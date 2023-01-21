Read full article on original website
Feds Seize $50 Million Bankman-Fried Held in Farmington State Bank
Feds Seize $50 Million Bankman-Fried Held in Farmington State Bank. Federal prosecutors seized $50 million that Sam Bankman-Fried held in the one-branch Farmington State Bank, a small Washington-based bank that had only three employees before the disgraced FTX founder made the investment. Feds Seize SBF’s $50 Million Held in Farmington...
U.S. Treasury activates another maneuver to avoid breaching debt limit
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen activated another extraordinary cash management measure on Tuesday to avoid breaching the federal debt limit, suspending daily reinvestments in a large government retirement fund that holds Treasury debt, the department said. In a letter notifying Congress of the move to access the...
Conservative TV Outlet Newsmax Goes Dark On DirecTV; Republican Lawmakers Call The Outage “An Assault On Free Speech”
Conservative network Newsmax has gone dark on DirecTV, and Republican lawmakers are accusing the privately held distributor of “an assault on free speech.” DirecTV, which is owned by AT&T and private equity firm TPG, blamed the disruption in carriage on “significant fees” being requested by the news outlet. “We’ve discussed with Newsmax on several occasions that we’d like to offer their programming, however the network is now seeking significant fees that we would have to pass on to our broad customer base,” the operator said in a statement. “Additionally, the same programming offered by Newsmax today is already available at no charge to...
Joe Biden Says Saudi Arabia Will Face 'Consequences For What They've Done With Russia'
President Joe Biden has reportedly said there would be “consequences” for Saudi Arabia for collaborating with Russia to trim oil production, an indication that cracks have appeared in the relationship between the two long-time allies. What Happened: Biden told CNN’s Jake Tapper in an interview broadcast in October...
Fed Unlikely to Relent on Its Messaging Despite Falling Inflationary Indicators
With the exceptions of an ugly day/afternoon here and there, the tenor of the market appears to have improved so far in calendar year 2023. And with both the "Santa Claus/Year-End" and the "First Five Days" indicators positive, investors can't be blamed for looking on the bright side these days.
Wormhole Attacker Moves $155 Million of Stolen Funds into Staked Ethereum (stETH)
© Reuters Wormhole Attacker Moves $155 Million of Stolen Funds into Staked Ethereum (stETH) A cryptocurrency wallet linked to the Wormhole token bridge attack has been spotted moving over $155 million worth of stolen funds for the first time in months in trades involving staked Ether. Wormhole Attacker Moves...
Google says U.S. Justice Department complaint is 'without merit'
(Reuters) - Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Inc's Google said on Wednesday it believes the complaint from the U.S. Department of Justice accusing the company of abusing its dominance in digital advertising is "without merit". The company also added it will "defend itself vigorously". The government on Tuesday said Google should be forced...
Crypto Exchange Bitzlato Laundered $1 Billion Linked to Criminal Activities, Europol Says
Crypto Exchange Bitzlato Laundered $1 Billion Linked to Criminal Activities, Europol Says. Europol said that around 46% of the $2.3 billion that Bitzlato received was linked to criminal entities sanctioned by the U.S. Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) and activities like ransomware, money laundering, cyber scams, and child abuse.
FBI Reveals North Korea’s Role in Horizon Bridge’s Theft Worth $100M
FBI Reveals North Korea’s Role in Horizon Bridge’s Theft Worth $100M. The FBI announced that the hacker groups Lazarus Group and APT38 are responsible for the $100 million laundering from Harmony’s Horizon Bridge. The blockchain was hacked in June 2022, by which they lost almost $100 million...
Take Five: Staring at the ceiling
(Reuters) -The world's largest economy hitting its debt limit is fraying confidence, just as some of the biggest names in the U.S. corporate landscape get ready to report results. Global business activity data will provide the latest insight into how protracted a slowdown could prove, Britain's FTSE flirts with record...
