Opinion: We need to fix California's mental health services. They failed my brother drastically.

By Daniel O. Jamison
San Diego Union-Tribune
 4 days ago

A view of the state Capitol building in Sacramento. (Andrew Kleske/The San Diego Union-Tribune)

Jamison is a retired attorney and lives in Fresno.

My emaciated older brother, Steve, lunged for the door to get out of the small single-engine airplane over Bakersfield. Dad desperately held him tight all the way home to Fresno. It was spring 1969. Steve was 23.

Steve’s minor teenage eccentricity had raged into full-blown young adult disabling severe schizophrenia by his early 20s. About a week before the plane incident, he went AWOL from a National Guard drill. An APB located him in a Palm Springs jail. His car had broken down in the desert some 10 miles away, and he had walked into town. He was found marching up and down in a park. My parents and I, then in 11th grade, flew down to get him.

My brother had been a brilliant and outstanding leader, a favorite of the neighborhood kids. Admitted to Stanford University, he excelled at academics and sports.

There followed some 11 months of locked hospitalization at the Kings View psychiatric hospital in Reedley. Thorazine began to stabilize him. He tried but could not hold a job. More locked hospitalization followed, where he hallucinated that his body was eating his head. At last, with Thorazine gradually controlling his condition but never enough to make him employable, he was able for decades to live with my parents until they needed senior care. Once in a while, a poem he wrote about his experiences would be published, a few in The New Yorker . Steve and I listened with delight as a musician neighbor informally put one to song, “I Never Took None.”

When he moved into an apartment in Fresno, Steve stopped his medication and rapidly decompensated. He was out of control, unwilling to get help. A calamity loomed. The county said it could not assess him for a “5150” 72-hour involuntary hold unless he answered the door or the police encountered him outside his home. He knew not to answer the door, so he avoided a 5150. Even if he was picked up, the necessary long-term locked psychiatric hospitals were no longer available in California.

His apartment had newspapers spread all around the floor. Once, toward midnight, he started a fire in his apartment. It apparently spread to the newspapers and filled neighboring apartments of the large complex with smoke. He refused to let the firefighters in. The police broke down the door. Steve physically fought with the police that evening. By providential grace, a major catastrophe was avoided.

Forced again to take his medication while in family-facilitated lengthy locked care coordinated with the criminal authorities, Steve gradually stabilized. He was placed under a conservatorship that required him to take his medication. He lived the rest of his life in a small group home where he died about six years ago.

In 2004, Californians voted for the Mental Health Services Act to impose a 1 percent tax on annual income over $1 million to provide facilities and practitioners for mental health care. The act currently brings in over $3 billion annually. But it is not used for the facilities and care that people like Steve require. Somehow, our laws have since both sharply restricted a county’s discretion to use its allocation for capital construction and barred use of the funds for locked care. The inexcusable shortage of locked longer-term facilities with appropriate staffing remains unaddressed. Ill-equipped jails and the streets are the default for people with severe mental illnesses, while avoidable public calamities and suicides continue.

Our laws are inadequate. Laura’s Law, California’s red flag laws, and now the law creating CARE courts for outpatient treatment of the severely mentally ill, all require personal notice to the individual before he or she can be ordered to take medication or surrender guns, but notice is impractical when people like Steve will not open the door. Court orders under Laura’s Law and CARE court to take medication have no penalty if violated and are unenforceable. Welfare checks are inadequate.

Steve’s experience shows we must:

- Repeal the restrictions on the use of Mental Health Services Act funds.

- Allow authorized personnel to obtain emergency noncriminal warrants allowing forced entry, if needed, on probable cause shown that the person likely meets criteria as a danger to self or others or is gravely disabled.

- Expressly authorize the authorities to take a person into custody who presents a “substantial danger of harm to others or self” due to mental illness.

- Change the standard of “gravely disabled” for court-ordered care from those who are, due to a mental disability, “unable to provide for his or her basic personal needs for food, clothing or shelter” to those who are unable to provide for their “food, clothing, shelter, medical care or mental health care.”

- Make Laura’s Law and CARE court medication orders enforceable.

Please contact your legislators asking for this without delay.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 13

Rhonda
4d ago

California Mental health failed my son. When I took him to the hospital to put him on a 72-hour hold because of his mental condition to get his medicine in his system, the doctor released him the next day.. it's unfortunate my son is no longer with us. The system is horrible 😢

Reply
5
southeast
4d ago

kaiser has its input ... look into its services and judge yourself. the crappies and beginner style mental health system that takes you a year of calling and emailing and getting no support.

Reply
4
RickyRicon
4d ago

California mental health system is broke because mental health laws that violate the constitution. Like the MDO law that allows a person with a mental illness to be incarcerated in a state hospital with only 1 person in a 12 person jury saying the person belongs in the state hospital. Now with the CARE court they want to Basically arrest those with mental illnesses before they do a crime. If those in all America are not treated as equal like we are all supposed to be treated the mental health problem is going to get worse in Califirnia.

Reply
3
 

