LA CROSSE TALK PM: UW-L political science prof. Chergosky on southern border, state Supreme Court, emotional-support snakes

LA CROSSE TALK PM: Wisconsin Sen. Pfaff on bail, welfare — but not abortion — questions going on ballot
Wisconsin state Sen. Brad Pfaff in the WIZM studio Monday for La Crosse Talk PM, talking April ballot questions on welfare, bail and abortion and discussing the history of 4x4s. La Crosse Talk PM airs weekdays at 5:06 p.m. Listen on the WIZM app, online here, or on 92.3 FM...
LA CROSSE TALK PM: La Crosse Schools superintendent Engel on closing Lincoln MS, $60 million referendum
La Crosse School District superintendent, Dr. Aaron Engel, joined La Crosse Talk PM on Tuesday to discuss the decision by the School Board on a $60 million operating referendum and closing Lincoln Middle School. La Crosse Talk PM airs weekdays at 5:06 p.m. Listen on the WIZM app, online here,...
STATE OF STATE ADDRESS: Wisconsin Gov. Evers promises a tax cut, compromise to increase funding
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Tony Evers announced Tuesday he wants to work with Republicans to divert as much as 20% of the state’s sales tax revenue to help fund local communities, including police and emergency services, while he also promised to cut taxes for the middle class and fight a GOP effort to impose a flat income tax rate.
Grant County man accused of keeping La Crosse woman prisoner is told to stay away from the area
The suspect in an alleged home imprisonment case in La Crosse is being ordered to stay away from La Crosse County. Judge Todd Bjerke told Cole Clark not to return to the county, except for certain court hearings, to protect a woman who said Clark held her prisoner in her own house this month.
Police, physicians, and other leaders concerned about spike in La Crosse area overdose deaths
A year after averaging 3.5 deaths a month due to drug overdoses, 2023 is not starting off well and police are warning a mix of drugs in the La Crosse area is making it difficult to help overdose victims. After 42 overdose deaths in La Crosse County last year, January...
La Crosse School Superintendent Engel discusses closure of Lincoln Middle School
The La Crosse School Board voted on Monday night to permanently close Lincoln Middle School, citing declining enrollment and budget deficits. The idea to close Lincoln is nothing new — the option has been discussed off and on for almost 25 years, La Crosse School District superintendent, Dr. Aaron Engel, told La Crosse Talk PM.
Suspect in La Crosse County triple murder still preparing for possible trial
More potential witnesses are being questioned for a triple-homicide trial in La Crosse. Khamthaneth Rattanasack is waiting to be tried for the fatal shootings of three men at a West Salem area quarry in July of 2021. Rattanasack’s attorney, Bernardo Cueto, told a La Crosse judge in court Monday that...
Hmong community is celebrated with month-long exhibit at La Crosse Public Library
Hmong culture and history are being celebrated at the La Crosse Public Library over the next month. The Hmong Diaspora exhibit officially opened on Sunday at the library. Organizer Yia Vue says the story of how the Hmong came from Asia to Wisconsin is explored by this project. “We started...
Grant County man accused of home imprisonment of La Crosse woman
Prosecutors in La Crosse have charged a 27-year-old man with imprisoning a woman in her home in La Crosse earlier this month. Cole Clark of Lancaster was charged last week with eight counts, including felony kidnapping, false imprisonment, intimidating a victim by use of force and jumping bail. He also was charged with misdemeanor battery and disorderly conduct.
Why no urgency on PFAS?
It is like a bad dream. You find yourself under a clear threat, but seem unable to do anything about it. That must be what it is like for people living on French Island and elsewhere who have been dealing with contaminated well water for years. The danger is from so-called PFAS chemicals, known as forever chemicals, that can cause cancer and other illnesses. The chemicals are seemingly everywhere, from firefighting foam, cookware and stain-resistant clothing. Federal regulators have been aware of the presence of PFAS for years, but have set no limits on the presence of the chemicals in our drinking water. After much delay, the state of Wisconsin finally took action, and adopted allowable standards for PFAS. That doesn’t fix the problem. It just identifies the extent of the problem. And it will take at least two years to formally adopt the standards. One of the largest makers of PFAS-containing products is Minnesota’s 3M company. Finally, 3M has pledged to stop producing products containing PFAS. But it will take years to phase that out, with a promise of totally discontinuing use of PFAS by 2025. Why should solving this problem take so long? We know how dangerous these chemicals are. The federal government should finally take action and ban the use of these chemicals immediately, not years from now.
Trial date could be set soon for suspect in 2021 quarry murders at West Salem
One suspect in the murders of three men at a La Crosse County quarry has a trial set for this summer. A second suspect could have a trial date soon, possibly depending upon a court hearing in La Crosse on Monday. Khamthaneth Rattanasack is charged with the shooting deaths that...
It is past time for gubernatorial appointments to get confirmation hearings
Finally, some progress in doing the people’s business in Madison. Throughout the entirety of Governor Tony Evers’ first term, Republican legislative leaders refused to hold confirmation hearings for the governor’s appointments to lead state agencies or serve on state boards and commissions. Until then, holding confirmation hearings was a matter of routine, not a political weapon to punish the other party. But republicans played hardball, even leading to a lawsuit to try to get rid of a member of the DNR policy board who refused to step down even though his term had expired. The refusal also led to the dismissal of Evers’ selection for Wisconsin Ag Secretary, Brad Pfaff, who was fired even before confirmation hearings were held. Now there are signs the rift may be ending. Senate leader Devin LaMahieu has indicted he will start the process of getting Evers’ political appointees confirmed. The candidates will be referred to the proper committees, which could then lead to a Senate vote to confirm the candidates. It is about time. These are qualified candidates with expertise in their fields who deserve a chance to serve. The Senate should move swiftly to get these people on the boards and commissions to which they were appointed.
La Crosse’s Davis has has career-high 15, but Badgers go cold late in loss at Northwestern
A career-high 15 points from La Crosse native Jordan Davis, but the University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team lost for the fourth time in five games. The Badgers (12-6) went 1-for-10 from the field down the stretch in the 66-63 loss at Northwestern. The two teams were scoreless from 2:18 left in the game, until the Wildcats (13-5) hit a pair of free throws with 26.5 seconds left.
UW-L opens brand new fieldhouse just in time for spring semester
The spring semester kicks off this week at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse and students, both athletes and non, finally get to experience the brand new fieldhouse, which opened earlier this month. The fieldhouse has been in the works for nine years. Construction started two years ago. The 140,000-square-foot facility...
