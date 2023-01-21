$100 Million New Jersey Deli Fugitive Peter Coker Jr. Agrees to Extradition to U.S. From Thailand

Germany will provide Ukraine with an initial shipment of 14 Leopard 2 tanks to assist the besieged country in its war against Russia, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced Wednesday. The decision follows a similar move out of the United Kingdom, where officials recently agreed to provide Ukrainians with 14 Challenger 2 tanks, and precedes an announcement from the U.S., which is soon expected to share its plan to send M1 Abrams tanks to Kyiv. President Biden is scheduled to deliver remarks at the White House on Wednesday afternoon. "This decision follows our well-known line of supporting Ukraine to the best of our...

24 MINUTES AGO