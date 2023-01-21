ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bossier City, LA

KSLA

Bullets fly along busy Bossier City street

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) — Gunfire erupted on one of Bossier City’s busiest streets at one of the busiest times of day. It happened Tuesday, Jan. 24 about 4:45 p.m. in the 2000 block of Airline Drive. Authorities said two people got into an altercation in Wingstop. One...
BOSSIER CITY, LA
ktalnews.com

21-year-old Shreveport man arrested after shooting his own car during dispute

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport man is under arrest after firing a gun multiple times from his vehicle around 2:40 a.m. on Monday morning. Caddo Parish Sheriff Steve Prator said in a press release that deputies received a report of gunfire and were dispatched to the intersection of Riding Club Lane and Old Carriage Trail at 2:43 a.m. Sheriff’s deputies found evidence of gunfire. They contacted all parties involved and notified the Sheriff’s Criminal Investigation Division.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Gunfire outside Wingstop in Bossier City

Art from the show can be seen and purchased until Jan. 28. The goal is to raise $2,500 for the charter bus and breakfast for the students. Alexander will return to court for sentencing on March 14. Bossier student art show taking place at Bossier Arts Council. Updated: 2 hours...
BOSSIER CITY, LA
KSLA

Police investigating after shots fired on Grambling’s campus

GRAMBLING, La. (KSLA) - Police are investigating after shots were fired at an apartment-style residence hall on Grambling State University’s campus. The incident happened Thursday, Jan. 19 at Tiger Village, according to a media relations contact at the university. The shots reportedly were fired after some sort of fight earlier in the day that happened on Main Street. The school says it happened around 4:20 p.m.
GRAMBLING, LA
KSLA

9-year-old girl accidentally shot by 5-year-old brother

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A 9-year-old girl was brought to Ochsner LSU Health needing treatment for a gunshot wound on Sunday, Jan. 22. Officers responded to the 6400 block of Faust Drive on reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, they found the girl had been shot at least once and had injuries on her arm and abdomen. She was taken to the hospital for treatment of the non-life-threatening injuries.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

‘Sad and depraved’: Shreveport minister reacts to mass shooting that injured multiple juveniles

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - KSLA is now learning more about a mass shooting that shattered a peaceful Sunday afternoon in Shreveport’s Martin Luther King Jr. neighborhood. Forty-one shots were fired Sunday, Jan. 22 at a home near Sugar Street at Northside Road. Eight people, including three small children, were injured in the mass shooting. Two of the victims have life-threatening injuries, according to police. As of Monday afternoon, the Shreveport Police Department is still hunting multiple gunmen.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Kiss Country 93.7

Shreveport Police Seeking Wyngate Homicide Suspect

On September 7th, 2022, at 1030 pm Shreveport Police officers were called to the 800 block of Wyngate Circle on reports of a shooting. Responding officers located a female suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The Shreveport Fire Department arrived on scene and the victim was pronounced deceased. Investigators with the...
SHREVEPORT, LA
easttexasradio.com

Five Adults And Three Children Shot In Shreveport

KSLA-TV A shooting in a Shreveport residence Sunday afternoon ended with five adults and three children taken to the hospital. Four are in critical condition. Those include a three-year-old boy shot in his chest and a woman shot in the eye. Two other adults also are in critical condition. Also...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

2 vigils being held for victims of mass shooting in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - In the wake of a mass shooting in Shreveport that left multiple juveniles hurt, a couple of prayer vigils are being held in support of the victims. Terrence Winn’s organization, PIPE (Priority Intention Practical Exchange), is hosting a prayer vigil Thursday, Jan. 26 at 4:30 p.m. at Quik Pack Grocery (formerly Tumanella) on the corner of David Raines and MLK Drive. Winn spent more than 30 years in Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola and was released in 2020. Since then, he has been working to make Shreveport a better place.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Stolen car crashes into power pole; suspects flee from vehicle

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - On Saturday, Jan. 21, Shreveport police officers arrived on the scene of a car accident on Line Ave just before 3 p.m. According to Shreveport Police Department, the crashed vehicle had been stolen. The suspects got out of the car and ran away from the scene, wearing camouflage clothing and carrying guns. They’re believed to be teenagers and have not been detained yet, say SPD.
SHREVEPORT, LA
everythinglubbock.com

Councilwoman Taylor asks public to turn in the Sugar Street shooter(s)

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Four children and an unknown number of adults were recovering from gunshot wounds after needless violence injured at least seven in the 1600 block of Sugar Street on Sunday afternoon. “Around 1400, which is 2:00 our time, we received calls about a shooting,” said Chief...
SHREVEPORT, LA
scttx.com

Joaquin VFD Report Includes 3 Motor Vehicle Crashes

January 23, 2023 - The week of January 15th through 21st yielded 4 total calls for the Joaquin Volunteer Fire Department, 3 of which involved motor vehicle accidents. Here's a summary of the week's events. The most active day of the week, Sunday, had 2 calls with the first coming...
JOAQUIN, TX
ktoy1047.com

Wake Village PD arrests suspect in storage thefts

According to authorities, a suspect has been identified and an arrest warrant issued after evidence was recovered. Wake Village police arrested the suspect on January 20, at which time much of the stolen property was recovered, including property from burglaries in Cass County. This story will be updated as more...
WAKE VILLAGE, TX
scttx.com

Sheriff Windham Reports Arrest of Miller

On December 21, 2022 Shelby County deputies took a theft report for a property located on County Road 2571 in Shelbyville. Shelby County Sheriff’s Office CID Investigator Aaron Jones began investigating the case. Investigator Jones followed up on several leads in regards to the property that was stolen and after a one-month investigation, was able to recover a large number of the items.
SHELBYVILLE, TX
K945

Shreveport Child Shot by Her Younger Brother

Detectives with Shreveport Police Department’s Youth Services Division are investigating a shooting incident in west Shreveport that left a 9-year-old girl injured. On January 23, 2023, Shreveport Police patrol officers responded to the 6400 block of Faust Drive on reports of a shooting. Arriving officers located a 9-year-old juvenile female that had been shot at least once and sustained injuries to her arm and abdomen. The child was transported to a local hospital where her injuries were determined to be non-life-threatening.
SHREVEPORT, LA

