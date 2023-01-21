ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bay Minette, AL

Sky 5 Drone takes a look at site work for Novelis near Bay Minette

By Debbie Williams
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zGBfa_0kM5W6Ss00

BAY MINETTE, Ala. ( WKRG ) — The landscape of the MegaSite near Bay Minette is changing thanks to Novelis.

Located next to Interstate 65 along Highway 287 and almost entirely surrounded by a wall of trees, the massive site is mostly shielded from public view.

READ NEXT: The latest Alabama headlines from WKRG.com

The size of the three thousand acre site can best be appreciated from the air. Our Sky 5 drone revealed excavators, bulldozers and other earth-moving equipment dwarfed by the sheer size of the site.

“There’s going to be hundreds of dump trucks coming in and out, hundreds of cement trucks,” Bay Minette Mayor Bob Wills. “They are moving millions of yards of dirt, just unbelievable.”

All of this shaping what will be home to Novelis’ $2.5 billion aluminum manufacturing & recycling facility and according to Mayor Wills, it will impact everything around it.

“Huge economic boon not just for Bay Minette but for all of North Baldwin County and all the surrounding counties,” said Wills.

While the development of the MegaSite is well underway, the city of Bay Minette is also starting to feel some of the Novelis effect according to Wills.

“We have seen an increase in interest in real estate. Developers coming and looking and looking to buy.”

The groundwork at the MegaSite is just beginning but in a couple of years it should be finished and the real work will begin.

Novelis is hiring. You can apply online .

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WALA-TV FOX10

Bay Minette homeowners picking up the pieces after damaging storm

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WALA) - Severe weather moved through our area overnight, and there were reports of damage, including downed power lines and trees. The storms caused damage in both Mobile and Baldwin counties. A large tree in Bay Minette was no match for the high winds, and a family is lucky no one was hurt when that tree came crashing down onto their home.
BAY MINETTE, AL
WKRG News 5

Tracking power outages in the News 5 coverage area

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Strong winds could down trees and powerlines as a significant storm system moves across the Gulf Coast. Recent rains saturated the ground, which can compromise trees. Add in wind gusts up to 50 miles per hour, and you get conditions that could produce significant power outages across the Gulf Coast. News […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Traffic light project moving forward at busy intersection

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) – Cheri Cribbet says an intersection near her home is dangerous and she’s begging the City of Loxley for help. “We saw a significant accident last Friday where a vehicle rolled and a semi truck jackknifed. Luckily, the person walked away,” said Cribbet. Bedrock Blvd. at Highway 31 is the entrance […]
LOXLEY, AL
WKRG News 5

Prescribed burn in the Jones Swamp Wetland Preserve set for Friday

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Natural Resources Conservation Division is preparing for a prescribed burn in the Jones Swamp Wetland Preserve.  Staff anticipates conducting burn activities Friday, Jan. 27, weather permitting. The area for the proposed burn is approximately 28 acres and located south of Highway 98, west of Fairfield Drive, north of […]
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

Large boat fire at Blakeley BoatWorks dock: Mobile Fire-Rescue

UPDATE: Mobile Fire-Rescue said no one was on the 110-foot boat when it caught fire Monday night at the Blakeley Boatworks. MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Fire-Rescue is on the scene of a “second alarm” fire for a boat on the dry docks at Blakeley BoatWorks, according to a tweet from MFRD. Blakeley BoatWorks is […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Mobile woman voices concerns about her future at Thomas James Place

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) —  People who live in two public housing complexes in Mobile – set to be demolished – are concerned about where they’ll be living by the end of the year. Last year, the Mobile Housing Authority announced R.V. Taylor and Thomas James Place will be no more. Some people have already moved out but others […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Storm damage reported in the News 5 coverage area

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The WKRG News 5 First Alert Storm Team is tracking severe weather moving into the area Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. With the threat of high winds and tornadoes, storm damage is possible. News 5 is tracking the damage left in the wake of the storm. Check back for updates. Alabama […]
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Who’s behind the biggest subdivisions in Baldwin County?

People in Baldwin County, one of the fastest growing counties in the state, continue to deal with the effects of development. Large-scale subdivisions, in particular, worry residents who are concerned about how the arrival of so many new people will affect infrastructure. In Fairhope, all new subdivisions and multi-occupancy projects outside of city limits but within its planning jurisdiction were temporarily halted last year over such concerns.
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
WKRG News 5

Fire starts in garage, consumes home in Escambia County

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A home on Sundance Lane in Escambia County was deemed a complete loss after a fire started in its garage, according to Escambia County Fire Rescue. At 7:15 p.m., on Monday, ECFR units responded to a residential structure fire at the 2900 block of Sundance Lane. Upon arrival, ECFR said […]
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WPMI

We now know the story behind Mobile Bay's little blue coffin

DAPHNE, Ala. (WPMI) — It's the kind of mystery that troubles the mind and tugs at the heart. A little blue box- one that might easily be mistaken for a fishing tackle box- found on a stretch of beach along the Eastern Shore. Inside, not hooks, nor lures nor...
DAPHNE, AL
WKRG News 5

City approves plan for Corps building on Civic Center property

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — On Tuesday, the Mobile City Council approved a 100-year lease that will pave the way for the U.S. Army Corp of Engineers to build a six-story building on a portion of the Civic Center property downtown. The building will be located facing Canal Street at the southeast corner of what is […]
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

McGregor Avenue construction causes headaches for Mobile businesses, residents

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Construction work along McGregor Avenue has been going for just a week, and already it is caused headaches for businesses and residents, alike. Susie McLaughlin, who has helped run Black Door Studio off of North McGregor Avenue for about five years, said the road work between her store and Stein Avenue has made it harder for customers to find.
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Mobile Fire-Rescue battles boat fire for over an hour

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Fire-Rescue Department have released more information about a boat fire on the Cochrane Causeway Monday night. Officials said firefighters were called to Blakeley Boatworks around 6 p.m. Monday for a report of “a marine vessel on fire in dry docks.” Firefighters arrived on the scene at 5:14 […]
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Grant to help provide infrastructure for mega site plant in Bay Minette

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WALA) - Grant money awarded by Gov. Kay Ivey will go toward infrastructure to support a planned aluminum manufacturing and recycling plant in Bay Minette, the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs announced. Ivey notified Mayor Robert Wills that the $2.5 million grant had been approved,...
BAY MINETTE, AL
WPMI

Invasive species called Salvinia washing ashore in Daphne, Spanish Fort

DAPHNE , Ala. (WPMI) — There has been reports of Salvinia washing ashore in Daphne all the way up to Meaher State Park in Spanish Fort. Salvinia is an invasive species from southern Brazil. It forms floating mats that shade and crowd out important native plants and in turn, reduces oxygen levels for other species.
DAPHNE, AL
WKRG News 5

Alabama Senator Katie Britt visits Mobile County schools, local law enforcement

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Alabama Senator Katie Britt paid a visit to the Port City last week and visited some local schools and agencies in the area. Britt visited Satsuma High School, meeting with students and teachers that participated in their “Close Up” trip this year. Dunbar School for Creative and Performing Arts also received […]
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

74K+
Followers
27K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy