Indictment filed on man accused of November shooting on Clark Lane, hearing set for Monday

By Ryan Shiner
 4 days ago
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

A grand jury indictment was filed Friday for a man accused of a Nov. 2 shooting on Clark Lane. in Columbia.

Noah Solbrekken, 23, of Columbia, is being held without bond at the Boone County Jail. He is charged with first-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon and armed-criminal action. A hearing is scheduled for 9 a.m. Monday at the Boone County Courthouse.

At approximately 5 p.m. Nov. 2, officers responded to the 3700 block of Clark Lane in response to a report of shots fired. Officers learned people in two vehicles shot at each other.

One of the vehicles involved in the gunfight collided with an uninvolved vehicle, resulting in property damage. While no injuries were initially reported, officers later learned that one of the individuals involved had minor injuries, according to a November press release. .223 shell casings and .380 casings were found in the area

The occupants of the second vehicle in the gunfight were interviewed and are not facing criminal charges at this time, the November press release stated.

