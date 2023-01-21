Since 2020, the Omaha area has had the extremes in winter. From 2020-2021, the region saw one of its snowiest years on record with over 48" of snowfall. Then we reversed that in 2021-2022 with one of our least snowy years on record with just 10.8" of snowfall. For those who remember the constant snow events of 2020-2021, perhaps one sticks out above the rest, January 25, 2021.

OMAHA, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO