$100 Million New Jersey Deli Fugitive Peter Coker Jr. Agrees to Extradition to U.S. From Thailand

Trump responded to the Monterey Park mass shooting by complaining about the treatment of Jan. 6 rioters
Donald Trump said "nothing will happen" to the gunman, compared with those arrested in connection with the Capitol riot.
Four Brave American Airmen Were Brutally Butchered for Cannibalistic Purposes in the Gruesome Chichijima incident
The Chichijima Incident, also known as the "Murasaki" incident, was a real historical event that occurred during World War II in which American airmen were captured by the Japanese and killed.
Trump’s golf course photo with Philadelphia mob boss raises questions
Spokesman won’t say if ex-president knows Joseph ‘Skinny Joey’ Merlino, saying he ‘takes countless photos with people’
Democrats tweet "bigotry and white supremacy" motive in Monterey Park Asian Mass Shooting
The shooter has since been identified as Huu Can Tran, an Asian man. On Saturday January 21, 2023 the small city of Monterey Park California, once named one of the best places to live in America, was rocked by a horrific mass shooting that killed 10 and injured many others.
The richest person in North Carolina is giving away millions
To kick off 2023, I have been writing about people and organizations giving back to the community. Readers enjoy seeing uplifting, positive stories. So today, I wanted to write about a man in North Carolina and the good he has done for the community.
Putin's navy frigate armed with hypersonic missiles 'sails towards US'
The Admiral Gorshkov, armed with Zircon missiles which Vladimir Putin boasts has 'no equivalent in the world', is being closely monitored by NATO navies during its maiden voyage.
Germany confirms plan to arm Ukraine with Leopard tanks
Germany will provide Ukraine with an initial shipment of 14 Leopard 2 tanks to assist the besieged country in its war against Russia, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced Wednesday. The decision follows a similar move out of the United Kingdom, where officials recently agreed to provide Ukrainians with 14 Challenger 2 tanks, and precedes an announcement from the U.S., which is soon expected to share its plan to send M1 Abrams tanks to Kyiv. President Biden is scheduled to deliver remarks at the White House on Wednesday afternoon. "This decision follows our well-known line of supporting Ukraine to the best of our...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Asia-Pacific Shares Trade Mixed, Tracking Wall Street's Struggle for Direction
This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Asia-Pacific shares traded mixed on Wednesday, taking the lead from Wall Street's struggle for direction as China and Hong Kong markets remain closed for the Lunar New Year holidays. In South Korea, the Kospi rose 1.39% to close at 2,428.57, while the...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
These Are the Ugliest Buildings in America, New Survey Says
The J. Edgar Hoover Building and the Watergate Complex are considered some of the ugliest buildings in the U.S., according to a new survey. The J. Edgar Hoover Building was listed as number one in the survey conducted by home improvement company Buildworld. It was followed by Boston City Hall, the Verizon Building in New York City, the Watergate Complex and the Denver International Airport in Colorado.
