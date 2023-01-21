ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Juneau, AK

49 state of mind
4d ago

Drought 😳 we’ve gotten more snow and rain in the past two years than we’ve had in 20 I’m not sure these climate scientists don’t have a stake in green energy stocks. I know democrats do

Doug Stewart

Northwest, Alaska crabbers strike for better prices

The new year started off with a fizzle for West Coast and Alaska crab fisheries, with fleets in Oregon and Alaska striking for higher ex-vessel prices. In Oregon, the Dungeness Dec. 1 opening was delayed in hopes that meat fill in the crabs would increase, and that levels of domoic acid would decrease in some of the test areas. Equally driving delays was the fleet’s effort of nudging processors’ offers closer to $4.75 per pound, like they started with in 2022, rather than the $2.25 per pound they offered in the advent of the 2023 season.
ALASKA STATE
alaskasnewssource.com

A messy winter meltdown for Southcentral

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Winter Weather Advisories are in effect for snow and high winds in the Interior, for the Kobuk and Noatak Valleys. Strong winds to 50 mph and snowfall of 8 to 12 inches. This is in addition to a Wind Chill Advisory for wind chills down to 55 below.
ALASKA STATE
alaskasnewssource.com

Warmest day since early November to bring slick road conditions

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Thanks to a combination of warming winds and the incoming air masses, temperatures across Southcentral Alaska continue to warm. For the first time since early November, temperatures are hovering in the upper 30s and lower 40s. While we did see a brief warming trend at the start of the year, Anchorage only managed to warm to 38 degrees. As of Tuesday morning, temperatures have already warmed to 39 in Anchorage and could climb a few more degrees through the day.
ANCHORAGE, AK
ktoo.org

Board of Game votes down education requirement for young hunters in Southeast

The state’s Board of Game unanimously voted down a proposal that would have required young hunters in Southeast to complete an education course before hunting alone. The board decided the change could cause too much red tape in remote areas, unfairly limiting subsistence hunters while costing too much for the state’s fish and game department.
JUNEAU, AK
fox29.com

Alaska town sees sun for the first time in 65 days

UTQUIAGVIK, Alaska - After 65 days without sun, Utqiaġvik, Alaska, finally saw a glimpse on Monday. For the first time this year, the Alaskan community about 320 miles north of the Arctic circle finally welcomed sunrise at 1:03 p.m. They didn't get much of a glimpse, though, as the sun set at 2:15 p.m.
ALASKA STATE
alaskasnewssource.com

Rain, snow and low wind chills

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Southerly flow is bringing in rain to southern parts of the state this week. Snow will mix with and eventually turn to rain for southeast and parts of Southcentral Alaska. A Winter Weather Advisory is in place for the Susitna Valley, where significant snow of 8-12...
ALASKA STATE
alaskapublic.org

Local Alaska egg producers fill cracks during shortage

From the excitement in Kim Keck’s voice, you’d think she just came across a pot of gold in the parking lot of Kaladi Brothers in Soldotna earlier this month. She was picking up three dozen eggs from Jacob Burton, of Poimea Farm in Sterling. Keck said she grew up with farm-fresh eggs, on the East Coast.
SOLDOTNA, AK
kmxt.org

State’s largest teachers union voices its support for Kodiak crabbers

The National Education Association’s Alaska chapter is standing with Kodiak crabbers. That’s according to a letter from NEA-Alaska President Tom Klaameyer to the president of the Kodiak Crab Alliance Cooperative, Luke Lester, and it’s the first statewide organization to formally back the fleet amid price negotiations with local seafood processors.
KODIAK, AK
alaskapublic.org

Signature drive begins to rid Alaska of ranked choice voting

Alaska Lt. Gov. Nancy Dahlstrom has certified an application for a petition that, if successful, would get rid of the state’s ranked choice voting system and non-partisan primary. Sponsor Art Mathias wants to go back to the traditional election, where a candidate from each officially recognized party has a...
ALASKA STATE
ktoo.org

Meet Miss Congeniality, Juneau’s representative to Alaska’s top pageant

Juneau’s representative at this year’s statewide Miss Alaska USA pageant placed third overall and received the coveted Miss Congeniality award. Honour Miller-Austin sat down with KTOO’s Chloe Pleznac to discuss her experience and future in pageantry. This interview has been edited for length and clarity. Chloe Pleznac:...
JUNEAU, AK
skagwaynews.com

Commentary – New federal funding could aid Alaska Marine Highway System

It’s past time for the Southeast and coastal Alaska communities to be heard regarding the collapse of our ferry system. It’s time to more forcefully make our Alaska Marine Highway needs known by energizing the Southeast Conference, the Southeast Conference of Mayors and other organizations. Southeastern and coastal Alaska are entitled to have a highway functioning just like our roaded neighbors to the north. The newly passed Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill provides the federal funding to make this happen if we don’t let it slip away.
ALASKA STATE
bigislandnow.com

Invasive species prevention in Hawai‘i gets millions in federal funding

U.S. congressmembers Ed Case (HI-01) and Jill Tokuda (HI-02) announced Friday the U.S. Department of Agriculture will award over $2.5 million to Hawaiʻi’s Plant Pest and Disease Management and Disaster Prevention Program. “Invasive species pose an especially grave threat to Hawai‘i’s unique ecosystems,. natural resources and...
HAWAII STATE
The Center Square

Dunleavy pledges to fight feds, fentanyl in State of the State address

(The Center Square) - Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy said he would fight the federal government and outside interests that are restricting the state from capitalizing on its natural resources. "No less than 41 executive actions – 41 – have been taken by the current administration to strangle Alaska’s promises of statehood," Dunleavy said. "Few other states have this challenge. For example, I’ve never heard an Alaskan worry about what they’re doing in Arkansas, or Rhode Island, or Delaware." ...
ALASKA STATE

