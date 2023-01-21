Read full article on original website
Related
WWMT
Otsego father dies, daughters escape vehicle driven into Lake Macatawa
PARK TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Two girls survived hours of shivering cold temperatures after they escaped their father's vehicle submerged in Lake Macatawa early Sunday morning, according to investigators. The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office dive team pulled the body of 52-year-old Otsego resident John Dower from a Nissan Rogue at...
WWMT
Grand Rapids man sentenced to 37 months for illegally selling, trafficking guns
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Grand Rapids man will spend over three years behind bars for illegally buying and trafficking firearms, according to U.S. Attorney Mark Totten Monday. Jerreil Martin ran an illegal gun trafficking business using a tactic called "straw purchasing." He charged customers $50 to $100 per...
WWMT
Lucky Girl Brewing Company catches fire for the third time in one day
GOBLES, Mich. — An investigation is underway after a third fire broke out at Lucky Girl Brewing Company. Paw Paw firefighters had already put out the flames on two separate occasions earlier Tuesday morning, when the third fire erupted. The Paw Paw Fire Department responded to smoke coming out...
WWMT
Vandalized Gobles brewery alarms local business owners
GOBLES, Mich. — A vandalized brewing company raised concerns for local business owners who are afraid the same destruction could happen to them. Destruction at Dirtbag Brewing Company: Gobles Brewing Company set to open in summer of 2023 vandalized. Dirtbag Brewing Company in Gobles was set to open in...
WWMT
Winter storm taking aim at West Michigan
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — For an updated forecast, visit the story: Heavy, wet snow arrives Wednesday morning. A winter storm is projected to brush West Michigan Wednesday, likely bringing the most snow we've seen since the blizzard just before last Christmas. A powerful storm is projected to move from the...
WWMT
Portage Central High School student selected for U.S. Senate Youth Program
WASHINGTON, D.C. — A Portage Central High School senior was among the two students selected to represent Michigan in the U.S. Senate Youth Program, according to a Sunday news release. Fayyaz Razi, and Olivia Serio from International Academy Okma campus, will join Senators Debbie Stabenow and Gary Peters for...
WWMT
Downtown Kalamazoo Chili Cook-Off returns Jan. 28
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Relish in the sweet and spicy flavors of chili from your favorite Kalamazoo restaurants, businesses, and organizations. The Downtown Kalamazoo Chili Cook-Off is returning for another year Jan. 28, according to event organizers. The free and family-friendly event is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
WWMT
Tanker loses control, spills 4,000 gallons of fuel on US-131
ROCKFORD, Mich. — Clean up efforts continue after a tanker rolled over on US-131 Tuesday morning, spilling thousands of gallons of fuel on the roadway. The incident happened near 12 Mile Road when the tanker lost control on the icy road and drove into a ditch, according to Michigan State Police in a tweet.
WWMT
Church group celebrates one year of providing meals for homeless
On Sunday the members of the Congregational Church of God in Christ celebrated their one-year anniversary of providing meals to the community, by serving. Dozens lined up to receive free meals at Arcadia Creek Festival Place on Sunday afternoon. The food is supplied through donations from the church and their...
WWMT
West Michigan high school graduate returning home to star on stage
KALAMAZOO, Mich — The acting bug hit at a young age for Trinity Posey. When she was 9 years old, the 2019 Portage Northern High School graduate appeared in a show at the Kalamazoo Civic Theatre. Now, she is returning to West Michigan as a cast member of a...
WWMT
Man dies in hospital after being shot at Nunica home
CROCKERY TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A Nunica man died Monday after being shot inside his home, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office. Deputies were called to the home on 120th Avenue in Crockery Township for a report of a shooting. Lake Macatawa brave escape: Two children escape car submerged...
WWMT
AK pistol, converted gun seized during Michigan Avenue traffic stop
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Two people were arrested after two guns were found by Kalamazoo public safety officers during a traffic stop early Monday morning. Public safety officers were called to East Michigan Avenue near Harrison Street to address quality of life issues, and stopped a car for a traffic violation, according to the department.
WWMT
Deputies use patrol vehicles to stop stolen F450 in multi-county chase
EATON COUNTY, Mich. — A suspect in a stolen F450 lead deputies on a multi-county chase, speeding through stop sticks and ending with a crash into patrol vehicles Tuesday, according to the Eaton County Sheriff's Office. The chase began in Barry County when dispatch advised the Eaton County Sheriff's...
WWMT
Gov. Whitmer to hold roundtables to discuss issues affecting Michiganders
LANSING, Mich. — Governor Gretchen Whitmer is scheduled to sit down with Michiganders Tuesday at roundtables to discuss issues affecting them. The roundtables are to take place in Lansing and Brighton. The first discussion is expected to happen in Lansing at 8:30 a.m. State of the State address: Whitmer,...
WWMT
BHDPS asks for public's help solving suspicious death
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WSBT) — Investigators need your help solving a suspicious death in Benton Harbor. Leon Johnson was found dead inside his home on LaSalle Street Sunday night. Police say he had lived there for a long time and that his death is suspicious. No other details have...
WWMT
Palisades closing could hurt area's economy, evaluation shows
VAN BUREN COUNTY, Mich. — As an effort to reopen Van Buren County's nuclear power plant simmers in Washington D.C., Covert Township and its neighboring communities are planning as if it'll stay shut down for good. Researchers with the University of Michigan’s Economic Growth Institute presented a new evaluation...
WWMT
Car fire slows morning commute on NB US-131 in Kalamazoo County
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich — Firefighters were on the scene Monday putting out a damaging car fire, right during the busy morning commute. It happened on US-131 near Exit 44 and D Avenue in Kalamazoo County. The right lane of northbound US 131 closed for a while, slowing traffic. All...
WWMT
Heavy, wet snow arrives Wednesday morning
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Our four-week break from traditional, wintertime weather in West Michigan is about to end as a heavy, wet snow event unloads during the middle of your week. Winter Weather Advisories expanded to include locations near and south of I-96, which obviously impacts Kalamazoo County. What's the...
WWMT
ZZ Top returning to rock out FireKeepers Casino Hotel
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Rock and roll legends and Hall of Famer inductee ZZ Top is returning to Battle Creek in April. The band is expected to perform at FireKeepers Casino Hotel Event Center Friday, April 7 at 8 p.m., according to a news release. March: Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias...
WWMT
Kent County deputies investigate stabbing, stolen car
TYRONE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — One man was stabbed in the stomach early Sunday morning in Tyrone Township, according to the Kent County Sheriff's Office. Deputies were called to 14101 Sparta Ave. Northwest around 9 a.m. Sunday morning and found the 30-year-old victim, they said. Thirty minutes later, deputies were...
Comments / 0