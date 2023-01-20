Read full article on original website
KWQC
One dead, one injured after falling while on the job
DYERSVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - A man from Manchester is dead, and a second person hurt, after Dyersville Police say they fell while on the job. Police, fire and EMS personnel responded to Farmtek, located at 1440 Field of Dreams Way in Dyersville on Thursday around 8:40 a.m. When officers arrived,...
KCRG.com
Driver in custody after Cedar Falls Car Chase
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - At 11:35 p.m. Saturday night, Black Hawk County Dispatch got a report of a reckless driver at University Avenue in Cedar Falls. The reckless driver, traveling very fast, passed a Cedar Falls Police Officer in the area. The Cedar Falls Police tried to start a traffic stop, but the driver didn’t pull over. Instead, the driver continued traveling south on Highway 58 before heading east on Highway 20.
iheart.com
Driver Strikes Three Patrol Vehicles During Chase
(Black Hawk County, IA) -- Three law enforcement vehicles were struck by a fleeing vehicle during a high speed chase Saturday night. A Cedar Falls Police Officer attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver refused to pull over, according to police. Stop sticks were used to stop the vehicle...
KCRG.com
Marion police release new details in case of missing 83-year-old
MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - Police looking for a missing 83-year-old Marion man say the man was involved in a crash the day he was reported missing. In a press release, Marion police said Theodore “Ted” Wolf was involved in a minor crash on Jan. 16 at about 4 p.m. in Johnson County.
cbs2iowa.com
Pursuit ends with an arrest in Waterloo
Cedar Falls — Sunday morning, the Cedar Fall Police Department (PD) announced they've made an arrest following a pursuit on Saturday, January 21st. Police say a patrolling officer passed the driver at a high rate of speed shortly after the Black Hawk County Dispatch received a report of a reckless driver on University Avenue in Cedar Falls at around 11:30 p.m.
KCJJ
Two squatters charged with living in abandoned trailer at Iowa City mobile home park
Iowa City Police say two squatters have been charged with Trespassing after they were found living in an abandoned trailer at an Iowa City mobile home park. The Forest View manufactured housing community on Laura Drive is being razed for future development. Police say they received a report just after 5am last Monday of three cars parked at one of the abandoned trailers, with the lights on inside.
Driver hits 3 patrol cars in Black Hawk County high speed chase
BLACK HAWK COUNTY, Iowa — A driver hit three law enforcement vehicles during a high speed chase late Saturday night. At around 11:35 p.m. Black Hawk County dispatch received a report of a reckless driver on University Ave. in Cedar Falls. A Cedar Falls Police Officer responded and attempted to initiate a traffic stop on […]
cbs2iowa.com
Head on accident sends two to the hospital with serious injuries
On Friday, The Linn County Sheriff's Office responded to a accident at W Mt Vernon Rd and Ballard Rd. Officials says the accident happened around 6:07 pm when Mary Goslin, 44, of Mt Vernon, was eastbound on W Mt Vernon Rd near Ballard Rd when she crossed the center line and struck a westbound vehicle head on driven by Amanda Dragon, 22, of Mt Vernon.
KCRG.com
Police still searching for missing Marion man
MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - Police are still searching for the 83-year-old Marion man who was last seen four days ago. Police said Theodore “Ted” Wolf was last seen driving on Monday at 12:30 p.m. He was driving his red Ford Edge with an Iowa license plate EL779. He...
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids man gets 20 years in prison for 2011 taxicab robbery
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - 44-year-old Johnathan DeWayne Mitchel has been sentenced to 20 years in federal prison after robbing a taxi over a decade ago. In the plea hearing, Mitchell admitted he robbed a Century cab on April 29, 2011, and took money and personal effects from the driver. Evidence admitted at the trial, showed the cab driver died of multiple stab wounds she sustained during the robbery. Investigators say Mitchell used the robbery proceeds to purchase crack cocaine.
KCJJ
North Liberty Police: Man found staggering along Highway 965 asked officer for a hug, took a “fighting stance” when request refused
North Liberty Police say they encountered an intoxicated subject who requested an officer give him a hug, then tried to fight the officer when the request was denied. The suspect…31-year-old Jorge Cadena Cruz…has no known address. Police say Cadena Cruz was seen by an officer staggering along Highway 965 near Cherry Street just before 1:45 Sunday morning. He reportedly fell multiple times while trying to walk, had slurred speech, and smelled of ingested alcohol.
KCJJ
Three teens charged after fight resulting in injuries at IC theater
Three teens have been charged after a reported assault earlier this month that left one participant injured. Iowa City Police were called to a fight at the Sycamore Theaters just after 11:45am on January 12th. A 16-year-old boy reportedly poured a cup of soda on another 16-year-old boy who the first boy thought had been harassing him. The second boy and a 15-year-old girl allegedly responded by punching the other boy multiple times, leading to a chipped tooth, bleeding from the nose and mouth and bruising on both cheeks.
KCJJ
Iowa City man accused of threatening to shoot citizens and police
An Iowa City man was arrested last week when he threatened to shoot people downtown. The incident occurred Thursday morning at the Old Capitol Mall. Police were called around 10:30 because 19-year-old Emmanuel Joselson of Graslon Drive was threatening to shoot people. While out with the officers, Joselson allegedly made...
kiwaradio.com
Eastern Iowa Woman Jailed For Excessive Speed, Excessive Alcohol
Black Hawk County, Iowa — A 21-year-old woman was jailed earlier this week in Black Hawk County after allegedly being caught driving 103 miles per hour. According to a tweet from the Iowa State Patrol, the unidentified young woman was not only driving at an excessive rate of speed, but also allegedly tested at more than five times the legal limit for intoxication, blowing a .421 on the trooper’s PBT (Preliminary Breath Tester). The legal limit for blood alcohol content in Iowa is .08.
Mix 94.7 KMCH
Fayette County Man Arrested for Relationship with Minor
A Fayette County man has been arrested after he was found to be in a relationship with a female minor. The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office says after a week-long investigation, they’ve filed two charges against 26-year old Kian Lee Halverson of Hawkeye. Halverson has been charged with Second...
KCJJ
IC Police arrest man claiming to be God while wielding windshield wiper
Iowa City Police have arrested a man they say claimed to be God while he wielded a windshield wiper. According to arrest records, officers were called to an address on Wade Street at 2:30pm on October 4th for a subject who was trying to gain access to buildings while “talking crazy”. Arriving officers say they found the suspect…39-year-old Warren McDuffie of Amhurst Street…standing outside a residence on Towncrest Lane. According to police, McDuffie claimed the property was his, and that he was God.
KCJJ
IC man arrested after allegedly attempting to register stolen van with Johnson County Treasurer’s Office
An Iowa City man faces charges after he allegedly tried to register a stolen van with the Johnson County Treasurer’s Office. 39-year-old Joshua Kelley of Friendship Street was booked into the Johnson County Jail just before 12:30 Friday afternoon. Police say Kelley entered the treasurer’s office on South Dubuque Street just after 11am on November 23rd, 2021 and attempted to register a 2008 Chrysler Town & County van as a 2004 Chrysler Town & County van by using a false vehicle identification number. Kelley also allegedly attached the license plate from the 2004 van to the dashboard of the 2008 van.
KCRG.com
AMC in SW Cedar Rapids permanently closes
The city's Recycling Coordinator and Climate Action Coordinator gave advice on everything from reusable water bottles, to the type of gum that would be better for the environment. President of Xavier Catholic High School welcomes school voucher program. Updated: 6 hours ago. He welcomes the governor's voucher program, saying it...
Maquoketa Caves murders: 911 call released
On July 22nd of last year, a woman was woken up by a child who said his family had been killed at a tent in the Maquoketa Caves State Park. The child was nine-year-old Arlo Schmidt, the lone surviving member of the family. Cecilia Sherwin is the mother of Maquoketa Caves killer 23-year-old Anthony Sherwin. […]
x1071.com
Dubuque Woman Sentenced For Theft of Credit Card
A woman from Dubuque has been sentenced to two years of probation for stealing and using a credit card from an assisted-living facility resident. 35 year old Tiffany Banks was given the sentence in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County after pleading guilty to a charge of unauthorized use of a credit card. As part of her sentence, Banks must pay an $855 fine and a 15% surcharge. A report was made February 1st, 2021, that $50, one debit card and two credit cards were stolen from the wallet of a man staying at an apartment at Sunset Park Place at the time of the theft. The exact time of the theft is unknown, but the missing cash and cards were discovered January 29th, 2021. The debit card and one of the credit cards were used several times throughout January 2021.
Eagle 102.3
