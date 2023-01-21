ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

KGO

Warriors' James Wiseman (ankle) set to play after missing 11 games

SAN FRANCISCO -- Golden State Warriors center James Wiseman will likely make his return to the court Wednesday night against the Memphis Grizzlies after missing the last 11 games with a left ankle sprain. Warriors coach Steve Kerr said Wiseman was questionable for the game following practice Tuesday, and Wiseman...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KGO

Memphis takes on Golden State on 3-game losing streak

Memphis Grizzlies (31-16, second in the Western Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (23-24, 10th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Memphis comes into the matchup against Golden State as losers of three straight games. The Warriors are 13-9 in conference play. Golden State ranks sixth in the Western Conference with...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Comeback

WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed

After nearly 10 months in a Russian prison colony, Brittney Griner was finally released following drug charges and a surprising nine-year prison sentence. And now that she’s back home and even making public appearances, her next step is to get back on the basketball court as she plans to play for the Phoenix Mercury this season. But that could Read more... The post WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
OnlyHomers

Baseball Hall Of Famer Found Dead

In just a little over a month, the World Baseball Classic is set to begin on March 8, 2023. The world baseball classic reminds us of how many baseball players reside in countless countries all across the globe. There are major baseball leagues around the world, and a lot of top players have never had the opportunity to play in the MLB, yet their impact is still felt.
The Spun

Broncos Have Reportedly 'Made Decision' On Coaching Offer

The Denver Broncos have already interviewed Sean Payton for their head coaching position, and are reportedly planning a second meeting with the former Saints head coach. If FS1's Colin Cowherd is correct, Denver doesn't even need to speak with Payton again. On "The Herd" Tuesday afternoon, Cowherd ...
DENVER, CO
KGO

NBA Power Rankings: Can the Grizzlies hold their ground without Ja Morant?

The Memphis Grizzlies became the latest NBA team to get a harsh taste of life without its superstar player on Monday. Ja Morant was sidelined by an ankle injury, and the Grizzlies -- a team fresh off of making a run to first place in the West -- proceeded to get blown out by the Sacramento Kings 133-100.
KGO

Fantasy basketball tips and NBA betting picks for Saturday

ESPN's fantasy basketball and basketball betting tips cheat sheet is your pregame destination for basketball betting predictions and our best intel and data to help you make smart fantasy and wagering decisions. NBA game odds are provided by Caesars Sportsbook, and fantasy advice is based on ESPN 10-team leagues. What...
KGO

Deommodore Lenoir's interception leads to 49ers' first score

SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- For the second week in a row, San Francisco 49ers cornerback Deommodore Lenoir came up with the game's first interception, and it got the Niners on the board first in Sunday's NFC divisional playoff game against the Dallas Cowboys. With 5:55 left in the first quarter,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KGO

A's reportedly reach one-year deal with Jesus Aguilar

The Oakland Athletics and first baseman Jesus Aguilar agreed to a one-year, $3 million contract Tuesday, according to multiple reports. The deal is pending a physical. Aguilar, 32, will join his sixth MLB team if the deal is finalized. The one-time All-Star spent most of last season with the Miami Marlins.
OAKLAND, CA

