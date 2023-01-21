ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Judge issues order blocking Illinois semiautomatic gun ban

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15sClW_0kM5YDCc00
1 of 2

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — A judge issued a temporary restraining order Friday blocking the new Illinois law banning assault-style weapons and high-capacity magazines.

Effingham County Judge Joshua Morrison issued the order after former Republican candidate for attorney general Tom DeVore sued to block the law. DeVore said he’s representing hundreds of people from dozens of counties who argue the law violates their constitutional rights.

Morrison’s ruling only applies to 850 plaintiffs listed in the lawsuit in Effingham County and four licensed gun dealers.

Gov. JB Pritzker said he was not surprised by Morrison’s ruling.

“Although disappointing, it is the initial result we’ve seen in many cases brought by plaintiffs whose goal is to advance ideology over public safety,” Pritzker said. “We are well aware that this is only the first step in defending this important legislation.”

Pritzker said he remains confident the courts will uphold the constitutionality of the law.

“The Court finds the Plaintiffs have shown a likelihood of success in relation to the equal protection clause of the Illinois Constitution,” Morrison wrote in his 11-page ruling.

DeVore told the Chicago Tribune he believes that the judge “like many people in the state of Illinois have had enough of this.”

“If the General Assembly wants to pass a law then do it in the wide open, don’t do it like thieves in the night and let everybody know what they’re doing and see what they’re doing and give them a chance to participate,” DeVore said. “And I think that’s what the judge was trying to say and I look forward to this case as it continues.”

In his ruling, Morrison cited a landmark U.S. Supreme Court decision from last year that struck down New York state’s concealed carry law. That 6-3 ruling in New York Rifle & Pistol Association v. Bruen found that the “plain text” of the Second Amendment protected the right of the plaintiffs in that case to carry firearms for self-defense.

“Due to the speed with which this bill was passed, the effect to protected classes could not have been considered, nor could the Legislature have studied if this was the least restrictive way to meet their goal,” Morrison also wrote.

Pritzker signed the law on Jan. 10 in response to the mass shooting that killed seven and injured 30 at the Highland Park July Fourth parade. The law bans dozens of specific types of rapid-fire handguns and rifles, .50-caliber guns, attachments and limits cartridges to 10 rounds for long guns and 15 rounds for pistols.

Attorney General Kwame Raoul’s lawyers argued the restraining order should be denied in part because the merits of the lawsuit would fail in court. The record will show the legislation was read publicly three times, that it covers a single subject — guns — and that the plaintiffs show no evidence that the exemptions for possessing the restricted weapons are doled out unfairly.

“The act’s exceptions for professionals with specialized firearms training and experience, such as law enforcement and members of the military, easily survive rational basis scrutiny,” the state’s response said.

Comments / 44

Usrfrtmrw
4d ago

Wow!! Illinois is leading the way to a socialist lifestyle where the citizens have to totally rely on their leaders for protection. The only people with weapons will be the criminals that control their streets now. Democrats, go figure. 😂🤣😆

Reply
5
Related
The Center Square

Lawsuits against Illinois’ gun ban stack up as Pritzker expects months of wrangling

(The Center Square) – The latest legal challenge to Illinois’ gun ban has been filed and more are on the way. When passing the ban on more than 170 semi-automatic guns and magazine capacities in the Illinois Senate earlier this month, Senate President Don Harmon, D-Oak Park, told opponents “we’ll see you in court.” Gun rights groups promised to file litigation and the lawsuits are stacking up.
ILLINOIS STATE
The Center Square

Another 1,690 plaintiffs sue over Illinois’ gun ban

(The Center Square) – Another challenge to Illinois’ gun ban from attorney Thomas DeVore has been filed, and this one has twice the number of plaintiffs. Earlier this month, Gov. J.B. Pritzker enacted a law banning the sale of certain semi-automatic firearms and magazine capacities. Gun stores were immediately prohibited from selling such items to anyone other than certain individuals like law enforcement. The law grandfathers in already owned guns and magazines, but guns have to be registered with Illinois State Police by Jan. 1, 2024.
ILLINOIS STATE
southwestregionalpublishing.com

UPDATED: State preparing further defense of assault weapons ban

SPRINGFIELD – Attorney General Kwame Raoul on Monday filed a petition asking an appellate court to vacate a temporary restraining order that was issued late Friday afternoon blocking enforcement of the state’s recently-passed assault weapons ban. Raoul’s office filed the petition in the 5th District Appellate Court in...
ILLINOIS STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Illinois Democrats urging sheriff to enforce gun ban

DUPAGE COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — Three Democrat Illinois lawmakers are urging one of dozens of county sheriffs to enforce the newly minted semi-automatic firearms ban. Dozens of sheriffs across the state have said publicly they won’t enforce the ban, including sheriffs from Winnebago, Ogle, Stephenson, Lee, DeKalb, and Boone counties, saying it violates the oath […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WSPY NEWS

State Senator says constituents concerned over assault weapons ban

Morris Republican State Senator Sue Rezin says that people in her district are concerned over the passage of the state's assault weapons ban that is now being challenged in court. Your browser does not support the audio element. Rezin notes that the bill was passed during a lame duck legislative...
thecentersquare.com

How 2022 Gun Sales in Illinois Compare to the Rest of the Country

Gun sales, as approximated by background checks, surged in 2020 to 39,695,315 just as the COVID-19 pandemic began. They have declined each year since, to 38,876,673 in 2021 and to 31,596,646 in 2022. Still, these numbers remain higher than pre-pandemic levels. The FBI's National Instant Criminal Background Check System publishes...
ILLINOIS STATE
wlsam.com

Assault Weapons Ban Lawsuits: Apparently, The More, The Merrier

There have been several lawsuits brought against the Assault Weapons Ban. The most frequent argument is that it is “unconstitutional,” among others. Lawmakers and Sheriffs have spoken out for and against the ban. John Howell is joined by Peter Hancock, Statehouse Reporter for Capitol News Illinois, to discuss.
ILLINOIS STATE
wsiu.org

Natalie Phelps Finnie to lead IL Dept of Natural Resources

A former southern Illinois lawmaker has been appointed the new Director of the Illinois Department of Natural Resources. Governor JB Pritzker named Natalie Phelps Finnie the Director of IDNR. Her appointment still needs State Senate confirmation. Finnie has been Deputy Director of th agency since 2021, where she oversaw the...
ILLINOIS STATE
The Center Square

BREAKING: Judge blocks Illinois' gun ban for more than 860 who sued

(The Center Square) – Enforcement of Illinois’ gun ban has been temporarily suspended for the 860-plus individuals who sued the state. Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed the gun and magazine ban into law last week. Tuesday, attorney Thomas DeVore sued in Effingham County state court, arguing the ban is unconstitutional. During an emergency hearing Wednesday, DeVore argued, among other things, that the law violates equal protections by exempting law enforcement officers from the new ban.
ILLINOIS STATE
advantagenews.com

Illinois lawmakers get raises to $85K

Illinois state lawmakers in the 103rd General Assembly received a $12,000 pay increase for the new year, making them among the highest paid legislators in the country. The salary increase approved by Gov. J.B. Pritzker now makes the starting pay for an Illinois state lawmaker $85,000 annually. Illinois lawmakers are now the fourth highest-paid lawmakers in the country. Yet, according to U.S. census data, the average household salary for an Illinois resident is only $72,563.
ILLINOIS STATE
WAND TV

Navigator temporarily withdraws CO2 Pipeline Proposal

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)- Navigator Heartland Greenway LLC filed a motion with the ICC to voluntarily withdraw its Application for a Certificate of Authority to construct a CO2 pipeline through 13 Illinois counties on Friday. According to the Coalition to Stop CO2 Pipelines, during its initial application, Navigator failed to secure...
ILLINOIS STATE
Effingham Radio

Gov. Pritzker Announces $113.8 Million Investment in Downstate Transit

Latest funding round boosts total to $337.8 million for Illinois transit providers. Gov. JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) today announced that $113.8 million has been awarded to downstate transit providers as part of the historic, bipartisan Rebuild Illinois capital program. The funding brings the total investment in downstate transit via competitive grants to $337.8 million, supporting the Governor’s mission to create economic opportunity by improving all modes of transportation while boosting safety and efficiency.
ILLINOIS STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
626K+
Post
665M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy