Westerly parents outraged over graphic book featuring provocative material in high school libraryEdy ZooWesterly, RI
Celebrity Chefs, TV Personalities, And More Scheduled To Appear At Mohegan Sun Wine And Food Fest 2023Florence CarmelaMontville, CT
Beloved grocery store chain opening another new location in ConnecticutKristen WaltersGlastonbury, CT
Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in ConnecticutTravel MavenMiddlefield, CT
Major supermarket chain closing grocery store location in ConnecticutKristen WaltersCromwell, CT
Restaurant Closing Soon In CT: 'Great Relief', Owner Says
A restaurant in Windham County known for its unique vegan options will soon be taking a sabbatical. Not Only Juice Marketplace and Kitchen, located in Willimantic at 790 Main St. (Route 66), will be closing at the end of March after eight years, according to a Facebook post from the business.&…
Connecticut's Best Once-In-A-Lifetime Meal Is In New Haven
If you only had one final opportunity to eat a meal in Connecticut, where would it be? There is a right answer to this question, according to Eat This Not That. By searching reviews and food publications, Eat This Not That compiled a list of the best once-in-a-lifetime meals in each state. Their Connecticut pick is Union League Cafe, which they describe as “an old-world Parisian cafe.”
This is the Best Buffet in Connecticut According to Yelp Reviews
Connecticut is home to dozens of different buffets that specialize in everything from Asian cuisine to homestyle cooking but one, in particular, has caught the eye of the online business directory known as Yelp.
Southbury diner voted best in Connecticut: report
SOUTHBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — In a state packed with incredible diners, locals and tourists are bound to ask themselves which one is the best of the best. Well, for those who wondered, you’re questions are answered. Food & Wine Magazine recently reported on the best diners in every state, including our own. And the trendy, […]
Name of new diner is a cause for concern for some town residents
Hoping to start a new business, Carmen Quiroga opened a new breakfast spot in Coventry, Connecticut earlier this month. She named her diner and coffee shop "Woke Breakfast and Lunch". (source)
Bristol Press
Changes coming to Bristol ShopRite
BRISTOL – Changes are coming to the Bristol ShopRite at 1200 Farmington Avenue as the Cingari family has purchased the business, making the Bristol location its twelfth ShopRite location. Owning several locations in the southwestern portion of Connecticut and taking leadership of the Bristol location in October of last...
Made in Connecticut: Litchfield man turns wood into works of art
One Connecticut man has turned a hobby into a passion after buying a used lathe at an auction. He spins up everything from wooden sculptures to dinnerware.
What is the long-term plan to take out Connecticut’s trash?
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — For 50 years, 30% of the state’s trash has ended up at MIRA’s renewable energy facility in Hartford. But, after the plant closed last July, Connecticut needs a new place for its waste. With 2.4 million tons of trash produced each year, the lack of a long-term plan has many town […]
Connecticut Restaurant To Close After 26 Years As Owner Focuses On Family
After serving customers for more than two decades, a Connecticut restaurant will soon close its doors.Pancho Loco, located in the Tolland County town of Vernon, will close on Friday, Feb. 24, the owner announced on Friday, Jan. 20. He said he made the decision to close the eatery as his wife unde…
Eyewitness News
Investigation underway in Willimantic neighborhood
Karen Thomas, a certified etiquette educator, talks about etiquette we should follow when it comes to leaving money.
Eyewitness News
LEGO will be moving its Enfield Headquarters out of state
Karen Thomas, a certified etiquette educator, talks about etiquette we should follow when it comes to leaving money. A news conference in Middletown was held earlier this morning announcing that all the kinks in the program have been worked out. NEWS CONFERENCE: ‘Hero pay’ for essential COVID workers to start...
‘Bluey’ live show coming to Connecticut
The live stage version of the popular children's television show, Bluey, is coming to Connecticut in March.
The Mohegan Sun Wine and Food Fest 2023 is back and it's going to be better than ever this year with seven brand new exclusive events. You can participate in a weekend full of wines, spirits, celebrity chef showcases and delightful dishes! There will be 14 events over 4 days and you can enjoy a weekend of Indulgence, every foodie and wine connoisseurs dream come true.
Eyewitness News
BREAKING: Person struck by driver on Route 6 in Bristol
FORECAST: Snow really kicks in around 2 or 3 p.m. Meteorologist Scot Haney said the steady snow part of our Early Warning Weather Alert should arrive by mid-afternoon Wednesday. Here's his 7 a.m. forecast. MORNING BUSINESS REPORT: Lego moving, FDA baby food lead limit, Walmart to raise starting wage. Updated:...
iheart.com
Meet Maxine, She May Be Shy at First but She is a Fun Loving Pup!
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered. She can be a little shy but once she knows you she's a fun-loving pup! She sings along with the ACO’s, gets along well with other dogs, loves to give kisses, and looks absolutely adorable in pink. She enjoys small plush toys and her favorite treat is cheese.
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Man's death investigated in Willimantic
Darryl McDaniels from Run-D.M.C. visits middle schoolers in West Haven.
Eyewitness News
More than 50 cats rescued from hoarding situation in Middletown
MIDDLETOWN CT (WFSB) – Pieper Veterinary and Middletown Animal Control are working together to take care of 59 cats rescued in a hoarding situation. According to animal control officers, the situation started at a Middletown home in early 2020. A resident first rescued four pregnant cats off the streets,...
2023 Connecticut ski season: More artificial snow, smaller crowds
MIDDLEFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — The slopes this year are a little more artificial and much less crowded thanks to a mostly snowless winter. That’s making things more challenging for Connecticut’s ski resorts, but Powder Ridge in Middlefield is powering through. “Obviously, business is down a little bit,” said Tom Loring, the resort’s director of guest […]
Eyewitness News
Darryl McDaniels of Run-D.M.C. visits West Haven middle schoolers
WEST HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Students at Bailey Middle School in West Haven were visited by a hip hop legend today. Darryl McDaniels of Run-D.M.C. stopped by to speak with the 8th grade class about bullying, being kind, and making good decisions. It’s hard to imagine anyone poking fun at...
This city has the most expensive home heating oil in Connecticut
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — While the cost of home heating oil has risen sharply to last year, it has hit wallets harder in one Connecticut city. The wholesale price of home heating oil can vary depending on where you live in the Constitution State, according to tracking data from the Connecticut Department of Energy and […]
