Bossier City, LA

Gary Smith returns to Bossier as football coach from Haughton

By Jimmy Watson, Shreveport Times
Shreveport Times | The Times
 4 days ago

Bossier High principal Michelle Tugwell moved quickly to find a replacement for football coach De’Aumante Johnson, who resigned last week.

Haughton defensive coordinator and strength and conditioning coach Gary Smith was named late Friday to take over the Bearkat program.

"It's very bittersweet to leave a great Haughton program," Smith told The Times. "The staff at Haughton is extremely close. I enjoyed a great seven years there working for Jason Brotherton and Mr. David Haynie. Being a graduate of Bossier High, it is great to have an opportunity to go back home. I'm looking forward to working for Mrs. Tugwell and the administration there. And ready to get to work."

A 1990 graduate of Bossier High and a former assistant coach at the school, Smith coached at Haughton since 2016. He was previously a coordinator at McKinney (Texas), where he helped move that team from 0-10 to district 5A champions and 27 victories in three seasons. He was the head coach at North DeSoto from 2004-06 building a team that was 0-10 his first season to 4-6. Those were his only two seasons as a head football coach.

Smith will have another rebuilding effort with the Bearkats, who were 0-10 last season. The Bearkats were 6-5 with a first-round LHSAA Class 3A loss in 2021 in Johnson’s first season after he took over for Mike Concilio.

“I am looking forward to working with the great faculty and staff at Bossier High School and am very eager to begin working toward the 2023 football season,” Smith said in a release.

Jimmy Watson covers Shreveport-Bossier area sports. Email him at jwatson@shreveporttimes.com and follow him on Twitter @JimmyWatson6.

