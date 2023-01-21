ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WITN

Sneads Ferry Gate upgrade in three phases

CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. (WITN) - One of Camp Lejeune’s gates is undergoing a security upgrade. The Sneads Ferry Gate will be reduced to single-lane traffic from Monday, Feb. 27, through Friday, March 24, for upgrades to the security systems. Camp Lejeune lays out the upgrade in a three phase...
CAMP LEJEUNE, NC
WITN

People in Greenville concerned with road conditions of busy roundabout

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Cars dodging potholes, low spots, and driving through puddles of water that aren’t from the rain can be seen every day at the Portertown roundabout. “It’s not a smooth surface, for sure,” said Tim Reeder, Republican North Carolina House District 9 Representative. The rough...
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Greenville builds new salt storage facility to stay prepared for winter weather

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The city of Greenville has a brand new salt storage facility to help ensure there is plenty of road salt in the event of winter weather. Greenville Public Works Assistant Director, Kevin Heifferon says the city ran out of salt last January with multiple weekends of bad weather. Now, Heiffron says that shouldn’t be a problem.
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Pitt County Sheriff’s Office hosts new building groundbreaking ceremony

GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Lenoir County Veteran skydives for his 98th birthday

OAK ISLAND, N.C. (WITN) - A retired Eastern Carolina service member has crossed off a milestone on his bucket list at 98 years old. Roy Jernigan is a La Grange resident who decided to skydive with his daughter and granddaughter for his birthday. Jernigan was a Naval Corpsman during the...
LENOIR COUNTY, NC
WITN

Kinston intersection closed for traffic improvements

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - The NC Department of Transportation will begin work on a project to close the open median between Lowe’s Home Improvement and the Pinelawn Memorial Park in Kinston. The new raised media design is intended to increase safety and improve traffic flow in the area. Construction...
KINSTON, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Area Death Notices - Jan. 21, 22 & 23

Linden Earl Hazelton, 74, of Newport, passed away Sunday, January 22, 2023, at Crystal Coast Hospice House. His service information will be announced. Linden was born on December 23, 1948, in West Virginia. He proudly served his country in the United States Air force. Walter House, Beaufort. Walter Perry House,...
NEWPORT, NC
WITN

Fire that killed two people in Pitt County ruled accidental

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Authorities have released the names of two people killed in a house fire last Friday in Pitt County. Killed were 74-year-old Nellie Williams and 29-year-old Benjamin Bell. A third person was able to escape the flames. The fire happened around 3:15 a.m. Friday at a...
PITT COUNTY, NC
WITN

Asian American community members in NC react to California mass shooting

GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

First Alert Forecast For January 24, 2023

GREENVILLE, NC
neusenews.com

Kinston Police Department seeks public assistance regarding a larceny

The Kinston Police Department is asking for the publics assistance regarding a larceny. on January 19, 2023, two unknown white females received goods and services from a local nail salon. Both left the establishment without paying. They were seen leaving in a black BMW. Anyone with information pertaining to the...
KINSTON, NC
wcti12.com

Suspect identified in nail salon larceny, another still sought

KINSTON, Lenoir County — The Kinston Police Department is looking for two suspects of larceny after they did not pay for their services at a nail salon. Police said the women left the salon in a black BMW. Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to call 252-939-4020...
KINSTON, NC
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

A-D's Metal Roofing Company fined for fatal accident at Morehead City library

- The North Carolina Department of Labor (NCDL) issued a financial penalty Saturday, Jan. 21 to a roofing company involved in a fatal accident at the Morehead City Library. A-D's Metal Roofing Company received a $4,350.60 Occupational Safety and Health Act (OSHA) citation following the death of employee Miguel Trinidad Delgado, 36, of Beulaville.
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
WNCT

New Bern man pleads guilty in murder of government official

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — A New Bern man plead guilty for the second degree murder of a government official on January 13th, District Attorney Scott Thomas and Craven County Sheriff Chip Hughes announced on Monday. Timothy Cecil Harris, 50, of New Bern was sentenced to a maximum of 25 years in prison. Investigation of […]
NEW BERN, NC
WITN

Kinston police make quick arrest in afternoon shooting

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Kinston police say help from the community this afternoon landed a suspected gunman behind bars. Officers were called around 12:40 p.m. to shots being fired near Mitchell Wooten Apartments. They found one apartment had been hit by the gunfire, while people in the neighborhood quickly told police exactly what happened.
KINSTON, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

MATTERS OF RECORD - Jan. 8 – Jan. 20

These deed transfers were recorded by Carteret County Register of Deeds from Jan. 8 – Jan. 20. The revenue stamp represents $2 per $1,000 of the purchase price:. Carlos M. Suarez Jr. to Carlos M. Suarez, Jr. And Jacqueline M. Suarez Living Trust; Metes And Bounds; rev. $0. Atlantic...
CARTERET COUNTY, NC

