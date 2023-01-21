Read full article on original website
Toledo tenant without heat for more than 2 months
TOLEDO, Ohio — As Toledo deals with impending subfreezing temperatures and accumulating snow, many are bundling up or staying home. But some don't have the luxury of a warm home. Michael Degler lives in the Warren Sherman neighborhood of central Toledo. He woke up one day in November in...
fox2detroit.com
2 arrested after headless body found in Michigan field in 1997
LENAWEE COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - More than 25 years ago, the headless body of a man was found under a thin layer of snow in a Michigan field. A Lenawee County farmer found the body in Lenawee County's Blissfield Township on Nov. 19, 1997. Police said the hands were also cut off.
Toledo's largest Asian supermarket opens on Secor Road
TOLEDO, Ohio — Kirin Asian Mart is ringing in the new year by ringing up customers eagerly shopping at Toledo's largest Asian supermarket. Although the family-owned store on Secor Road in west Toledo specializes in Asian groceries and goods, its owners aim for a wide appeal. Toledo's diversity is what drew store manager Vicky Wang's family to the Glass City to open a second supermarket around 20 years after opening their first near Ann Arbor.
13abc.com
TFRD battles fire at Dorr St home for second time in the last year
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Fire and Rescue crews are battling a fire at a home in the 4300 block of Dorr Street Monday night. TFRD tells 13abc every one inside the home made it out safely. Investigators are still working to figure out what sparked the fire but they believe is started in the attic.
13abc.com
Toledo reactions of Monterey Park shooting
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -The sound of sirens flooded the streets of Monterey park, California Saturday night. After a gunman opened fire on a group of Lunar New Year celebrators in a dance studio. The ripple effects are reaching Asian American communities across the country, even right here in Toledo. Xiao...
Two men arrested for 1997 killing in Lenawee County
TOLEDO, Ohio — Two men, including one from Toledo, were arrested Tuesday and charged with killing a man in Michigan more than 25 years ago. Michael Sepulveda, 49, of Toledo, and Richardo Sepulveda, 51, of Cincinnati, are facing numerous felony charges, including first degree murder, assault with intent to maim and tampering with evidence. Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced the arrests Tuesday.
13abc.com
Cat might be down to 8 lives after rescued from busy highway in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -The Ohio State Highway Patrol released new video of a black cat being rescued by a trooper and a good samaritan from a busy highway near Toledo. Trooper Katie Thomas saw the cat huddled against the concrete barrier I-475 in Lucas County, and at first the cat looked like it was going to let her pick it up.
13abc.com
TPD patrolman becomes first black officer to receive badge number one
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A patrolman for the Toledo Police Department has become the first Black officer to be presented with badge number one. Officer Dana Slay, the highest-ranking TPD patrolman who joined the police department in 1990, was presented with the pin by her daughter, who had the honor of pinning badge number one on her mother.
Cold case: 2 brothers arrested in Ohio in connection with headless, handless body found in Michigan farmer's field in 1997
Two brothers who live in Ohio have been arrested in connection with a decades-old cold case murder in Michigan. A body was found in a Lenawee County field without a head or hands in 1997.
Perrysburg City Administrator to resign Feb. 10
PERRYSBURG, Ohio — Perrysburg's City Administrator Bridgette Kabat will resign from her position on Feb. 10, the city of Perrysburg announced Monday. Kabat notified Mayor Tom Mackin in a letter Monday that she had accepted a position with a new employer in northwest Ohio. The search for a new...
Fox 19
Cincinnati man arrested in grisly cold-case murder outside Toledo
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Cincinnati suspect faces murder charges 25 years after the slaying and dismembering of a man in Michigan. The U.S. Marshals Service on Tuesday arrested 51-year-old Richardo Sepulveda as well as a Toledo man, 49-year-old Michael Sepulveda on charges including premeditated murder, according to Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel.
Driver robbed, shot at while delivering food to apartment complex in south Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio — A delivery driver is safe after being robbed at gunpoint early Sunday in south Toledo. The 30-year-old delivery driver told Toledo police he was delivering food to an address at the Byrneport Apartments on Byrneport Drive around 1 a.m. Sunday, according to a TPD report. The delivery driver said that when he arrived, a man pointed a gun at him and took money and food. The suspect shot into the delivery driver's car as he fled the scene, police claim.
13abc.com
TPD: One male struck in hit-and-run
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run accident on Tuesday night. According to TPD, a male pedestrian was struck around 9:10 p.m. on Tremainsville Rd. and Fern Dr. A life squad transported the victim. However, there are no further details regarding his condition. TPD remains...
Bowling Green Schools Superintendent Scruci to retire
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — Bowling Green Schools Superintendent Francis Scruci is retiring after the school year. Scruci confirmed the news to WTOL 11 Tuesday in a text message: "I am retiring, not resigning. No plans after that at this point. Thanks for reaching out." According to multiple reports, Scruci's...
13abc.com
Perrysburg Sculpture Walk Winter Photo Contest returns
PERRYSBURG, Ohio (WTVG) - The Perrysburg Sculpture Walk Winter Photo Contest is returning next week. Visit Perrysburg says from Jan. 30 through Feb. 28, photographers of all skill levels are invited to enter their original photography depicting the beauty of the winter season on the sculptures at Woodlands Park located at 429 E. Boundary St. in Perrysburg.
fox2detroit.com
Southeast Michigan school closings: Check the list for Wednesday, Jan. 25
DETROIT (FOX 2) - The incoming snow piling onto Southeast Michigan has caused school districts all over Metro Detroit to cancel class. Check the school closings list here. Most areas will get 3-5 inches, with the snow starting Wednesday morning and continuing into the evening. VIEW: Snow timeline. A Winter...
Father finds new purpose in violence intervention after losing son to shooting
TOLEDO, Ohio — Neiko McIntyre is one of the 11 teenagers killed in the Toledo area since Feb. 12, 2022. Christopher McIntyre, Neiko's father, said the violence involving young people in Toledo has gotten out of hand and he's working to change that. Christopher said Neiko was loving, caring...
13abc.com
Toledo City Council aims to protect residents from lead poison exposure
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo City Council passed an ordinance that declared lead a public health emergency and replaced the existing chapter of Toledo Municipal Code with a new one aiming to help those impacted by lead exposure. According to the World Health Organization, no level of lead exposure is...
WANE-TV
OSHP: Williams County semitruck crash leaves 2 people with ‘serious injuries’
WILLIAMS COUNTY, Ohio (WANE) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) is investigating a crash in Williams County that left two people with “serious” injuries. At approximately 4:53 p.m. Tuesday, authorities responded to the intersection of U.S. 6 and County Road 12C in Center Township. According to...
