Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
sciotopost.com
Here Comes the Boooom, Night Flying Over Ohio Will Start Tonight
SOUTHERN OHIO – The 180th fighter wing has reported that they will be performing night flying starting Tonight and throughout the week. The F-16 can travel at more than 1,500 mph, and more than 2 times the speed of sound. At that speed, you could travel from Toledo to Washington D.C. in about 15 minutes. The 180th fighter wing is located in Swanton Ohio which is around 150 miles away from Southern Ohio, but only takes minutes to get around Ohio during training missions.
Moulton demolition makes room for something new
MOULTON — After almost 20 years of the doors officially shutting, Moulton Elementary School outside Wapakoneta is coming down. The Auglaize County commissioners passed a resolution Wednesday afternoon to accept bids for the demolition of Moulton School. The property, 14274 Moulton-Fort Amanda Road, Wapakoneta, was closed in 2004. The...
crawfordcountynow.com
Northwest Ohio expected to receive brunt of weather system
BOWLING GREEN—A storm system will arrive in northwest Ohio by midnight tonight, bringing several inches of snow and winds. The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) is preparing for the following:. The weather system is expected to enter northwest Ohio by as early as 11 p.m. or midnight tonight. The...
13abc.com
City of Toledo issues a water boil advisory
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A boil advisory is in effect as of Saturday at 1 p.m. for a part of Toledo, according to the City of Toledo news release. According to the City, the Boil Advisory is in effect for the area bounded by Grantwood Drive between Drummond Road to Stannard Drive. The advisory also affects 4254 Kingsmoor Drive.
hometownstations.com
Findlay police release the identity of the man found in retention pond
FINDLAY, OH (WLIO) - The Findlay Police Department has released the identity of the man that was found dead in a retention pond behind the Walmart on Trenton Avenue last week. The person has been identified as 45-year-old Benjamin Greeno of Findlay. The autopsy says that drowning was the preliminary cause of death, but police are waiting on toxicology results. There was no trauma found on the body during the autopsy, and foul play is not suspected. Greeno's body was found by someone fishing in the pond last Thursday.
13abc.com
Police say two ran after a two-vehicle crash Saturday
FINDLAY, Ohio (WTVG) - The Findlay Police Department is looking for two people who ran from the scene of a crash Saturday night. The two-vehicle crash occurred on West Trenton Avenue and Bolton Street between a Dodge Durango and a 24-year-old from Brownsburge, IN, FPD says. The 24-year-old and a...
Three Ohio Cities Among The Worst For Bed Bugs
Orkin put together a list of cities with the worst bed bug problems across the country.
Comments / 0