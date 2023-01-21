ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lyme, CT

Daily Voice

Connecticut's Best Once-In-A-Lifetime Meal Is In New Haven

If you only had one final opportunity to eat a meal in Connecticut, where would it be? There is a right answer to this question, according to Eat This Not That. By searching reviews and food publications, Eat This Not That compiled a list of the best once-in-a-lifetime meals in each state. Their Connecticut pick is Union League Cafe, which they describe as “an old-world Parisian cafe.”
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Southbury diner voted best in Connecticut: report

SOUTHBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — In a state packed with incredible diners, locals and tourists are bound to ask themselves which one is the best of the best. Well, for those who wondered, you’re questions are answered. Food & Wine Magazine recently reported on the best diners in every state, including our own. And the trendy, […]
SOUTHBURY, CT
Bristol Press

Changes coming to Bristol ShopRite

BRISTOL – Changes are coming to the Bristol ShopRite at 1200 Farmington Avenue as the Cingari family has purchased the business, making the Bristol location its twelfth ShopRite location. Owning several locations in the southwestern portion of Connecticut and taking leadership of the Bristol location in October of last...
BRISTOL, CT
WTNH

What is the long-term plan to take out Connecticut’s trash?

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — For 50 years, 30% of the state’s trash has ended up at MIRA’s renewable energy facility in Hartford.  But, after the plant closed last July, Connecticut needs a new place for its waste. With 2.4 million tons of trash produced each year, the lack of a long-term plan has many town […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

LEGO will be moving its Enfield Headquarters out of state

Karen Thomas, a certified etiquette educator, talks about etiquette we should follow when it comes to leaving money. A news conference in Middletown was held earlier this morning announcing that all the kinks in the program have been worked out. NEWS CONFERENCE: ‘Hero pay’ for essential COVID workers to start...
ENFIELD, CT
Florence Carmela

Celebrity Chefs, TV Personalities, And More Scheduled To Appear At Mohegan Sun Wine And Food Fest 2023

The Mohegan Sun Wine and Food Fest 2023 is back and it's going to be better than ever this year with seven brand new exclusive events. You can participate in a weekend full of wines, spirits, celebrity chef showcases and delightful dishes! There will be 14 events over 4 days and you can enjoy a weekend of Indulgence, every foodie and wine connoisseurs dream come true.
MONTVILLE, CT
Eyewitness News

BREAKING: Person struck by driver on Route 6 in Bristol

FORECAST: Snow really kicks in around 2 or 3 p.m. Meteorologist Scot Haney said the steady snow part of our Early Warning Weather Alert should arrive by mid-afternoon Wednesday. Here's his 7 a.m. forecast. MORNING BUSINESS REPORT: Lego moving, FDA baby food lead limit, Walmart to raise starting wage. Updated:...
BRISTOL, CT
iheart.com

Meet Maxine, She May Be Shy at First but She is a Fun Loving Pup!

Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered. She can be a little shy but once she knows you she's a fun-loving pup! She sings along with the ACO’s, gets along well with other dogs, loves to give kisses, and looks absolutely adorable in pink. She enjoys small plush toys and her favorite treat is cheese.
STRATFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

More than 50 cats rescued from hoarding situation in Middletown

MIDDLETOWN CT (WFSB) – Pieper Veterinary and Middletown Animal Control are working together to take care of 59 cats rescued in a hoarding situation. According to animal control officers, the situation started at a Middletown home in early 2020. A resident first rescued four pregnant cats off the streets,...
MIDDLETOWN, CT
WTNH

2023 Connecticut ski season: More artificial snow, smaller crowds

MIDDLEFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — The slopes this year are a little more artificial and much less crowded thanks to a mostly snowless winter. That’s making things more challenging for Connecticut’s ski resorts, but Powder Ridge in Middlefield is powering through. “Obviously, business is down a little bit,” said Tom Loring, the resort’s director of guest […]
MIDDLEFIELD, CT
Eyewitness News

Darryl McDaniels of Run-D.M.C. visits West Haven middle schoolers

WEST HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Students at Bailey Middle School in West Haven were visited by a hip hop legend today. Darryl McDaniels of Run-D.M.C. stopped by to speak with the 8th grade class about bullying, being kind, and making good decisions. It’s hard to imagine anyone poking fun at...
WEST HAVEN, CT
WTNH

This city has the most expensive home heating oil in Connecticut

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — While the cost of home heating oil has risen sharply to last year, it has hit wallets harder in one Connecticut city. The wholesale price of home heating oil can vary depending on where you live in the Constitution State, according to tracking data from the Connecticut Department of Energy and […]
CONNECTICUT STATE

