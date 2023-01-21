Sky 5 Drone takes a look at site work for Novelis near Bay Minette

BAY MINETTE, Ala. ( WKRG ) — The landscape of the MegaSite near Bay Minette is changing thanks to Novelis.

Located next to Interstate 65 along Highway 287 and almost entirely surrounded by a wall of trees, the massive site is mostly shielded from public view.

The size of the three thousand acre site can best be appreciated from the air. Our Sky 5 drone revealed excavators, bulldozers and other earth-moving equipment dwarfed by the sheer size of the site.

“There’s going to be hundreds of dump trucks coming in and out, hundreds of cement trucks,” Bay Minette Mayor Bob Wills. “They are moving millions of yards of dirt, just unbelievable.”

All of this shaping what will be home to Novelis’ $2.5 billion aluminum manufacturing & recycling facility and according to Mayor Wills, it will impact everything around it.

“Huge economic boon not just for Bay Minette but for all of North Baldwin County and all the surrounding counties,” said Wills.

While the development of the MegaSite is well underway, the city of Bay Minette is also starting to feel some of the Novelis effect according to Wills.

“We have seen an increase in interest in real estate. Developers coming and looking and looking to buy.”

The groundwork at the MegaSite is just beginning but in a couple of years it should be finished and the real work will begin.

Novelis is hiring. You can apply online .

