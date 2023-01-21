Read full article on original website
Related
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to huge Patrick Mahomes update
The Kansas City Chiefs were hit with quite a scare during Saturday night’s Division Round showdown with the Jacksonville Jaguars when star quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffered a leg injury that momentarily kept him out of the game. But Mahomes did return to the game even despite a high ankle sprain and it’s sounding more and more like he’s going to play in this week’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
NFL World Reacts To The Tom Brady, Raiders Announcement
The NFL world today is fixated on Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers. Questions continue to follow the future Hall-of-Famers regarding their future. Is retirement on the table? What about a change of scenery? In the case of Brady, a report emerged Tuesday indicating Brady may play in 2023... just ...
Broncos Have Reportedly 'Made Decision' On Coaching Offer
The Denver Broncos have already interviewed Sean Payton for their head coaching position, and are reportedly planning a second meeting with the former Saints head coach. If FS1's Colin Cowherd is correct, Denver doesn't even need to speak with Payton again. On "The Herd" Tuesday afternoon, Cowherd ...
NFL reveals one surprising MVP Award nominee
The NFL just dropped the nominations for league MVP and a few names may surprise a few fans. The nominees for league MVP are: Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, Jalen Hurts Joe Burrow and Justin Jefferson. The finalists for the 2022 AP MVP. 👀 📺: #NFLHonors — Thursday, Feb. 9 at 9pm ET on NBC pic.twitter.com/7YOkys5edJ Read more... The post NFL reveals one surprising MVP Award nominee appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
5 Observations from Jaguars GM Trent Baalke's season-ending press conference
Jaguars General Manager Trent Baalke has plenty to be excited about after the team exceeded all expectations this year, winning the AFC South and advancing to the second round of the playoffs. With Doug Pederson at the helm as the team's head coach, the team reached new heights with players...
Comments / 0