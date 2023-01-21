Read full article on original website
Related
kpic
Sheriff: 15-year-old charged with assault after incident in Oregon park; another sought
BEND, Ore. — A teenager was arrested and another is being sought after authorities responded to an incident at a park in Bend, the Deschutes County Sheriff's Office said. Around 7:45 p.m. Thursday (Jan. 19), deputies responded to Pine Nursery Park after receiving a report of a possible robbery.
kpic
Police: Car crash near Bear Creek and Byram Road leaves 1 dead and 2 injured
A car crash on Monday has left one dead and two injured. On Monday, the Deschutes County Sheriff's Office (DCSO) responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash near Bear Creek Road and Byram Road. According to officials, initial reports stated that the two vehicles were involved in the...
Comments / 0