinn was originally charged with two felony counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill. After her Alford plea, those charged were downgraded to misdemeanors, resulting in her being sentenced to 30 days in jail.

She was also originally charged with reckless driving to endanger and misdemeanor assault with a deadly weapon but those were both dismissed.

These charges stem from an incident in May 2021 at the intersection of Ehringhaus and Griffin streets. Police learned that O’Quinn had struck two women who were peacefully protesting.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

Comments / 11

carven
3d ago

Only because she’s white, if that would have been a person of color she would have gotten a lot more time.

Reply(5)
5
Related
13News Now

North Carolina man sentenced for crimes against children

MANTEO, N.C. — A Dare County man has been sentenced to 135 years in prison for child sex crimes. A judge sentenced 47-year-old Roberto Anastasio Hernandez of Manteo last week. A jury convicted him of three counts of statutory rape, one count of statutory sexual offense with a child, three counts of taking indecent liberties with a child, and one count of 2nd-degree kidnapping.
MANTEO, NC
13News Now

1 dead after shooting in Portsmouth, police say

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from a separate story that aired on January 10, 2023. The Portsmouth Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man dead on Friday. According to police, the shooting happened at 11:52 p.m. on the 3500 block...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
13News Now

Police: Woman dies after Hampton car crash

HAMPTON, Va. — A woman died Sunday nearly a week after she was hurt in a car crash in Hampton, police said. The crash happened during the early morning hours of January 16 in the area of West Mercury Boulevard and Martha Lee Drive and involved two vehicles. Police responded shortly after 2 a.m. that morning.
HAMPTON, VA
WAVY News 10

Cars damaged by gunshots in Suffolk on Hardy Court

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Suffolk Police are investigating cars found damaged by gunshots on Saturday, January 21. Police received a call around 8:10 p.m. for shots fired on the 4600 block of Hardy Court. When officers arrived they saw several cars damaged from gunshots. There were no injuries reported...
SUFFOLK, VA
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

Petersburg Army lieutenant Nazario wins case against Windsor Police

RICHMOND — A federal jury in Richmond determined that Lt. Caron Nazario’s stop by officers Joseph Gutierrez and Daniel Crocker was improper. The jury did not impose punitive damages, but it did order Gutierrez to pay $2,685 in damages. Crocker was required by the jury to pay $1,000 in punitive damages.
PETERSBURG, VA
WAVY News 10

Residences, businesses, vehicles in Hampton neighborhood struck by gunfire

Residences, businesses, vehicles in Hampton neighborhood …. Police: Missing Virginia Beach teen disappeared on …. Love Bites: Feed roaches with your ex’s name to animals …. WAVY News 10. Dollar Tree to get new CEO. Bicyclist dies after being struck by vehicle on E …. Visitors discuss smoking being...
HAMPTON, VA
WAVY News 10

Police ID victim in homicide on Harpers Road in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Virginia Beach Police have identified the victim in what they said was a homicide that took place early Monday morning. At 3:48 a.m., Virginia Beach Emergency Communications and Citizen Services received a call about a shooting in the city at an unknown address, police said, and officers were finally directed to Harpers Road, where they found Kyree Blackledge, 21, of Hampton dead.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

55K+
Followers
25K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for the latest news and weather for Norfolk, Virginia Beach and all of Hampton Roads Virginia. www.WAVY.com

 https://WAVY.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy