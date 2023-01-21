ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Daily Voice

Montco Man Accused Of Raping Masseuse In Chesco: DA

A Montgomery County man is accused of sexually assaulting an employee at a Phoenixville massage parlor and threatening to kill her if she screamed, authorities have announced. Keith Cleghorn, a 36-year-old from Stowe, is charged with rape, terroristic threats, simple assault and related counts stemming from his visit to the Seven Stars Spa and Bodyworks on Jan. 9, said Chester County District Attorney Deb Ryan in a statement.
Daily Voice

Man, 35, Shot Dead In Camden: Prosecutor

A 35-year-old man was shot dead Monday, Jan. 23, in Camden, authorities said. Camden County police received a ShotSpotter activation for gunfire at 8:21 a.m. in the 1100 block of Lansdowne Avenue, according to Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Camden County Police Chief Gabriel Rodriguez. Police found a...
NBC Philadelphia

Man Convicted of Raping Woman at Philadelphia's Love Park in 2020

A man has been convicted of raping a woman at Philadelphia's Love Park nearly three years ago. On Monday Quindell Campbell, 26, pleaded guilty to rape by forcible compulsion, aggravated assault, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse by forcible compulsion, indecent assault by forcible compulsion, recklessly endangering another person and aggravated indecent assault by forcible compulsion.
CBS Philly

1 child taken to hospital after school van overturns in Pennsylvania

EARL TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) -- Chopper 3 was live Tuesday over an overturned school van in Earl Township, Berks County.The van flipped into a ditch off Route 73 at Pond Road. The school van had three students around elementary age and one child was taken to the hospital.Pennsylvania State Police says an SUV going east on Route 73 turned left to go on Pond Road in front of the school van which was going west.Both drivers were taken to the hospital and officials say the injuries are minor.
CBS News

Police: 25-year-old fatally stabbed in Germantown

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police are investigating a fatal stabbing in Philadelphia's Germantown neighborhood. Police say a 25-year-old was found with a stab wound to the right side of his neck, under his chin inside a home on the 300 block of Hansberry Street just before 12 p.m. Monday. The victim...
nccpdnews.com

INVESTIGATION UPDATE: POLICE INVESTIGATE OFFICER-INVOLVED SHOOTING – MANOR PARK

(New Castle, DE 19720) The New Castle County Division of Police has arrested two male suspects related to the home invasion in Manor Park that occurred this past Sunday, January 22nd. The suspects were identified as 22-year-old David Salasky of New Castle and 20-year-old Evan Chandler of Bear. The investigation revealed that the home was occupied by eight total victims including three children. During interviews with the victims, it was reported that multiple individuals entered the home while armed with firearms. The victims stated that the suspects further held them at gunpoint and ransacked the residence while stealing miscellaneous property. The suspects then fled from the residence at which time they were confronted by responding officers. The officers began giving commands during which time the suspects failed to comply. The officers then discharged their weapons striking Evan Chandler. Both David Salasky and Evan Chandler were then taken into custody by officers on the scene. Two firearms were also located and collected.
WFMZ-TV Online

Bethlehem police seek driver who hit child on bike, fled

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Bethlehem police say someone hit a child riding a bicycle but didn't stop. The hit-and-run happened last Monday, Jan. 16, around 5 p.m. at the intersection of Main and W. Broad streets, police say. The striking vehicle was a gold 2000-2010 Chevy Equinox. Police did not comment...
WFMZ-TV Online

Allentown police: Shooting leaves woman dead, man injured

ALLENTOWN, Pa. -- Police are investigating a Sunday morning shooting that left a woman dead and a man injured. Allentown Police said they responded around 4:15 a.m. to Mamajuana in the 1000 block of Union Boulevard. They said a 28-year-old woman was located with a gunshot wound. Police said she...
WFMZ-TV Online

American flag stolen from Bucks business, police say

NEWTOWN, Pa. - Police are asking for the public's help in figuring out who stole an American flag from outside of a business in Bucks County. The flag was taken from Countryside Gallery & Custom Frame Design at 2 S. State Street in Newtown, police say. Late the night of...
Daily Voice

Chesco Doctor Who Ran Opiate 'Pill Mill' Gets Sentenced

A suburban Philadelphia physician will spend two years in federal prison followed by three years of supervised release for running a "pill mill" through his Chester County office, authorities say. Dr. Yutong Zhang, 64, of Berwyn, pleaded guilty last February to four counts of distributing oxycodone outside of the usual...
