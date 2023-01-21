Read full article on original website
guest
4d ago
There is no future in Maryland ..... at least for a retiree. Get out folks while you can! These brainless democrats just make it worse!
Reply
8
Related
Government Technology
Maryland Gov. Moore Creates New Department, Cabinet Post
Maryland Gov. Wes Moore’s first days in office began with the signing of two executive orders and making a major budgetary announcement, and followed up this week with the news that the state's chief data officer will retain his post. In a press release Jan. 23, Moore announced that...
Gov. Moore’s $63 Billion Budget Calls For Spending On Education, Transportation, And Environment
Maryland Gov. Wes Moore (D) is calling for increased spending in his recently released $63 billion budget, including investing $1 billion in cash reserves on education and transportation projects. In a press conference, Moore called the budget proposal “bold without being reckless.”. Moore’s budget for fiscal year 2024 calls...
baltimorefishbowl.com
Maryland delegate looks to expand civil immunity for teachers
School staff would receive protection from lawsuits stemming from discipling students under a proposed bill from Del. Robin Grammer, R-Baltimore, that is set to be heard in the General Assembly on Wednesday. “We have significant problems with public education,” Grammer told Capital News Service on Thursday. “The discipline issues are...
Opinion: Maryland’s historic chance to rescue and remake special education
Hettleman was a member of the Maryland Commission on Innovation and Excellence in Education (also known as the Kirwan Commission), a former Baltimore City... The post Opinion: Maryland’s historic chance to rescue and remake special education appeared first on Maryland Matters.
fox5dc.com
Four-day work week proposed in Maryland
Could the State of Maryland institute a 4-day work week? That's the proposal in new legislation currently before state lawmakers. The bill would allow 4-day work weeks for both private and public workers. FOX 5's Tom Fitzgerald spoke to the bill's author in Annapolis.
Political notes: Moore taps campaign vets for his administration, Biden coming to B’more, party poop, plus gavel news
Moore fills out his communications team, among other appointments. The post Political notes: Moore taps campaign vets for his administration, Biden coming to B’more, party poop, plus gavel news appeared first on Maryland Matters.
With a Democrat in the governor’s office, local election boards are changing membership
Every four years after an election, the Maryland governor makes what seems like routine appointments to the state’s 24 election boards, after seeking nominees... The post With a Democrat in the governor’s office, local election boards are changing membership appeared first on Maryland Matters.
Strategist who helped Hogan launch Change Maryland is starting a new group for the Moore era
Steve Crim says he has high hopes for Gov. Moore: 'I think he's an out-of-the-box thinker' The post Strategist who helped Hogan launch Change Maryland is starting a new group for the Moore era appeared first on Maryland Matters.
foxbaltimore.com
Lawmakers question appointment of Juvenile Services Secretary
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The appointment of Maryland's new Secretary of Juvenile Services is turning heads in Annapolis. Governor Wes Moore has appointed Vincent Schraldi to lead the troubled agency. Governor Moore calls Schraldi a "national leader". He recently served as director of corrections in New York City. However, some...
Maryland AG files complaint against recycling company for open dumping in Prince George’s County, Baltimore
Maryland Attorney General Anthony G. Brown has filed a civil complaint, on behalf of the Maryland Department of the Environment, against World Recycling Company and three related entities.
Bay Net
House Republicans React To Governor Moore’s Budget Proposal
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – House Minority Leader Jason Buckel and House Minority Whip Jesse Pippy released the following statement in response to Governor Wes Moore’s budget proposal. “I would hope, to the greatest degree practicable, that these historic budget surpluses are moved to state savings accounts or devoted to...
fox5dc.com
Future of I-270 expansion in limbo
NORTH POTOMAC, Md. - With a new governor in Maryland's statehouse, there are concerns plans to expand I-270 to ease congestion could be heading back to the drawing board. Montgomery County Council's president told FOX 5 he's talking to Governor Wes Moore about both 270 and the American Legion Bridge.
fox5dc.com
I-270 expansion in Maryland in limbo
With a new governor in Maryland's statehouse, there are concerns plans to expand I-270 to ease congestion could be heading back to the drawing board. FOX 5's Tom Fitzgerald reports from the busy highway with the latest details.
Maryland 529 chair resigns, one day after heated legislative briefing over troubled college savings plan
The chair of Maryland 529, the state’s troubled college savings plan, abruptly resigned from the board Friday, a day after a heated briefing before... The post Maryland 529 chair resigns, one day after heated legislative briefing over troubled college savings plan appeared first on Maryland Matters.
Prince George’s Democrats choose Del. Alonzo Washington to fill vacant Senate seat
If confirmed by Gov. Wes Moore, Del. Alonzo Washington would replace former Sen. Paul Pinsky to represent District 22. The post Prince George’s Democrats choose Del. Alonzo Washington to fill vacant Senate seat appeared first on Maryland Matters.
Wbaltv.com
New Maryland governor commits $500M to education funding in Blueprint for Maryland's Future
TOWSON, Md. — Maryland Gov. Wes Moore on Friday unveiled his first state budget proposal and named public education one of his top priorities. The governor reaffirmed his commitment to continue funding the Blueprint for Maryland's Future, which he expects will go a long way toward improving public education.
13newsnow.com
Maryland is one of the worst states in the US for retirees, report says
WASHINGTON — It may be a scary time to think about retiring with inflation soaring, but a new study wants to make it easier to at least choose where you retire. According to the experts at the personal finance website, WalletHub, Virginia is the best state to retire in. Maryland was recognized as one of the worst, ranked at number 42 of the 50 states, between Arkansas and Washington.
Wes Moore, Maryland's First Black Governor, Is The Real Deal For Democrats
Moore already has national Democrats buzzing about presidential primaries, but first he has to be governor of a state thawing out from GOP gubernatorial rule.
Our 5 Favorite Crab Cake Spots in Maryland
MARYLAND - If you are in the mood for some crab cakes in Maryland, you've come to the right place. We have reviewed the best crab cakes in Maryland from Jimmy's Famous Seafood, Koco's Pub, Boatyard Bar & Grill, and Faidley Seafood, and I'm sure there is a new spot that I missed, but these places deserve your attention. We hope you enjoy the read!
Bay Journal
Oyster farming co-op earns money from Maryland county to help reduce pollution
Sunlight glinted off the water as Billy Rice stood on the gunwale of Miss Jill, his 24-foot Chesapeake Classic boat. Gripping the wooden handles of his scissors-like oyster tongs, he repeatedly worked them open and shut. From the murky depths of the Wicomico River came a scraping sound as the...
Comments / 8