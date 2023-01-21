ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Granville, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WNYT

Schenectady County man arraigned in death of mom, her partner

The Schenectady County man accused of fatally shooting his mother and her partner, has pleaded not guilty. Nicholas Fiebka was arraigned Tuesday in Schenectady County Court on a nine-count indictment. He pleaded not guilty to two counts of first-degree murder, one count of tampering with evidence and several weapons charges.
SCHENECTADY COUNTY, NY
newportdispatch.com

Man arrested for assault on police officer in Rutland

RUTLAND — A 39-year-old man was arrested following an incident in Rutland on Sunday. Authorities say they were notified of a disorderly man at the Cortina Inn on Holiday Drive at around 8:25 p.m. Police say they made contact with Justin Gordon, of Rutland Town. While attempting to take...
RUTLAND, VT
newportdispatch.com

Rutland woman arrested for stealing credit cards

RUTLAND — A 26-year-old woman was arrested following an incident in Rutland earlier this month. On January 3, authorities say they were made aware of two credit cards being fraudulently used at Price Chopper. The victim told police that his wallet had been taken from an unlocked vehicle on...
RUTLAND, VT
newportdispatch.com

Two arrested in Rutland drug sweep

RUTLAND — Two people were arrested in Rutland yesterday. Police say they executed a search and seizure warrant at a home on Baxter Street. Officers located suspected drugs and a firearm during the search. Police have charged Trevor Vandenburgh, 31, of Rutland, with drug-related charges. He was issued a...
RUTLAND, VT
WNYT

Man charged in November Schenectady murder

A man is now behind bars, accused of the murder of Matteo Henderson. David Ayala, 37, shot and killed Henderson, 26, at Odell Street and Brandywine Avenue the day before Thanksgiving, said Schenectady Police. Ayala is facing a long list of charges, including second-degree murder, criminal possession of a weapon...
SCHENECTADY, NY
mynbc5.com

Vermont woman dies of exposure to cold after fall, police say

RUPERT, Vt. — Vermont State Police are investigating after a woman was found dead of exposure in Rupert on Saturday. Investigators said troopers were called to a home on Sykes Hollow Road around 6:21 a.m. after a witness found the woman's body in her driveway. Officials said the victim,...
RUPERT, VT
newportdispatch.com

Man arrested for assault in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD — A 21-year-old man was arrested following an incident in Springfield early this morning. Authorities say they were notified of an active domestic disturbance in the area of Wall Street at around 12:10 a.m. Following an investigation, police allege that Isaiah Wakefield, of Springfield, assaulted a household member...
SPRINGFIELD, VT
newportdispatch.com

Man arrested on warrant in Leicester

LEICESTER — A 37-year-old man was arrested on a warrant in Leicester on Monday. Authorities say they were notified of multiple discharges of a firearm at the intersection of Leicester-Whiting Road and Swinington Hill Road at around 8:40 p.m. During the course of the investigation, police allege that the...
LEICESTER, VT
WNYT

Man shot by Albany police back in court

Jordan Young, the man shot by Albany police last year, was in court Monday to determine if police legally stopped him the night he was shot. Young is accused of charging at an officer with what police believed to be a knife. Police said Young ignored their commands, so they shot him.
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Warren County man charged with violating court order

A jury found that Robert Hedrick intentionally violated a court order, making contact with a protected party. When Hedrick was confronted by police he gave a fake name, ran, and resisted Glens Falls police officers. Hedrick was found guilty of aggravated criminal contempt, a felony. He was also found guilty...
WARREN COUNTY, NY
WNYT

Police: Albany man caught with crack cocaine in his pants

A man from Albany is facing multiple felony charges. Alonzo Lowe, 46, was found with a large amount of illegal drugs, including 23.5 grams of crack cocaine down his pants, said police. Lowe was a passenger in a car pulled over on Route 23B in Catskill on Sunday. The driver...
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Duo charged in Whitehall burglary

Two people are charged in connection with a burglary in Whitehall. It happened at a business on County Route 9 on Friday. Troopers say April Campeau and Joseph Fortin were found walking nearby, with items swiped from the business. Investigators say the duo also had stolen property from other incidents.
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Albany man accused of having illegal handgun

A man from Albany has been arrested for allegedly having an illegal handgun. T Zi U. Coles, 22, of Albany had some cannabis, and a so-called ghost gun — a 9mm privately made firearm, says the Albany County Sheriff’s Office. He faces charges, including criminal possession of a...
ALBANY, NY
NBC New York

Scammer Steals Thousands from Good Samaritans Who Let Him Use Cellphone: Police

A man allegedly stole thousands of dollars from two people who lent him their phone after he told them a fake sob story about being locked out if his apartment, police said. The scammer struck just after midnight on Jan. 14, according to police. He allegedly went up to a 21-year-old man and a 20-year-old woman on Christopher Street in Greenwich Village and asked if he could use a cellphone after he got locked out of his home.
GREENWICH, NY
WNYT

Troy police investigate possible fire and shooting

Troy police say that after firefighters responded to reports of a possible fire in Troy, they are now also investigating a shooting. Police say that around 12:30 a.m. when the firefighters responded to the Calypso Lounge at 77 Congress Street for a fire alarm, they were met with a large crowd and the sound of gunshots outside.
TROY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy