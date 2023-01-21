COLLEGE BASKETBALL: SJU’s Rollercoaster Season Continues With a Loss Against Duquesne and Wins Against Loyola Chicago and La Salle

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Pennsylvania Woman Is Accused of Killing Her Parents and then Dismembering Them With a ChainsawOlive BarkerNorristown, PA
Trial for sidewalk counselor raided by the FBI officially beginsLive Action NewsPhiladelphia, PA
Verity Beck: Daughter accused of murdering and dismembering her parents for no apparent motiveLavinia ThompsonMontgomery County, PA
This Hidden Gem Restaurant in Delaware Always Has a Line Out the DoorTravel MavenWilmington, DE
DOJ Finds 4th Set of Top-Secret Docs During Delaware Search – AFTER Biden Attorneys Allegedly Conducted SeveralThe Veracity Report - Pennsylvania EditionWilmington, DE
Main Line Media News
Former Villanova coach Jay Wright feeling his successor’s pain
CHERRY HILL, N.J. — Jay Wright may have traded in his designer suits for a network blazer as a television analyst, but the former Villanova coach still bleeds blue and white. Wright feels for the Wildcats, especially head coach Kyle Neptune, as they struggle through a season in which...
philadelphiasportsdigest.com
BOYS BASKETBALL: Stewart-Herring, Roman Catholic Assert Dominance Against West Catholic
PHILADELPHIA-West Catholic came out of the locker room with a purpose, something that it hadn’t had for quite some time before Miguel Bocachica came in as head coach five years ago. A basket by MJ Branker Jr. followed by four free throws from Temple signee Zion Stanford and a huge three-pointer from Amyr Walker had put the Burrs up by seven in the third quarter.
Group 1 girls basketball powerhouse banned from state tournament after altercation
Woodbury, one of the state’s Group 1 championship contenders, has been disqualified from the state tournament after the team was hit with seven disqualifications after stepping on the court following a bench-clearing incident during the Thundering Herd’s contest against Delran last Wednesday, Woodbury athletic director Dan Howey told NJ Advance Media on Monday.
bvmsports.com
Only 1 former Eagles player will advance to Conference Championship weekend
Filed under: Only 1 former Eagles player will advance to Conference Championship weekend The list of Philly alumni competing in the playoffs has been whittled down to just one. By Alexis Chassen@Lovelybuckeye Jan 24, 2023, 1:10am EST / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Only…
Norristown-Born Broadcaster, the Portland Trail Blazer’s Version of Eagles’ Merrill Reese, Dies
Bill Schonely, Pacific Northwest sports broadcaster born in Norristown, passes at age 93. Broadcaster Bill Schonely, the voice of the Portland Trail Blazers who hailed from Norristown, has passed away at 93. Anne M. Peterson covered the silencing of his distinct baritone for The Columbian. Nicknamed “The Schonz,” Schonely’s coverage...
Main Line Media News
Devon Prep inducts three new members to its Athletic Wall of Fame
On Jan. 21, Devon Prep inducted three new members into its Athletic Wall of Fame — Paul D’Alonzo (Class of 1966), Clarke Gilbert (Class of 2002) and John Donahue (Class of 2002). D’Alonzo was a four-year varsity starter at point guard. He finished in the school’s all-time top...
billypenn.com
$400k spend for Gym; What’s the READI delay?; Another St. Joe’s merger | Morning roundup
💌 Want this daily digest emailed to you? Sign up for the free Billy Penn newsletter and it’ll land in your inbox every morning. API PA backs Helen Gym for mayor, pledging $400k spend. Pa.’s statewide Asian American civil rights and advocacy organization is backing former Councilmember Helen...
5 of Our Favorite Pizza Shops in Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - Where Are The Best Pizza Shops in Philadelphia - Whether you're looking for a slice of the good stuff or an entire pie, Philadelphia has several great pizza shops to choose from. From Angelo's Pizzeria to Pizza Shackamaxon to Tacconelli's, you'll find what you're craving at a great price.
Philadelphia Area Man Wins Thousands on The Price is Right
How many times have you stayed home from work or school because you were sick and watched The Price is Right? Too many to count, right? Yup, me too. Watching the popular CBS game show was the best part about being home sick. I would wait for 11am and turn it up so I wouldn't miss a thing. I would always think I could do much better than the contestants, especially when they would play PLINKO...my all time favorite Price is Right game.
SEPTA trolley derails in Southwest Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A SEPTA trolley derailed at the start of its service Tuesday morning.Chopper 3 was over the scene at Woodland Avenue and South 50th Street in Southwest Philadelphia.Just before 7 a.m., the trolley derailed when it was heading out of a tunnel and beginning its route, according to SEPTA.There were no passengers aboard and no one was injured.Service to trolley route 34 may be affected.
975thefanatic.com
Pennsylvania Restaurant Closes Its Doors After 14 Years
Relish, a restaurant that was located in Philadelphia’s West Oak Lane neighborhood for more than a decade, has officially closed. The eatery served its last customers on Sunday (Jan. 22). It’s food like this we will miss:. As the Philadelphia Inquirer reports, “With southern cuisine, live jazz, a...
Man dead after shooting in Pittsburgh’s Hill District; victim identified
PITTSBURGH — A man is dead after a shooting in Pittsburgh’s Hill District. Allegheny County dispatchers say police and medics were sent to the 2100 block of Bedford Avenue at around 6:20 p.m. A caller told dispatchers a man had been shot in the face. Officers found a...
abc27.com
Dry tomorrow, snow arrives Wednesday morning
Brief period of heavy snow before we changeover to rain during the afternooon... TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Breezy. Lo 30. Winds: W 10-20 mph. TUESDAY: More Clouds Than Sun, Breezy. Hi 44. Winds: W 10-20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph. WEDNESDAY: Morning Snow Changes To PM Mix/Rain. Hi 38. Winds: SE...
Popular TV Shows Set in Philadelphia: Your City on Screen
Philadelphia, the largest city in the state of Pennsylvania, has been the backdrop for many popular television shows over the years. From dramatic dramas to comedic sitcoms, these shows have captured the essence of the city and its residents.
billypenn.com
Who’s running for Philly mayor? Your regularly updated candidate tracker
Being leader of a major U.S. city is anything but easy. Yet difficult as it may be, Philadelphia’s top job is in high demand. The race to succeed term-limited Jim Kenney and become Philly’s 100th mayor is crowded — and without a clear favorite. The field is full of candidates with solid experience, varied backgrounds, and a diverse array of ideas for the city’s future.
Cause of death revealed for woman found in river near Mon Wharf
The cause of death for a woman found in the river near the Mon Wharf in August has been revealed. Gloria Anderson, 38, of Pittsburgh, died from drowning, according to a report from the Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office. Anderson’s body was found Aug. 18. River Rescue responded...
2 males in critical condition after being shot in Pittsburgh’s South Side neighborhood
PITTSBURGH — Two males were found shot in Pittsburgh’s South Side neighborhood Saturday night. Allegheny County dispatchers said police and medics were called to the area of Color Park on South 4th Street at around 9 p.m. According to Pittsburgh police, a juvenile male was found with gunshot...
Police searching for man accused of shooting teenage girl in Monroeville
MONROEVILLE, Pa. — Police are looking for a man accused of shooting a teenage girl in Monroeville. Police say they were called to the Red Roof Inn on Mosside Blvd. Saturday night at around 10:32 p.m. for reports of a girl who had been shot. When officers arrived at...
Woman shot, injured in Pittsburgh neighborhood
PITTSBURGH — A woman was shot in a Pittsburgh neighborhood Thursday morning. Police responded to the 5000 block of Dearborn Street in Garfield at 9:26 a.m. after receiving a six-round ShotSpotter alert. They were originally unable to find a victim. Officers later received a call about a woman suffering...
tourcounsel.com
Philadelphia Mills | Shopping mall in Pennsylvania
Starting with the best malls, outlets and stores in Philadelphia, you have one of the most visited and recommended malls for shopping. Philadelphia Mills, is a place that houses the largest and most affordable stores in the city, where you will find outstanding stores, and large discount outlets. Featured shopping...
