Steve Breen's cartoon caption contest for Jan. 20, 2023

Congrats, Richard! You will receive Steve Breen's signed original cartoon in the mail. Thanks to all those who participated.





Winner

“Bad day at the orifice?” Richard B. Rothwell, Scripps Ranch

Finalists

“To Oral-B, or not to Oral-B, that is the question.” Bryce Kreiser, Cardiff-by-the-Sea

“I hope he realizes that’s a tube of acne cream.” Kevin Naughton, Spring Valley

“One day you are shiny and new, and the next thing you know you are scrubbing tile.” Patricia Brady, San Diego

“So, did you start work when he had all 32 of them?” Dan Henderson, Asheville, NC

“You’re too soft on grime.” Lois Klepin, Chula Vista

“I hate to break it to you, but you’re only here a little longer for sentimental reasons.” Gary Urtiaga, Point Loma

“I hope no one is red-green color blind.” Debra Jean Hopkins, Vista

“It’s not your breath, it’s your hair!” Carol Robinson, La Jolla

“Whitening toothpaste won’t help this guy.” Steven Strong, San Diego

“I graduated from Colgate. How ‘bout you?” Wayne Zucker, Escondido

“You’re looking a little long in the tooth.” Jim Wenck, Carlsbad

“Has anyone told you that you can be quite abrasive?” Susan Levin, San Diego

“Braces! Am I right?” Neil Proffitt, Oceanside

“I just feel like you bristle at everything I say.” Chris Rosskopf, Carmel Valley

K-12

“I think you have been used.” Sophie de la Houssaye, seventh grade, Correia Middle School

“This cup isn’t big enough for the both of us.” Chloe Mitchell, sixth grade, Dana Middle School

“You should hear this guy sing in the shower.” Nadal Khodor, sixth grade, Dana Middle School

“You said that you were unboxed in 1994?” Skyler Scotten, Seventh Grade, Correia Middle School

Next Week

