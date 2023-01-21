(New Castle, DE 19720) The New Castle County Division of Police has arrested two male suspects related to the home invasion in Manor Park that occurred this past Sunday, January 22nd. The suspects were identified as 22-year-old David Salasky of New Castle and 20-year-old Evan Chandler of Bear. The investigation revealed that the home was occupied by eight total victims including three children. During interviews with the victims, it was reported that multiple individuals entered the home while armed with firearms. The victims stated that the suspects further held them at gunpoint and ransacked the residence while stealing miscellaneous property. The suspects then fled from the residence at which time they were confronted by responding officers. The officers began giving commands during which time the suspects failed to comply. The officers then discharged their weapons striking Evan Chandler. Both David Salasky and Evan Chandler were then taken into custody by officers on the scene. Two firearms were also located and collected.

NEW CASTLE, DE ・ 1 DAY AGO