3 News Now
Kickoff time set for Nebraska football spring game
LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — Kickoff for the Nebraska football spring game is set for 1 p.m. on Saturday Aprill 22 & will be televised on BTN. Tickets for Nebraska’s April 22 Red-White Spring Game presented by FNBO will go on sale next week to Husker fans. Nebraska football season ticket holders will have the first opportunity to purchase spring game tickets on Tuesday, Jan. 31 at 10 a.m. (CT), with the public on-sale beginning on Wednesday, Feb. 1 at 10 a.m. (CT).
3 News Now
Nebraska football recruiting: Georgia lineman transfer Hood commits to Huskers
LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — Former Georgia offensive lineman Jacob Hood has committed to the Huskers. The six-foot-eight, 350 pounder becomes the 3rd former Bulldogs to head to Nebraska in the last week joining linebacker M.J. Sherman and tight end Arik Gilbert. Hood redshirted this past season as a true...
3 News Now
THIS WEEK IN WX HISTORY: The Jan 25, 2021 Snowstorm
Since 2020, the Omaha area has had the extremes in winter. From 2020-2021, the region saw one of its snowiest years on record with over 48" of snowfall. Then we reversed that in 2021-2022 with one of our least snowy years on record with just 10.8" of snowfall. For those who remember the constant snow events of 2020-2021, perhaps one sticks out above the rest, January 25, 2021.
3 News Now
Creighton Prep pulls away from rival Omaha Westside
OMAHA (KMTV) — The 3rd-ranked Creighton Prep basketball team pulled away from rival & 4th-ranked Omaha Westside on Tuesday night, 59-52. Click on the video above to watch the highlights!
3 News Now
Temperatures Fall Below Average Midweek
Thanks to our latest cold front, it will be breezy and colder today. We will be in the low and mid 20s most of the day, but wind chills will be in the single digits this afternoon. We stay a little breezy overnight as temperatures dip down into the low...
3 News Now
Sub-Freezing Stretch
Overnight, northwest Missouri could get skimmed by a little wintry mix, but most of us will be dry as Omaha cools off into the low 20s for Wednesday morning. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy and breezy as colder air starts to blow in. This will keep highs in the upper 20s, but the wind will make it feel more like the teens.
3 News Now
3 News Now Latest Update | January 21 | 10 PM
OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The latest news, weather and headlines from KMTV 3 News Now in Omaha on Saturday evening, January 21, 2023. Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage. Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.
3 News Now
Positively the Heartland: Despite adversity, Council Bluffs woman uses beads to make beautiful works of art
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KMTV) — Perler Beads are small plastic tubes, which on their own, don't look like much. However, at the hands of Catie Hughes, they combine to create beautiful works of art. "Honestly, I started doing it because I get bored during the day," she shared. But...
