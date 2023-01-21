ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fight leads to gunfire outside St. Paul school; staff member grazed by bullet

A shooting outside Washington Technology Magnet School in St. Paul's North End on Friday injured one staff member, according to police.

The staff member sustained a minor graze wound to the ear lobe and was treated by medics at the scene, according to St. Paul Police Sgt. Mike Ernster.

Ernster said police responded to the shots fired shortly before 3:30 p.m.

Staff members told officers a fight had broken out between two groups of teenagers. One group was ordered to the leave the property.

"As they left in a vehicle, shots were fired back towards the others from the group that was still here," Ernster stated. "This is when the staff member was injured."

No arrests have been made as of early Friday evening.

The incident comes two days after a 16-year-old boy was critically injured in a shooting near Central High School.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

